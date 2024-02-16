Andhra vs Kerala Match Prediction ANDP 64 % Chance of Winning KER 36 % Bet Now! Andhra and Kerala will lock horns in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. They are going to meet at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Andhra vs Kerala Chances of Winning

Andhra reached an unfortunate stalemate against Uttar Pradesh in their previous encounter. The latter won the toss and decided to field first, allowing Andhra to set the target. Andhra went on to score 261 runs during the first innings, to which Uttar Pradesh retaliated with 198 runs on the board. Andhra extended their lead further by accumulating an additional 429 runs while being nine wickets down. However, the result was inconclusive because they ran out of days and the match was ultimately drawn.

Kerala were incredibly successful in their endeavor against Bengal, wherein they won the toss and elected to field first. During their first innings, their middle order did much of their scoring as Sachin Baby achieved a century with 124 runs while Akshay Chandran followed it up with another ton, having scored 106 runs. Both of them anchored the innings considering they were the only major contributors. This led to Kerala establishing a total of 363 runs in the first innings. Bengal, in their attempt to chase it down, faltered quite a bit as their batting order collapsed rather quickly and they were dismissed for 180 runs. Kerala managed to add 265 runs to their tally for the loss of six wickets, at which point they declared the total. Bengal could not respond to this and got bowled out for 339 runs, losing by 109 runs.

Andhra chance of winning - 64%

Bengal chance of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Andhra vs Kerala Betting Tips

Ricky Bhui leads Andhra’s run charts with 773 runs in nine innings which is inclusive of four centuries and two half-centuries. He leads by a sizable margin as the second highest run-getter is Hanuma Vihari with 424 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Lalith Mohan are tied as the leading wicket-takers with 18 wickets to each of their credit.

Sachin Baby has been incredible so far, having garnered 717 runs in eleven innings, including three centuries and four half-centuries. He has a considerable lead over the rest of the team in terms of runs, given that Rohan Kunnummal, their opener, is next in line with 366 runs. Jalaj Saxena stands as their top wicket-taker with a whopping 32 wickets in 11 innings.

Andhra vs Kerala Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. The last match hosted at this venue during the Ranji Trophy this season was between Andhra and Uttar Pradesh. The latter won the toss and elected to field first but it did not amount to much as the match concluded in a draw. However, the home side managed to accumulate high totals during their innings which could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming game to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny conditions on match day and no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, Karan Shinde.

Predicted Playing XI

Prasanth Kumar Batter Maheep Kumar All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Ricky Bhui (C) Wicket-keeper Karan Shinde Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy Bowler Shoaib Md Khan Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Prithvi Raj Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra appears to be on a favorable trajectory with two wins and a draw in their last three encounters.

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Krishna Prasad, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vaisakh Chandran, Rohan Prem, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Anand Krishnan, Vishnu Raj, Suresh Vishweshwar, Akhin Sathar, Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal Batter Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Rohan Prem Batter Sachin Baby Batter Sanju Samson (C) Batter Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicket-keeper Shreyas Gopal Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala did not manage to encounter much success until their previous match against Bengal wherein they experienced a reversal in fortune.

Andhra vs Kerala Head-to-Head

Andhra has won on two occasions in their previous five matches against Kerala, whereas the latter has emerged victorious once. The remaining two matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head - Last Five Matches

Andhra - 2

Kerala - 1

Draw - 2

Andhra vs Kerala Betting Odds

Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Andhra

Despite having set up competitive totals, Andhra’s opening partnerships against Uttar Pradesh did not make an impact considering Prasanth Kumar and Maheep Kumar added just 14 runs to the first wicket in the first innings and scored a mere 19 runs in the following innings. Kerala’s openers, on the other hand, were much more impressive as Rohan Kunnummal and Jalaj Saxena collaborated for 26 runs in their first innings against Bengal and went on to amass 88 runs together in the second innings. Kerala could be in a position to outperform Andhra in terms of first wicket partnership.

Andhra vs Kerala Best Batters

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Ricky Bhui has been absolutely invincible so far considering he has accumulated 773 runs in nine innings. He narrowly missed out on a century in their first innings against Uttar Pradesh, wherein he scored 94 runs off 185 deliveries, but promptly made up for it in the second innings by scoring 129 runs from 246 deliveries. There is a good possibility he could continue as their standout batsman.

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Sachin Baby stands as Kerala’s most dependable batsman, having amassed 717 runs in 11 innings. He achieved a brilliant ton against Bengal in their first innings, having scored 124 runs off 261 deliveries. He also scored a half-century in the second innings with 51 runs off 75 balls. He could emerge as their leading batsman once again.

Andhra vs Kerala Best Bowlers

KV Sasikanth to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

KV Sasikanth is the second highest wicket-taker for Andhra at the moment with 13 wickets in eight innings. In their previous match against Uttar Pradesh, he delivered 15 overs, conceded 54 runs and bowled four maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.60. He also bagged five wickets in the process. He could be anticipated to remain their top bowler.

Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Jalaj Saxena is currently Kerala’s top wicket-taker with 32 wickets in a mere 11 innings. He delivered two exceptional spells against Bengal, especially during the first innings where he captured a whopping nine wickets in 21.1 overs. He captured four more wickets in the second innings and could absolutely be relied upon to remain their premier bowler.