ANDP (Andhra) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction ANDP 66 % Chance of Winning UTP 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uttar Pradesh will take on Andhra in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, February 9th. The two teams, part of Group B, will lock horns at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram. The play is slated to begin at 9:15 AM IST on matchdays.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Chance Winning

Andhra and Uttar Pradesh will clash in this Group B fixture as the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 reaches its back end of the group stage. Andhra are placed second on the table with 22 points from five games and a net run-rate of 1.37, having won three matches. Uttar Pradesh are third with 12 points and have an NRR of 1.193.

Andhra are coming off a dominant victory over Bihar by an innings and 157 runs. They opted to bowl first and the bowling unit justified the decision with a strong performance. Girinath Reddy was the star of the innings with 5 for 23 as they shot out Bihar for 182.

In response, Andhra posted 463 in their first innings to take a big lead, thanks to Nitish Kumar Reddy's magnificent 159 off 186. Shaik Rasheed missed his century by nine runs while Ricky Bhui also scored a fifty. In the second innings, Lalith Mohan bagged 4 for 35 whereas KV Sasikanth took 3 for 8 as they bowled out Bihar for 124.

Uttar Pradesh faced Assam in the previous round at Kanpur, with the match ending in a draw. UP won the toss and opted to bat first on a good batting pitch. Aryan Juyal and Karan Sharma put on a 298-run partnership for the third wicket. Both the batters registered individual double centuries as they declared on 548/8.

Uttar Pradesh bowlers couldn't get through the opening pair of Assam. Parvej Musaraf and Rahul Hazarika scored centuries to help the team get 316/2. Rain played a big part in the match as plenty of overs were washed out and even the first innings wasn't completed.

Talking about this clash, Andhra will head into this game as favourites considering their strengths and current form. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Uttar Pradesh's chance of winning: 34%

Andhra’s chance of winning: 66%

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Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Hanuma Vihari has been in terrific form with the bat, scoring 682 runs in his last 10 FC matches at an economy of 45. Recently he scored 183 versus Chhattisgarh. Bet on him to score over 32.5 runs in the first innings.

Karan Sharma recently made 67 not-out versus Mumbai and followed it up with a superb double century against Assam. You can back him to score over 32.5 runs in the first innings.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

Andhra have won the toss on three occasions this season and chose to field first. Uttar Pradesh have opted to bowl first twice out of four times they won the toss. In general, teams have chosen to bowl first to make use of the early movement on offer. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, Vizianagaram could witness some rain on Friday. There's a possibility of thunderstorms with a 40% chance of precipitation. But the next three days should be clear with no rain threat. The temperature should hover in the early 30 degrees during the day with wind gusts blowing at around 35 kmph.

Andhra Players List

Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui, Prasanth Kumar, Lalith Mohan, Srikar Bharat(w), Cheepurapalli Stephen, Ashwin Hebbar, KV Sasikanth, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, Uppara Girinath, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Manish Golamaru, CR Gnaneshwar, Nitish Reddy, Shaik Rasheed, Kuntrapakam Raj

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prasanth Kumar Batter Uppara Girinath Wicket-keeper Hanuma Vihari Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Karan Shinde Batter Shaik Rasheed All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Shoaib Md Khan Bowler Girinath Reddy Bowler KV Sasikanth Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler

Andhra Recent Form

Andhra have three games in the season and have lost once. They are in pretty good form, coming off three back to back victories. Recently, they defeated Chhattisgarh by 126 runs and backed it up with an innings win over Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Aryan Juyal, Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana, Samarth Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Saurabh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Madhav Kaushik, Prince Yadav, Karan Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Samarth Singh Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Karan Sharma Batter Nitish Rana (c) All-rounder Sameer Rizvi Batter Rinku Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath All-rounder Shiva Singh Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Recent Form

Uttar Pradesh have won one game this season and have played four draws. Their solitary win came against Mumbai, where they came out on top by two wickets in a tight finish. Their previous game versus Assam ended in a draw after they posted 548.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Uttar Pradesh and Andhra have competed against each other five times since 2006 with the last encounter taking place in 2015. Uttar Pradesh were victorious in three of these games while two resulted in draws.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Andhra to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Andhra have a strong batting line-up comprising Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shaik Rasheed and Hanuma Vihari. Uttar Pradesh's bowling unit hasn't done well in the tournament. Bet on Andhra to get the first innings lead.

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Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Ricky Bhui to be the top batter for Andhra

Ricky Bhui is the third leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 550 runs in five games at an average of 78. He has registered three centuries and a half century in the season. Back him to be the top batter for Andhra.

Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Aryan Juyal has been sensational in the competition, being their top run-scorer. He has made 502 runs from five games at an average of 71, including two centuries. Juyal is coming off a magnificent double century in the last game.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Nitish Kumar Reddy to be the top bowler for Andhra

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been excellent for Andhra in this season, snaring 16 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.56. The right arm seamer has taken one five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Aaqib Khan to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh

Aaqib Khan has played two games in the tournament and has picked seven games at an average of 20. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh would be a good punt.