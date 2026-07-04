Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Match Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are all set to lock horns in a Plate Group match of Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The match will take place from Tuesday, December 27 at the Shastri Maidan, Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Arunachal Pradesh, captained by Suraj Tayam, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with defeats in both their matches thus far. They have lost both their games by an innings, losing to Bihar and then Mizoram.

Manipur, on the other hand, started their campaign by losing to Sikkim by eight wickets. However, they eked out a draw against Bihar and are currently placed sixth in the points table.

Both teams will be looking to secure their first win of the championship.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Chance of winning

Arunachal Pradesh have looked completely out of sorts thus far in the tournament. Having lost by pretty similar margins in their first two matches, Arunachal haven’t had the best of times.

Manipur, in the meantime, is one of the two teams in their group to win a match. But the one point they got against Bihar should give them quite a bit of confidence.

Our Prediction

Manipur are the firm favourites to win their match against Arunachal Pradesh. The bookmakers think so and our prediction isn’t any different.

Although Manipur are yet to secure their first victory, they should be able to do so against Arunachal Pradesh, who would do well if they evade an innings defeat.

Arunachal Pradesh to win @ 3.00 (Melbet)

Manipur to win @ 1.350 (Melbet)

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Arunachal Pradesh’s batting has been pretty poor this season and they failed to go past the three-figure score two out of three times. Their bowlers did fairly well against Mirozam after bowling the opposition out for 338. It’s time for their batters to support their bowlers if Arunachal want to evade a defeat to Manipur.

Manipur were doing fairly well against Sikkim in a low-scoring match at SCA Ground in Rangoo, but they failed to carry the momentum until the end. Eventually losing by eight wickets.

Against Bihar, they were in all sorts of trouble, but their skipper LM Keishangbam stayed unbeaten on 79 and guided his team through to a draw in a tense encounter at Gujarat College Ground.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

Toss may end playing a big part in the upcoming game. The pitch is expected to deteriorate as the match progresses. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams. Arunachal may not want to bat first given how poorly their batters have performed.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. There will be hazy sunshine and the conditions will be pleasant enough. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark with the humidity not on the higher side. There will be a fair bit of cloud covers, but it’s not threatening enough.

Arunachal Pradesh squad:

Techi Doria, Kumar Nyompu, Suraj Tayam (c), Rohan Sharma, Rahul Dalal, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Techi Neri, Akhilesh Sahani, Chetan Anand, Nabam Abo, Yab Niya Niia, Myendung Singpho, Teshi Tiku, Neelam Obi

Techi Doria All-rounder Kumar Nyoumpu Batsman Suraj Teyam Batsman and captain Rohan Sharma Batsman R Dalal Batsman and captain Kamsha Yangfo Wicket-keeper batsman Techi Neri All-rounder Akhilesh Sahani Bowler Chetan Anand Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler Yab Niya Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh will go into the game after losing to Mizoram by an innings and 118 runs. After being put in to bat first, Arunachal Pradesh were shot out for 63 in 30.4 overs. Thereafter, Mizoram took a huge lead of 275 runs after scoring 275 in their first innings.

Nabam Abo was rhe the pick of their bowlers as he got four wickets. Yab Niya was also impressive after he accounted for three scalps.

Opening batter Kumar Nyoumpu scored a half-century in the second innings, but Arunachal were bowled out for 157 in 48.4 overs.

Manipur Player List

Manipur squad:

Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Johnson Singh, Bikash Singh, Ronald Longjam , Rex Rajkumar, L Kishan Singha, Pheiroijam Jotin, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit Singh

Manipur Predicted XI:

K Yumnam Batter Basir Rahman Wicket-keeper batter L Keisangbam Batter and captain Prafulullomani Singh Wicketkeeper Ronald Longjam Batter Rex Singh Batter Kishan Singha All-rounder Johnson Singh All-rounder Pheirojam Jotin Bowler Bikash Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur somehow evaded a defeat and finished with a draw against Bihar in their previous game. After being put in to field first, Rex Singh’s four-wicket haul restricted Bihar to 311. Babul Kumar scored 156 off 228 with 22 fours and three sixes.

Manipur were bowled out for 296 and they conceded Bihar a lead of 15 runs. Thereafter, Bihar scored 287 for nine and set Manipur a target of 303 runs.

Manipur were in e reduced to 248 for eight, but skipper Langloyamba Keishangbam stayed unbeaten on 79, helping his team finish with a draw.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Head to Head

The two teams have met each other three times in the past, with Manipur winning all three encounters - in 2018, 2019 and then last season.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Betting Odds

Manipur expected to take first innings lead

Manipur are expected to take a first innings lead in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match. Arunachal Pradesh’s batting hasn’t fired at all and Manipur will try to cash in on the same. Having faced innings defeat in both their last two matches, Arunachal Pradesh’s batters are again expected to have a rough time.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Top Team Batsmen

Kumar Nyoumpu to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top batter

Kumar Nyoumpu has arguably been the pick of the batters for Arunachal Pradesh in the tournament. In two matches, the batter has scored 115 runs at an average of 38.33 with one half-century and a top score of 64 to show.

LSM Keishangbam to be Manipur's top batter

Keishangbam haa been the pick of the batters for Manipur in the tournament. In four matches, he has scored 126 runs at an average of 41.66 with one half century and a top score of an unbeaten 79. He is expected to be on top of his game.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Top Team Bowlers

Nabam Abo to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler

Nabam Abo has simply been outstanding for Arunachal Pradesh, but he hasn’t quite enough support from the other bowlers. In two matches, Abo has picked up nine wickets with one fifer to his name. He has bowled 56 overs, the most by any Arunachal Pradesh bowler in the ongoing tournament.

Pheirojam Singh to be Manipur’s top bowler

Pheirojam Singh has been Manipur’s standout bowler in the championship by quite some distance. Apart from one five-wicket haul, he also has a 10-wicket haul to his name. In two matches, Singh has picked up 13 wickets. In the first innings of the match against Sikkim, Singh picked up nine wickets for 69 runs. However, his valiant efforts went in vain as Sikkim beat Manipur by eight wickets. With an average of 15.46, batters haven’t found it easy while facing him.