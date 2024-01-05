ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs MEG (Meghalaya) Match Prediction ARU 16 % Chance of Winning MEG 84 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are poised to take each other on in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from January 5 to January 8, 2024. Their match will be played at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh had a dismal run in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, having posted just one win on the board in six matches. In their final match of the season against Uttar Pradesh, they won the toss and decided to bat first and get ahead. However, their aspirations were ripped to shreds as Uttar Pradesh restricted them to 102 runs before bowling them out. Needless to say, Uttar Pradesh was devoid of any threat during their chase and they finished the match in just 13.3 overs, emerging victorious by eight wickets with 219 balls remaining.

Meghalaya did not have much to write home about either as they faced Hyderabad in their last match of the tournament. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, and Meghalaya struggled to garner a decent total as they got bowled out for 158 runs. Hyderabad made light of the situation and ended the match in 18.4 overs, having won by nine wickets with 188 balls to spare.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 16%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 84%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Sachin Sharma was the leading run-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 195 runs in four innings, including a century and a half-century. Nabam Abo has been quite reliable on the bowling front, having captured six wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 15 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Kishan Lyngdoh led the run charts of Meghalaya with 247 runs in six innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was also among the top scoring batsmen for the team in the Ranji Trophy last season with 347 runs in 12 innings. Rajesh Bishnoi was invaluable in the bowling department during the Ranji Trophy last season considering he captured 39 wickets in 12 innings.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand. A total of four test matches have been held at the venue in the past, and the team bowling first emerged victorious on one occasion. The average first innings score stands at 279 and the average second innings score is 217. The pitch offers relatively high-scoring opportunities as the highest recorded total is 498/4 between India and New Zealand. However, given that the only victory at this venue was achieved by a team bowling first, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are expected on the day of the match with a minimal 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Aryan Sahani, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Yorjum Sera, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Kamsha Yangfo, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Happy Kashyap, Nabam Nigam, Krishna Sancham, Sachin Sharma, Likha Sonia, Hage Tama, Siddharth Balodi.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (C) Batter Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Aryan Sahani Batter Licha Jhon Batter Kamsha Yangfo Wicket-keeper Aprameya Jaiswal Batter Nabam Nigam Batter Likha Sonia Bowler Yab Niya Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler Hage Tama Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh has been fraught with struggle and does not seem to be in a position to overcome Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Player List

Raj Biswa (c), Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Rajesh Bishnoi, Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Anish Charak, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev.

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa (C) All-rounder Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Tanmay Mishra Batter Jaskirat Singh Sachdev Batter Swarajeet Das Bowler Larry Sangma All-rounder Rajesh Bishnoi Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya’s form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was just as dismal as that of Arunachal Pradesh. However, they were able to defeat their adversary in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy and could be poised to do so again.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have locked horns three times in the past, including the 2023 season, and the latter has clinched victory on all occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Arunachal Pradesh - 0

Meghalaya - 3

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Meghalaya to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

In their final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Arunachal Pradesh had a dismal outing against Uttar Pradesh. Their foundation was rocky considering their opening duo, Neelam Obi and Divyanshu Yadav, only achieved a partnership of two runs before the former lost his wicket in just 1.2 overs. Meghalaya’s openers, Raj Biswa and Nakul Verma, collaborated and scored 17 runs in their last match against Hyderabad. Their partnership was alive for 6.4 overs before the former’s wicket was taken. Although Meghayala’s performance was not significantly better when compared with Arunachal Pradesh, they have the potential to establish a better first wicket partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Aprameya Jaiswal to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aprameya Jaiswal was the second highest run scorer for Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 142 runs in five innings. In their match against Assam, he was tied as their top run-getter with 24 runs from 25 deliveries. He could be expected to continue as their top batsman.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Kishan Lyngdoh led Meghalaya’s run charts during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 247 runs in six innings. His best performance was against Services, when he scored 74 runs from 89 deliveries. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Yab Niya to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Yab Niya was Arunachal Pradesh’s leading wicket-taker during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with seven wickets in three innings. In their last match of the season against Uttar Pradesh, he was tied as the top wicket-taker for the team with one wicket in six overs. Although his spell was relatively expensive given that he conceded 51 runs, there is a good chance he could be their top bowler.

Dippu Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Dippu Sangma was Meghalaya’s top wicket-taker with nine wickets in five innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In their match against Services, he captured four wickets in ten overs, having allowed just 38 runs in the process. He can be anticipated to remain their top bowler.