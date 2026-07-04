Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh will take on Mizoram in their second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Gujarat and the action will begin from 9.30 AM IST from December 20.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In their first match, Arunachal Pradesh lost to Bihar by an innings and 221 runs. Bihar restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 212 runs and piled up 517 runs in the first innings and took a 305-run. In the second innings, Arunachal Pradesh batting order crumbled and only managed to score 84 runs. On the other hand, Mizoram suffered a defeat against Meghalaya in a close encounter. Mizoram managed to reach 252 runs in the first inning and restricted Meghalaya to 171 runs. Meghalaya bowled beautifully and stopped Mizoram on 216 in the second innings and chased down the target with two wickets to spare.

In the previous season, Mizoram played a draw against Bihar and Manipur and lost to Nagaland whereas, Arunachal Pradesh registered a win against Bihar but lost to Manipur, and Nagaland.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Match Chance of Winning

Both teams are coming after facing a defeat and are yet to register their first win, Bihar thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by a huge margin and Mizoram lost to Meghalaya by two wickets. Mizoram skipper Taruwar Kohli registered his 12th century in the last game against Meghalaya and lifted the team in the first innings. Along with Kohli, Wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami scored half centuries in both innings and showed a lot of class.

Arunachal Pradesh couldn’t break the shackle of spin maestro Ashutosh Aman and fell to his trap in the first inning. He took four-fer and restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 212. In the second inning, Arunachal Pradesh batters were challenged by the pace of Malay Raj, who kept batters on their toes. Raj, who has only played three First Class games, registered a fifer against Arunachal Pradesh.

Our Prediction

Mizoram is favourite to win this contest against Arunachal Pradesh. Taruwar Kohli, the captain of Mizoram is in good form and along with him the former Sunrisers Hyderabad Wicket Keeper-batter Shreevats Goswami also showed his class and potential. For Arunachal Pradesh, Akhilesh Sahani was the lone fighter who scored 66 runs and this time they will be hoping their top-order to fire and provide them a solid start.

Arunachal Pradesh to win - 2.75 (Melbet)

Mizoram to win - 1.40 (Melbet)

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022





Mizoram started their campaign with two draws in two matches in the previous season and lost to Nagaland in their last game. They finished at sixth position in the point table of the Plate group.

Arunachal Pradesh were also placed in the Plate Group along with Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Bihar and came fourth in the last season with one win and two defeats.

With Changes in the format to avoid one-sided games, both teams are placed in the Plate Group and they have equal chances to impress everyone with their game. Mizoram might have lost their first game but they have a good chance of finishing in top-two in the point table.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction



It will be an exciting contest between both teams, as they will be playing on a neutral venue. Both teams lost their first match while batting first and they will surely consider to bowl first looking at the weather and surface.

Weather Report



During the match, the sun is predicted to shine brightly in Vallabh Vidyanagar. The temperature would hover around 32 to 36 degree celsius and the wind appears to blow at 6 to 7 km/hr.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Arunachal Pradesh squad:

Suraj Tayam (c), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Chetan Anand, Rahul Dalal, Techi Doria, Nabam Abo, Nabam Tempol, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Kumar Nyompu, Rohan Sharma, Akhilesh Sahani, Myendung Singpho, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya

Arunachal Pradesh Predicted XI:

Techi Doria Batsman Kumar Nyompu Batsman Kamsha Yangfo Batsman and Wicket Keeper Techi Neri All-rounder Suraj Tayam (c) Batsman Rahul Dalal Batsman Rohan Sharma Batsman Akhilesh Sahani All-rounder Myendung Singpho All-rounder Chetan Anand Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form





Arunachal Pradesh lost their first match to Bihar by an innings and 221 runs. Akhilesh Sahani scored a half century in the first inning but that wasn’t enough to put Bihar under pressure. Except for Sahani no other batter looked comfortable while facing the bowling attack of Bihar led by skipper Ashutosh Aman.

Mizoram Player List

Mizoram squad:

Zothanzuala, Lalhruaizela, Taruwar Kohli (c), Jehu Anderson, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Vikash Kumar, Avinash Yadav, Remruat Dika Ralte, Naveen Gurung, G Lalbiakvela, Bobby Zothansanga, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Lalrinchhana.

Mizoram Predicted XI:

Zothanzuala Batsman Lalhruaizela Batsman Taruwar Kohli All-rounder Jehu Anderson Batsman Shreevats Goswami Batsman and Wicket Keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batsman Vikash Kumar Batsman Avinash Yadav All-rounder Remruatdika Ralte All-rounder Naveen Gurung Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram suffered a defeat in a close encounter in their last game against Meghalaya. Half of the time they were into the game but lost the plot in the second inning where they failed to capitalise on the lead. The Taruwar Kohli-led side seems balanced, as he performed with both bat and ball in the last game and was Man of the Match against Meghalaya. Mizoram bowling attack looks lethal with the inclusion of Avinash Yadav in the squad, he took 11 wickets against Meghalaya and will be a mystery to solve for the batters.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Head-to-Head



The last two encounters between both teams resulted in a draw. The last time both teams faced each other was in 2019, where Taruwar Kohli played a marathon inning of 307 not out. That game was a run fest, which saw more than 13,000 runs including one triple century, one double century, two century and two half-centuries.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Mizoram to win

Mizoram is most likely to win this contest of the Plate Group. Both teams did not face each other in the previous season and will lock horns to register their first win of this edition of the Ranji Trophy. Mizoram skipper Taruwar Kohli is in red hot form and has 12 centuries to his name in First Class Cricket. For Arunachal, they have too many things to ponder about, their major concern would be their bowling department. They will be expecting some extra effort from their bowlers against the likes of Shreevats Goswami and Taruwar Kohli.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Top Team Batsmen



Rahul Dalal to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top batter

Rahul Dalal couldn’t do much in the season opener against Bihar but his team rely on him heavily. Dalal was brilliant with the bat the last time both teams faced each other. He smashed 178 runs in the first inning and 205 not out in the second inning. He has featured in 29 first class games and amassed 1900 runs with the average of 41.80.

Taruwar Kohli to be Mizoram’s top batter

Mizoram skipper was outstanding with the bat against Meghalaya. He scored 123 runs and kept his team in the game. The inform batter would look to make most of his form and provide stability once again. Overall, the former Rajasthan Royals batsman has scored 3990 runs in 50 matches at an average of 51.81. He has 12 centuries and 15 half centuries in his first class career.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Top Bowler



Nabam Abo to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler

Nabam Abo picked a five wicket-haul against Bihar in the first game. He has played two games and scalped 14 wickets with an economy rate of 4.47. In his short but impressive career, Abo has shown all the skills required for 5-days games. Once again his team mates would expect him to deliver against Mizoram.



Avinash Yadav to be Mizoram’s top bowler

The 36-year-old, left arm-spinner of Mizoram gave a sensational performance in the first game. He scalped 11 wickets in the first game and will be a headache for Arunachal Pradesh’s batter. He registered his best figure in the last game by taking six wickets in the first inning. Yadav featured in 33 games and had 95 wickets to his name, his economy is also impressive as it’s below 3.