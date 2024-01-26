Assam vs Bengal Match Prediction

ASM

5%

Chance of Winning

BEN

95%

Parimatch

1.05
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.06
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.06
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Test

Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Assam will be taking on Bengal in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, January 26th. The Group B fixture will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The action is slated to begin at 9:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Facts:

  • Bengal's Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal has taken eight wickets from two games at an average of 9.87 while conceding runs at just 1.71 rpo.
  • Assam's Riyan Parag has scored 378 runs from six innings in this season at an incredible strike rate of 114.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Assam vs Bengal Chance Winning

Assam have had a terrible start to their Ranji Trophy 2023/24 campaign, losing two games and drawing one. They are reeling at the bottom of the table in Group B with only one point to their credit. Bengal occupy fifth spot on the standings with five points from three games. They have played three draws, claiming a first innings lead in one of those.

Assam lost their previous round against Andhra Pradesh by 172 runs. Bowling first, their bowlers did a superb job to skittle out the opponents for 188. Rahul Singh was the star with 6 for 46 whereas Akash Sengupta and Mukhtar Hussain bagged two scalps each. The opening pair got Assam off to a 79-run stand but then they suffered a big collapse and were bowled out for 160.

Having conceded a 28-run lead, their second gig with the ball didn't go well. Sidharth Sarmah picked up a five-for but couldn't stop Andhra from getting 334. Chasing a big total, Assam found themselves in big trouble with the scoreboard reading 25/4. Riyan Parag smashed 75 off just 54 while Sumit Ghadigaonkar made 60 but they were eventually knocked out for 190.

Bengal faced Chhattisgarh in the previous game at Eden Gardens. Rain played a huge part in the match as even the first innings of both sides wasn't completed. Batting first, Bengal declared their innings on 381/8. Abishek Porel scored a century while Anustup Majumdar made 71.

After losing over 50 overs on the first two days, only nine overs of play was possible on the third day. Chhattisgarh were 214/6 at the end of the fourth day, with Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picking 4 for 29 for Bengal.

Talking about this game, Bengal will head into this match as favourites due to their overall strengths and form. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

  • Assam’s chance of winning: 5%
  • Bengal's chance of winning: 95%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Assam vs Bengal Betting Tips

Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami scored 49 runs in his previous innings. He has scored 645 runs in the previous 10 FC games at an average of 46. Betting on him to score over 28.5 runs in the match would be a good move.

Assam's Rishav Das has had starts but hasn't been able to convert. He has scored 31, 45 and 36 in three of the last four innings. You can back him to score over 28.5 runs in the match.

Assam vs Bengal Toss Prediction

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is likely to assist the seamers, especially early in the match. Assam have won the toss twice and opted to field first in both whereas Bengal also chose to bowl first the last time they won the toss. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be mostly sunny on all four days of this match. Rain should not be an issue as the chance of precipitation is predicted to be below 3% throughout the four days. As for the temperature, it is likely to hover between 22 to 26 degree Celsius during the day.

Assam Players List

Riyan Parag (capt), Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika, Sidharth Sarmah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Rahul Singh, Denish Das, Bishal Roy, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Rishav Das

Batter

Rahul Hazarika

Batter

Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Wicket-keeper

Riyan Parag (c)

All-rounder

Swarupam Purkayastha

All-rounder

Denish Das

Batter

Saahil Jain

All-rounder

Akash Sengupta

All-rounder

Mukhtar Hussain

Bowler

Sidharth Sarmah

Bowler

Rahul Singh

Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam suffered a 10-wicket hammering in their opening game of the season against Chhattisgarh. Their second game versus Kerala was a draw but they conceded a first innings lead of 171 runs. Most recently, they lost to Andhra Pradesh by 172 runs.

Bengal Player List

Manoj Tiwary (c), Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Abishek Porel (wk), Subham Chatterjee, Prayas Barman, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mohammed Kaif, Ranjot Singh, Ankit Mishra, Kaushik Maity, Suman Das

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Sourav Paul

Batter

Sayan Ghosh

Batter

Sudip Kumar Gharami

Batter

Anustup Majumdar

Batter

Manoj Tiwary (c)

Batter

Mohammed Kaif

All-rounder

Abishek Porel

Wicket-keeper

Karan Lal

All-rounder

Pradipta Pramanik

Bowler

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Bowler

Ishan Porel

Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal drew their first game of the season versus Andhra Pradesh but conceded the first innings lead. In the second game against Uttar Pradesh, they took a 128-run lead in the first innings but had to settle for a draw due to rain.

Assam vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record

Bengal and Assam have faced each other five times in FC cricket since 1999. Four of those games were drawn while one game in 2008 was won by Bengal.

Assam vs Bengal Betting Odds

Bengal to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Assam's batting unit has struggled in all three games so far. Bengal have a much stronger batting line-up with the likes of Abishek Porel, Anustup Majumdar, Sourav Paul and Sudip Kumar Gharami. Bet on Bengal to take the lead after the first innings.

Assam vs Bengal

Test

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Assam

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

7.41
Bet Now!
Icon

Bengal

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.06
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

1.06
Bet Now!

Assam vs Bengal Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag has been the most valuable player for Assam across formats. He has been outstanding in the ongoing tournament as well, starting with 155 versus Chhattisgarh. He then struck 116 in the first innings versus Kerala and 75 in the most recent innings against Andhra.

Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal

Anustup Majumdar began the season with a superb 125 against Andhra Pradesh and made 71 in the last game versus Chhattisgarh. He has amassed 764 runs in the last 10 FC games at an average of 64. Bet on Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal.

Assam vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Rahul Singh to be the top bowler for Assam

Rahul Singh has been the best bowler for Assam in the tournament so far. He has taken 14 wickets in three games at an average of 23.28. He snared 6 for 46 in the first innings against Andhra. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Assam.

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal to be the top bowler for Bengal

The 24-yr old bowler has played only two FC games but has been superb. He picked 3 for 20 in the first innings versus Uttar Pradesh and 4 for 29 in the previous game against Chhattisgarh. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Bengal.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Bengal

Assam have lost two games in the season while Bengal have played three draws. Of those, Bengal were in a dominant position in the last two games. Bengal are a stronger side on paper, with a solid batting unit comprising Anustup Majumdar, Sourav Paul, Sudip Kumar Gharami and Abishek Porel. They have potent bowling options in Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal and Mohammed Kaif. Our prediction is that Bengal will win this match.
  • Assam to win the match @ 7.41 PARIMATCH
  • Bengal to win the match @ 1.05 PARIMATCH
Bet Now!