Assam vs Bengal Match Prediction ASM 5 % Chance of Winning BEN 95 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam will be taking on Bengal in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, January 26th. The Group B fixture will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The action is slated to begin at 9:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Assam vs Bengal Chance Winning

Assam have had a terrible start to their Ranji Trophy 2023/24 campaign, losing two games and drawing one. They are reeling at the bottom of the table in Group B with only one point to their credit. Bengal occupy fifth spot on the standings with five points from three games. They have played three draws, claiming a first innings lead in one of those.

Assam lost their previous round against Andhra Pradesh by 172 runs. Bowling first, their bowlers did a superb job to skittle out the opponents for 188. Rahul Singh was the star with 6 for 46 whereas Akash Sengupta and Mukhtar Hussain bagged two scalps each. The opening pair got Assam off to a 79-run stand but then they suffered a big collapse and were bowled out for 160.

Having conceded a 28-run lead, their second gig with the ball didn't go well. Sidharth Sarmah picked up a five-for but couldn't stop Andhra from getting 334. Chasing a big total, Assam found themselves in big trouble with the scoreboard reading 25/4. Riyan Parag smashed 75 off just 54 while Sumit Ghadigaonkar made 60 but they were eventually knocked out for 190.

Bengal faced Chhattisgarh in the previous game at Eden Gardens. Rain played a huge part in the match as even the first innings of both sides wasn't completed. Batting first, Bengal declared their innings on 381/8. Abishek Porel scored a century while Anustup Majumdar made 71.

After losing over 50 overs on the first two days, only nine overs of play was possible on the third day. Chhattisgarh were 214/6 at the end of the fourth day, with Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picking 4 for 29 for Bengal.

Talking about this game, Bengal will head into this match as favourites due to their overall strengths and form. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Assam’s chance of winning: 5%

Bengal's chance of winning: 95%

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Assam vs Bengal Betting Tips

Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami scored 49 runs in his previous innings. He has scored 645 runs in the previous 10 FC games at an average of 46. Betting on him to score over 28.5 runs in the match would be a good move.

Assam's Rishav Das has had starts but hasn't been able to convert. He has scored 31, 45 and 36 in three of the last four innings. You can back him to score over 28.5 runs in the match.

Assam vs Bengal Toss Prediction

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is likely to assist the seamers, especially early in the match. Assam have won the toss twice and opted to field first in both whereas Bengal also chose to bowl first the last time they won the toss. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be mostly sunny on all four days of this match. Rain should not be an issue as the chance of precipitation is predicted to be below 3% throughout the four days. As for the temperature, it is likely to hover between 22 to 26 degree Celsius during the day.

Assam Players List

Riyan Parag (capt), Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika, Sidharth Sarmah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Rahul Singh, Denish Das, Bishal Roy, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishav Das Batter Rahul Hazarika Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag (c) All-rounder Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Denish Das Batter Saahil Jain All-rounder Akash Sengupta All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Sidharth Sarmah Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam suffered a 10-wicket hammering in their opening game of the season against Chhattisgarh. Their second game versus Kerala was a draw but they conceded a first innings lead of 171 runs. Most recently, they lost to Andhra Pradesh by 172 runs.

Bengal Player List

Manoj Tiwary (c), Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Abishek Porel (wk), Subham Chatterjee, Prayas Barman, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mohammed Kaif, Ranjot Singh, Ankit Mishra, Kaushik Maity, Suman Das

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sourav Paul Batter Sayan Ghosh Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Manoj Tiwary (c) Batter Mohammed Kaif All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal drew their first game of the season versus Andhra Pradesh but conceded the first innings lead. In the second game against Uttar Pradesh, they took a 128-run lead in the first innings but had to settle for a draw due to rain.

Assam vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record

Bengal and Assam have faced each other five times in FC cricket since 1999. Four of those games were drawn while one game in 2008 was won by Bengal.

Assam vs Bengal Betting Odds

Bengal to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Assam's batting unit has struggled in all three games so far. Bengal have a much stronger batting line-up with the likes of Abishek Porel, Anustup Majumdar, Sourav Paul and Sudip Kumar Gharami. Bet on Bengal to take the lead after the first innings.

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Assam vs Bengal Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag has been the most valuable player for Assam across formats. He has been outstanding in the ongoing tournament as well, starting with 155 versus Chhattisgarh. He then struck 116 in the first innings versus Kerala and 75 in the most recent innings against Andhra.

Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal

Anustup Majumdar began the season with a superb 125 against Andhra Pradesh and made 71 in the last game versus Chhattisgarh. He has amassed 764 runs in the last 10 FC games at an average of 64. Bet on Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal.

Assam vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Rahul Singh to be the top bowler for Assam

Rahul Singh has been the best bowler for Assam in the tournament so far. He has taken 14 wickets in three games at an average of 23.28. He snared 6 for 46 in the first innings against Andhra. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Assam.

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal to be the top bowler for Bengal

The 24-yr old bowler has played only two FC games but has been superb. He picked 3 for 20 in the first innings versus Uttar Pradesh and 4 for 29 in the previous game against Chhattisgarh. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Bengal.