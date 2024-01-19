ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs MIZ (Mizoram) Match Prediction ARU 23 % Chance of Winning MIZ 77 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are going to lock horns in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group from January 19 to January 22, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Chances of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh’s woes continue to haunt them as their clash against Sikkim was dismal to say the least. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, which worked out brilliantly as they were able to muster a dominant total of 544 runs for the loss of seven wickes before they declared the innings. Arunachal Pradesh was left to chase down the target but they faltered big time as their first innings ended with just 98 runs on the board. Following on, they did not improve much as they amassed 158 runs this time around, but it was not enough to overcome Sikkim. They lost by a humiliating margin of an innings and 288 runs.

Mizoram’s match against Nagaland was considerably better in comparison to that of Arunachal Pradesh. Nagaland won the toss and elected to bat first and set the target. They scored 211 in the first innings and 463/7 in the second innings before they declared the total. Mizoram responded with 356 and 221/8, which drew the match.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 23%

Mizoram chance of winning - 77%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh’s squad has been rather underwhelming as their leading run scorer is Ayush Awasthi, their wicket-keeper, with just 105 runs in four innings so far. The rest of the team is yet to surpass the 100-run mark as the second highest run-getter is Techi Neri with 88 runs to his credit. Their bowling department has also been lackluster as Divyanshu Yadav is the top wicket-taker with four wickets in one innings.

Mizoram’s most valuable batsman at the moment is Agni Chopra as he leads the run charts by a substantial margin, including two centuries and a half-century. Mohit Jangra has showcased incredible all-rounder capabilities as he has garnered 304 runs in four innings and also 16 wickets so far. KC Cariappa trails closely behind with 13 wickets under his belt.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand. The previous match hosted at this venue was between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, wherein the latter won the toss and chose to bat first and set the target. This decision was quite successful as they went on to claim victory in dominant fashion. Considering this recent result, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Anand is anticipated to be partly cloudy with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Nabam Tempol, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Siddharth Balodi, Akash Bhattacharhjee, Indiya Toku, Techi Neri, Manish Pal, Rahul Popli, Ngurang Tana, Techi Sonam.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (C) Batter Techi Doria All-rounder Rahul Popli Batter Siddharth Balodi All-rounder Licha Jhon Batter Akash Bhattacharhjee Batter Techi Neri Bowler Ayush Awasthi Wicket-keeper Manish Pal Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler Yab Niya Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh’s form has been abhorrent with no signs of improvement on the horizon. It would take a monumental effort for them to defeat Mizoram in the next match.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Vikash Kumar, Zothanzuala, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Bobby Zothansanga, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra, Remruatdika Ralte.

Predicted Playing XI

Zothanzuala Batter Andrew Vanlalhruaia Batter Parvez Ahmed Batter Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder Vikash Kumar Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram’s form has been middling with nothing to write home about, but their overall strength seems to be enough to get past Arunachal Pradesh and secure their first victory this season.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Head-to-Head

In four matches against each other, Mizoram has emerged victorious in their previous two fixtures while the remaining two ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Arunachal Pradesh - 0

Mizoram - 2

Draw - 2

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Agni Chopra to score a half-century against Arunachal Pradesh

Agni Chopra has been incredibly impressive in the tournament so far with 437 runs in just four innings. In their first match against Sikkim, he scored 166 runs from 179 deliveries in the first innings and 92 runs from 74 deliveries in the following innings. In their previous match against Nagaland, he amassed 164 runs from 150 deliveries and 15 runs from 23 balls. His figures speak for themselves and are a testament to his brilliance. He could be anticipated to score yet another half-century in the upcoming match against Arunachal Pradesh.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Best Batters

Techi Doria to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Techi Doria participated in his first match this season against Sikkim, wherein he scored just 18 runs from 77 deliveries in the first innings. In the second innings, however, he turned things around with a knock of 60 runs off 118 balls. Given his upward trajectory, he could be expected to continue as their top batsman.

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Agni Chopra, the debutant, has already made his mark as the leading run scorer for the team with a whopping 437 runs in four innings. In their previous match against Nagaland, he was incredible in the first innings given that he accumulated 164 runs from 150 deliveries. Although his performance took a downturn in the next innings with 15 runs from 23 balls, he could be relied upon to emerge as their standout batsman.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

Siddharth Balodi to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Siddharth Balodi has gathered three wickets in two innings so far in the season. In their previous match against Sikkim, he was tied as the top wicket-taker for Arunachal Pradesh with two wickets in 14 overs with an economy rate of 3.50. He could be anticipated to remain their leading bowler in the next game as well.

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

Mohit Jangra has showcased remarkable consistency and wicket-taking prowess with a haul of 16 wickets in just four innings. In their previous match versus Nagaland, he captured six wickets in 27.1 overs in the first innings and an additional three wickets in 44.4 overs in the following innings. There is a good possibility he could remain their premier bowler in the next match.