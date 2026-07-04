Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will face each other for their second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023 at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore on 20th December in the Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Tamil Nadu has life the Ranji Trophy twice while Andhra Pradesh are yet to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

After a slump last season, Tamil Nadu has had a decent start this season against Hyderabad. Bowling first, they bowled out Hyderabad for 395 runs in the first innings. Sandeep Warrier was the top bowler with 4 wickets to his name.

510/4 was Tamil Nadu’s answer to Hyderabad’s 395 runs. The openers stood their ground as they stitched a 200-run opening stand. Sai Sudharsan and Jagadeesan both got their hundreds in the process. Sai top scored with 179 runs while the latter played beautifully for his 116 runs innings giving Tamil Nadu a first-innings lead.

In the second innings, Hyderabad was restricted to 258 runs and the match ended in a draw. Tamil Nadu scored 108 runs in the second innings with openers leading the charge yet again. Tamil Nadu has 3 points on board for the first-inning win.

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand suffered a crushing 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai in their opening game, The batsmen could not get going throughout the match. Andhra managed 238 runs and 131 runs in their respective first and second innings. Batters struggled to hold their ground in the second innings leading to a collapse.

Uppara Girinath and Shoaib Md Khan were the only batsmen who could get going for Andhra Pradesh. Shoaib also played an important role with the ball picking 4 wickets for his team, Mohan picked 3 wickets in the first innings.

Andhra needs their batsmen to fire up in the forthcoming game against Tamil Nadu.

Here we are with our analysis of the Tamil Nadu vs Andhra Pradesh fixture.

Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu has started its campaign beautifully. Although they did not win the game, the team looked in good touch overall. They are one of the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy.

Andhra Pradesh continues their poor run from the last season going down against Mumbai in the first match.

Overall, both teams look equally strong and we are giving a 50/50 chance of both teams winning.

Our Prediction

Neither team won their first match but Tamil Nadu put up a more dominating show as compared to their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh. Both teams have been equally competitive in the head to heads and the last five matches have ended in a draw. We expect a double chance - Tamil Nadu wins or draws the match

Our prediction - Tamil Nadu wins or a draw

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Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Tamil Nadu looks in great touch in all departments. The team performed well in the first match. The openers are in top-notch form and all set to steer the batting attack for Tamil Nadu

Sai Sudharasan is the batsman to watch out for.

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand has things to improve coming into the second match. The top priority for them is the batting order who failed to fire at all in the first match.

We expect an even contest among both teams. It could be a double chance - Tamil Nadu wins or a drawn match.

Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore is expected to offer equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. As we usually see, the pitch will offer more to batsmen at the start while the spinners will come in handy as the match progresses. Hence, it will be a wise choice to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be ideal for cricket. It is expected to be bright and shiny through the day and there are no chances of rain.

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Andhra Pradesh Squad - Hanuma VIhari ©, Ricky Bhui, S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Upara Girinath, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Lalit Mohan, Madhav Rayudu, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Reddy, Shaikh Rashid, Abhishekh Reddy, KV Shashikanth, Sohaib Khan, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Pinninti Tapaswi, Vamshi Krishna

Andhra Pradeshpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Hanuma Vihari Captain Ricky Bhui batsman Uppara Girinath Bowler CR Gnaneshwar Batsman Ashwin Hebbar Batsman Nitish Reddy All-rounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Karan Shinde Batsman Lalit Mohan Bowler Shoaib Md Khan Bowler B Ayyappa Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Hanuma Vihari will continue leading Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh is coming after losing their first match to Mumbai.

While the bowers had something to prove for their performance, the batters needs to stand up to the challenge. Wicket-keeper batsman Girinath was remarkable and AP will be expecting him to continue with his form and score big in the forthcoming match.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Tamil Nadu Squad - B Indrajith (captain), R Sai Kishore (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturvedi, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk), Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist.

Tamil Nadu Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Baba Indrajith Captain Sai Sudharshan Batsman N Jagadeesan Batsman Pradosh Paul Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-rounder Ravi Sai Kishore Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vignesh Bowler Affan Khader All-rounder

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Baba Indrajith and his men started their campaign with yet another draw. The openers set the stage for Tamil Nadu to score over 500 runs in the first innings. Sai Sudharsan will be the player to watch out for.

Sandeep Warrier and Vignesh will once again lead the bowling attack for Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Hyderabad to win the game is 1.85, while for Tamil Nadu it's 1.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Top Team Batsman

Sai Sudharshan was the highest run-scorer in the first match. He was sublime, and Tamil Nadu will expect him to continue the momentum in the second match.

Girinath was the only batsman who looked in good touch in the first against Andhra Pradesh. He is expected to score over 110 runs in both innings combined.

Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Top Team Bowlers

Vignesh was the highest wicket-taker in the first match for Tamil Nadu. We expect him to scalp more than 5 wickets in this game.

Shoaib Md khan was impressive with his all-round performance in the first game. Expect him to take over 4 wickets and over 75 runs in this game.