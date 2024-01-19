Assam vs Andhra Match Prediction
ASM
34%
Chance of Winning
ANDP
66%
Test
Jalan Outdoor Stadium
Facts:
- Riyan Parag, Assam’s captain, is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs, having amassed 291 runs in four innings which includes two centuries.
- Ricky Bhui, Andhra’s skipper, is their leading batsman with 223 runs in three innings so far.
Assam vs Andhra Chances of Winning
Kerala and Assam played their previous encounter against each other, and Assam seemed to have offered decent competition to Kerala during the match. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Kerala to score 419 runs with the bulk of the contribution being from the top order. Assam fought back and responded with 248 runs in the first innings. Following on, they went on to score 212/3 by the end of their second innings, which ultimately drew the match.
Andhra received the short end of the stick in their previous match against Mumbai. Despite having won the toss and gaining the advantage of choosing their strategy, Andhra came up against a brick wall as they elected to field first. They allowed Mumbai to muster a total of 395 runs in the first innings, to which they retaliated with 184 and 244 runs. Mumbai added 34 runs to their tally during their second innings which led them to emerge as the victors by ten wickets.
- Assam chance of winning - 34%
- Andhra chance of winning - 66%
Assam vs Andhra Betting Tips
Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, has been their sole contributor with the bat as he has accumulated a whopping 291 runs in four innings, which includes two centuries. He is in a league of his own given that the second highest run scorer is Rahul Hazarika, their opener, with 171 runs in four innings. Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Singh are tied as the top wicket-takers with five wickets each.
Ricky Bhui, Andhra’s captain, has maintained his position as the leading batsman for the team with 233 runs in three innings. He leads by a significant margin as the second highest run-getter is Prasanth Kumar with 120 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy leads their bowling attack with seven wickets in four innings, followed by Lalith Mohan who has captured six wickets.
Assam vs Andhra Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played at Jalan Outdoor Stadium, Dibrugarh. The last match held at this venue was in the Assam Premier Club Championship, wherein the Dibrugarh Cricket Coaching Centre won the toss and elected to field first, scoring 105 runs. The team chasing, Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, managed to chase it down rather quickly and won by eight wickets. Considering this result, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.
Weather Report
The weather is likely to be conducive for a game of cricket as there is no possibility of rainfall and the temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.
Assam Player List
Riyan Parag (c), Denish Das, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy, Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishav Das
|
Batter
|
Rahul Hazarika
|
Batter
|
Sidharth Sarmah
|
All-rounder
|
Sumit Ghadigaonkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Riyan Parag (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Gokul Sharma
|
Batter
|
Saahil Jain
|
Batter
|
Akash Sengupta
|
Bowler
|
Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Lachit
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Singh
|
Bowler
Assam Team Form
Assam’s form has been comparable to that of Andhra as both teams have endured one defeat and one draw. However, Assam’s performances have been quite competitive.
Andhra Player List
Ricky Bhui (c), Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju.
Predicted Playing XI
|
CR Gnaneshwar
|
Batter
|
Prasanth Kumar
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
All-rounder
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui (C)
|
Batter
|
Uppara Girinath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Md Khan
|
Bowler
|
KV Sasikanth
|
Bowler
|
Lalith Mohan
|
Bowler
|
Satyanarayana Raju
|
Bowler
Andhra Team Form
Andhra seems to be grappling with their form as they endured a ten-wicket loss against Mumbai in their previous match.
Assam vs Andhra Head-to-Head
In their last five matches against each other, Assam has emerged victorious on two occasions while Andhra came out on top in their last encounter. The remaining two matches ended in draws.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Assam - 2
Andhra - 1
Draw - 2
Assam vs Andhra Betting Odds
Assam to have a better opening partnership than Andhra
Andhra’s batting performance against Mumbai was decent and they managed to achieve good opening partnerships. CR Gnaneshwar and Prasanth Kumar, their opening pair, scored 57 runs together in their first innings and 11 runs while they followed-on. Assam, on the other hand, achieved a score of just 13 runs in their first innings against Kerala between their opening duo, Rishav Das and Rahul Hazarika. However, they went on to collaborate for 103 runs in the second innings and could be more likely to establish a better first wicket partnership than Andhra.
Assam vs Andhra
Test
Jalan Outdoor Stadium, null
Assam vs Andhra Best Batters
Riyan Parag to be Assam’s Best Batter
Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, is currently their leading batsman with 291 runs in four innings, which includes two centuries. He amassed a ton in their first innings against Kerala, wherein he scored 116 runs from 125 deliveries. He has consistently been a major contributor with the bat and could be expected to be their standout batsman once again.
Prasanth Kumar to be Andhra’s Best Batter
Prasanth Kumar emerged as the top batsman for Andhra in their first innings against Mumbai, wherein he scored 73 runs from 167 deliveries. Although his performance took a downturn in the following innings where he managed to score just six runs from 32 balls, he stands as their second highest run-getter with 120 runs in three innings. Taking his recent showing into account, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batter once more.
Assam vs Andhra Best Bowlers
Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler
Mukhtar Hussain is currently tied as Assam’s top wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings. In their previous match against Kerala, he delivered 31.4 overs, conceded 82 runs and bowled eight maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.58. He claimed three wickets in the process and could be anticipated to remain their leading bowler in the upcoming match.
Nitish Kumar Reddy to be Andhra’s Best Bowler
Nitish Kumar Reddy is Andhra’s leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings. His best spell was against Mumbai during their first innings, wherein he delivered 24.4 overs, gave away 64 runs and bowled four maidens, translating to an economy rate of 2.59. He captured five wickets in the process. Given this outcome, he could remain their premier bowler in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Andhra
- Assam to win @ 2.41 (Parimatch)
- Andhra to win @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch