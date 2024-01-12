ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs SIK (Sikkim) Match Prediction ARU 35 % Chance of Winning SIK 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are set to encounter each other in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from January 12 to 15, 2024. Their clash will be played at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, and is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Chances of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh had a dismal outing against Meghalaya in their previous match. They won the toss and elected to bat first in order to post a total on the board and gain an advantage. However, it did not work out favorably as they were restricted to a mere 94 runs in the first innings. Meghalaya absolutely wiped the floor with Arunachal Pradesh as they took the lead and declared after scoring a whopping 504 runs. Arunachal Pradesh had no answer and conceded defeat by an innings and 172 runs.

Sikkim’s encounter against Mizoram was successful as they put their best foot forward and claimed victory. Sikkim lost the toss and were asked to bat first. This did not deter them in the slightest as they scored 442 runs and declared the score. Mizoram responded with 216 runs in the first innings and 397 runs in the follow-on innings. Sikkim, fortunately, were able to chase it down and scored 170/6 as they emerged victorious by four wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 35%

Sikkim chance of winning - 65%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Techi Neri scored 61 runs in two innings so far. Siddharth Balodi is next in line with 43 runs from the first match. The bowling department was much stronger in the previous match considering Divyanshu Yadav captured four wickets in a single innings, followed by Techi Neri who displayed brilliant all-rounder capabilities and claimed two wickets during his spell.

Sumit Singh and Ashish Thapa performed incredibly well against Mizoram, having accumulated 176 and 157 runs, respectively, in two innings. The former achieved a century and a half-century while the latter scored two consecutive 50s. They did the bulk of the scoring for the team. Ankur Malik and Lee Yong Lepcha were tied as the leading wicket-takers for the team with seven wickets each.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The match is set to be held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand. The last match played at the venue was between Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. The former won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Arunachal Pradesh to set the target. This worked out brilliantly for Meghalaya as they used it to their advantage and maintained an edge over their rivals. Taking this recent outcome into account, it appears to be highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could choose to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

It is anticipated to be partly cloudy on the day of the match with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 32 degrees Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Nabam Tempol, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Siddharth Balodi, Akash Bhattacharhjee, Indiya Toku, Techi Neri, Manish Pal, Rahul Popli, Ngurang Tana, Techi Sonam.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Nyompu Batter Ayush Awasthi Wicket-keeper Licha Jhon Batter Neelam Obi (C) Batter Techi Neri All-rounder Rahul Popli Batter Divyanshu Yadav Bowler Siddharth Balodi Bowler Manish Pal Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler Yab Niya Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh was absolutely bested by Meghalaya in their last match and it seems highly unlikely that they would be able to redeem themselves against Sikkim.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang.

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Kumar Rawat Batter Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney (C) Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Saurav Prasad Batter Ankur Malik Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Chandra Chettri Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim’s form seems to be rather great at the moment, considering their excellent win over Mizoram despite having faced opposition from their rival.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Head-to-Head

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have encountered each other on three occasions in the past, out of which the latter emerged victorious in two matches, including their last fixture in the 2023 season of the Ranji Trophy. The remaining match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Arunachal Pradesh - 0

Sikkim - 2

Draw - 1

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Sikkim to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh’s openers, Kumar Nyompu and Ayush Awasthi, failed to achieve an opening partnership in their first innings against Mizoram. In the second innings, however, they improved slightly with a partnership of 27 runs before the former’s wicket was taken. Sikkim, too, experienced a similar fate as Pankaj Kumar Rawat and Arun Chettri, their opening duo, scored 37 runs together in the first innings but only managed to keep their partnership alive for two runs in the second innings. However, Sikkim is projected to establish a better first wicket partnership than Arunachal Pradesh.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Best Batters

Techi Neri to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Techi Neri is the top run scorer for Arunachal Pradesh at the moment with 61 runs in two innings. In the first innings against Meghayala, he scored just 15 runs from 25 deliveries. In the following innings, he scored 46 runs from 91 balls. Given his upward trajectory, he could continue as their best batsman in the next match.

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s Best Batter

Sumit Singh displayed remarkable consistency with the bat in their last match against Mizoram. In the first innings, he amassed exactly a ton of runs from 126 deliveries. He followed it up with a half-century in the second innings, having scored 76 runs off 74 balls. Considering his reliability as a batsman, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batter.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Divyanshu Yadav to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Divyanshu Yadav delivered an excellent spell against Meghalaya in their previous match. In 29.4 overs, he conceded 107 runs and bowled two maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.60. He bagged four wickets in the process and could be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the upcoming match as well.

Lee Yong Lepcha to be Sikkim’s Best Bowler

Lee Yong Lepcha is currently tied as Sikkim’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in two innings. His first spell against Mizoram was incredible, considering he claimed five wickets in 21 overs with an economy rate of 3.57. In the following innings, he added two more wickets to his tally in 25.4 overs. He could continue to be their top bowler.