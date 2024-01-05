Andhra vs Bengal Match Prediction ANDP 20 % Chance of Winning BEN 80 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Andhra and Bengal will lock horns from January 5 to January 8, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy. The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, and it will commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Andhra vs Bengal Chances of Winning

Andhra did not stand a chance against Uttarakhand in their final match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The latter won the toss and relegated Andhra to batting first and setting a target. Andhra went on to score 249 runs, which was a respectable total. Their bowling unit, however, was unable to defend the score as they conceded easy runs and allowed Uttarakhand to finish the match in just 41.5 overs. They eventually lost by eight wickets with 49 balls to spare.

Bengal, conversely, had a brilliant outing against Punjab in their last match of the tournament. Punjab won the toss and elected to field first, which, in hindsight, was not the best decision to have made considering Bengal scored 242/9. The real trouble arose for Punjab in the second innings when they were unable to respond to the total and got bowled out in just 24.1 overs for 190 runs. Bengal edged out a 52-run victory.

Andhra chance of winning - 20%

Bengal chance of winning - 80%

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Andhra vs Bengal Betting Tips

Ashwin Hebbar, Andhra’s opening batsman, was their top run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 222 runs in five innings, including a century and two half-centuries. Hanuma Vihari was among their leading run scorers during the Ranji Trophy with 490 runs in 14 innings. KV Sasikanth and Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased their wicket-taking prowess in the Ranji Trophy with 29 wickets and 25 wickets, respectively.

Anustup Majumdar has been incredibly reliable on Bengal’s batting front, having amassed 312 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 867 runs in 15 innings in the Ranji Trophy, making him their leading batsman in both tournaments. Akash Deep dominated in the bowling unit during the Ranji Trophy, having captured 41 wickets in 18 innings.

Andhra vs Bengal Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Two test matches have been hosted at the venue in the past, and the teams batting first won on both occasions. The ground appears to offer a batting pitch as the average first innings score stands at 478 and the highest recorded total is 502/7 scored by India against South Africa. Considering these results, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Player List

Hanuma Vihari (c), Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Prasanth Kumar, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder Hanuma Vihari (C) Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Ricky Bhui Batter Prasanth Kumar Batter Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler KV Sasikanth Bowler Manish Golamaru Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abhishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Subham Chatterjee, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Anustup Majumdar, Mohammed Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Suman Das.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Porel Wicket-keeper Ranjot Khaira Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami (C) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Ritwik Roy Chowdhury Batter Karan Lal Bowler Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Andhra vs Bengal Head-to-Head

In their four encounters against each other so far, Andhra won on two occasions. Their last two matches, however, ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Andhra - 2

Bengal - 0

Draw - 2

Andhra vs Bengal Betting Odds

Anustup Majumdar to score a half-century against Andhra

Anustup Majumdar achieved a century in Bengal’s final match in the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Punjab, wherein he scored 111 runs from 116 deliveries. He holds a decent record in his List A career, considering he has accumulated 2769 runs in 80 innings. His score is inclusive of seven centuries and 12 half-centuries. He has also amassed 4831 runs in 132 innings in the First Class format of the game, which includes 13 centuries and 23 half-centuries. It appears to be highly likely that he will continue to ride a wave of success in the upcoming fixture against Andhra and score a half-century.

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Andhra vs Bengal Best Batters

Srikar Bharat to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Srikar Bharat was Andhra’s second highest run scorer during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 217 runs in five innings. He achieved a half-century in their last match against Uttar Pradesh, having scored 55 runs from 50 balls. He can be expected to remain their leading run scorer.

Anustup Majumdar to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Anustup Majumdar emerged as Bengal’s leading batsman during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 312 runs in just six innings. In their final match against Punjab, he amassed a ton of runs, having scored 111 runs from 116 deliveries. That was his second century of the season and he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the next match as well.

Andhra vs Bengal Best Bowlers

KV Sasikanth to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

KV Sasikanth captured four wickets in five innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In their match against Rajasthan, he delivered eight overs, captured two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.37. Given his trajectory, he can be relied upon to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Akash Deep to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Akash Deep was tied as Bengal’s second highest wicket-taker with ten wickets in six innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His most impressive spell was against Goa, wherein he claimed three wickets in seven overs. He bowled two maidens and conceded a mere six runs, resulting in an economy rate of 0.85. Taking these figures into account, there is a good possibility he could continue as their top bowler.