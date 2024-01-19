Assam vs Andhra Match Prediction ASM 34 % Chance of Winning ANDP 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam and Andhra are going to meet in the Ranji Trophy from January 19 to January 22, 2024 at Jalan Outdoor Stadium, Dibrugarh. The action is slated to kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Assam vs Andhra Chances of Winning

Kerala and Assam played their previous encounter against each other, and Assam seemed to have offered decent competition to Kerala during the match. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Kerala to score 419 runs with the bulk of the contribution being from the top order. Assam fought back and responded with 248 runs in the first innings. Following on, they went on to score 212/3 by the end of their second innings, which ultimately drew the match.

Andhra received the short end of the stick in their previous match against Mumbai. Despite having won the toss and gaining the advantage of choosing their strategy, Andhra came up against a brick wall as they elected to field first. They allowed Mumbai to muster a total of 395 runs in the first innings, to which they retaliated with 184 and 244 runs. Mumbai added 34 runs to their tally during their second innings which led them to emerge as the victors by ten wickets.

Assam chance of winning - 34%

Andhra chance of winning - 66%

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Assam vs Andhra Betting Tips

Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, has been their sole contributor with the bat as he has accumulated a whopping 291 runs in four innings, which includes two centuries. He is in a league of his own given that the second highest run scorer is Rahul Hazarika, their opener, with 171 runs in four innings. Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Singh are tied as the top wicket-takers with five wickets each.

Ricky Bhui, Andhra’s captain, has maintained his position as the leading batsman for the team with 233 runs in three innings. He leads by a significant margin as the second highest run-getter is Prasanth Kumar with 120 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy leads their bowling attack with seven wickets in four innings, followed by Lalith Mohan who has captured six wickets.

Assam vs Andhra Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Jalan Outdoor Stadium, Dibrugarh. The last match held at this venue was in the Assam Premier Club Championship, wherein the Dibrugarh Cricket Coaching Centre won the toss and elected to field first, scoring 105 runs. The team chasing, Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, managed to chase it down rather quickly and won by eight wickets. Considering this result, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to be conducive for a game of cricket as there is no possibility of rainfall and the temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Assam Player List

Riyan Parag (c), Denish Das, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy, Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishav Das Batter Rahul Hazarika Batter Sidharth Sarmah All-rounder Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag (C) All-rounder Gokul Sharma Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Sunil Lachit Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam’s form has been comparable to that of Andhra as both teams have endured one defeat and one draw. However, Assam’s performances have been quite competitive.

Andhra Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju.

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Prasanth Kumar Batter Shaik Rasheed All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Ricky Bhui (C) Batter Uppara Girinath Wicket-keeper Nitish Kumar Reddy Bowler Shoaib Md Khan Bowler KV Sasikanth Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra seems to be grappling with their form as they endured a ten-wicket loss against Mumbai in their previous match.

Assam vs Andhra Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, Assam has emerged victorious on two occasions while Andhra came out on top in their last encounter. The remaining two matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Assam - 2

Andhra - 1

Draw - 2

Assam vs Andhra Betting Odds

Assam to have a better opening partnership than Andhra

Andhra’s batting performance against Mumbai was decent and they managed to achieve good opening partnerships. CR Gnaneshwar and Prasanth Kumar, their opening pair, scored 57 runs together in their first innings and 11 runs while they followed-on. Assam, on the other hand, achieved a score of just 13 runs in their first innings against Kerala between their opening duo, Rishav Das and Rahul Hazarika. However, they went on to collaborate for 103 runs in the second innings and could be more likely to establish a better first wicket partnership than Andhra.

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Assam vs Andhra Best Batters

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s Best Batter

Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, is currently their leading batsman with 291 runs in four innings, which includes two centuries. He amassed a ton in their first innings against Kerala, wherein he scored 116 runs from 125 deliveries. He has consistently been a major contributor with the bat and could be expected to be their standout batsman once again.

Prasanth Kumar to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Prasanth Kumar emerged as the top batsman for Andhra in their first innings against Mumbai, wherein he scored 73 runs from 167 deliveries. Although his performance took a downturn in the following innings where he managed to score just six runs from 32 balls, he stands as their second highest run-getter with 120 runs in three innings. Taking his recent showing into account, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batter once more.

Assam vs Andhra Best Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Mukhtar Hussain is currently tied as Assam’s top wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings. In their previous match against Kerala, he delivered 31.4 overs, conceded 82 runs and bowled eight maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.58. He claimed three wickets in the process and could be anticipated to remain their leading bowler in the upcoming match.

Nitish Kumar Reddy to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

Nitish Kumar Reddy is Andhra’s leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings. His best spell was against Mumbai during their first innings, wherein he delivered 24.4 overs, gave away 64 runs and bowled four maidens, translating to an economy rate of 2.59. He captured five wickets in the process. Given this outcome, he could remain their premier bowler in the next game as well.