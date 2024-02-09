Assam vs Bihar Match Prediction ASM 74 % Chance of Winning BIH 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It will be Assam and Bihar taking on each other in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, February 9th. The two teams from Group B will meet at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The play is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Assam vs Bihar Chance Winning

It's a bottom-of-the-table clash with Assam and Bihar locking horns in their next Ranji Trophy 2023/24 round. Assam are languishing at the bottom of the table in Group B with only two points to their credit, losing three games and drawing two. Bihar have lost two games and drawn three, and they occupy seventh spot with five points.

Assam faced Uttar Pradesh in their most recent fixture, which resulted in a draw with rain playing a big role. Bowling first, Assam bowlers had no answers to Aryan Juyal and Karan Sharma, who both scored double hundreds. Mrinmoy Dutta picked four wickets while Rahul Singh bagged three before UP declared on 548.

Assam openers responded well with Parvej Musaraf and Rahul Hazarika putting on a massive 274-run stand for the first wicket. Both batters registered centuries to help Assam reach 316/2 by the end of the third day. Rain denied any further play on the last day as they shared a point each.

Bihar are coming off a heavy defeat in their previous game, where they lost by an innings and 157 runs against Andhra. Having been sent in to bat first, Bihar had a disastrous start as they lost 4 for 4 with three batters dismissed for a duck. Raghuvendra Pratap Singh was the lone fighter for them, scoring a superb 92 before they were bowled out for 182.

Ashutosh Aman picked 4 for 85 while Raghuvendra Pratap Singh bagged 3 for 64 but that couldn't stop Andhra from posting 463. Assam were staring at a big defeat with a 281-run deficit in the first innings. Their batting unit struggled in the second gig as well, getting bowled out for just 124.

Talking about this game, Assam will head into this match as heavy favourites due to their overall strengths. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this match.

Assam’s chance of winning: 74%

Bihar's chance of winning: 26%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Assam vs Bihar Betting Tips

Bihar’s Raghuvendra Pratap Singh has played three games in the tournament and has scored two fifties. He scored 75* versus Uttar Pradesh and 92 in the first innings against Andhra. Betting on him to score over 28.5 runs in the first innings would be justified.

Assam's Riyan Parag has smashed 378 runs from four games in this season at an average of 75 while striking at 114. He has scored two centuries in the tournament. You can back him to score over 28.5 runs in the first innings.

Assam vs Bihar Toss Prediction

Barsapara Cricket Stadium should assist the seamers on a fresh pitch and with an early scheduled start of play. In this tournament, teams have shown a heavy preference for bowling first to exploit the conditions. Expect the team to win the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be a bit cloudy in the morning but should see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Rain shouldn't be an issue throughout the four days with the chance of precipitation being below 3%. As for the temperature, it is likely to range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius during the day.

Assam Players List

Riyan Parag (capt), Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika, Sidharth Sarmah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Rahul Singh, Denish Das, Bishal Roy, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Parvej Musaraf Batter Rahul Hazarika Batter Abhishek Thakuri Wicket-keeper Rishav Das Batter Riyan Parag (c) All-rounder Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Denish Das Batter Saahil Jain All-rounder Akash Sengupta All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam have lost three games in the competition, recently against Bengal by an innings and 162 runs. Earlier, they lost to Chhattisgarh and Andhra. Their most recent fixture versus Uttar Pradesh was a draw with rain denying the fourth day's play.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Veer Pratap Singh, Babul Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Vipul Krishna, Akash Raj, Rishav Raj, Bipin Saurabh (w), Baljeet Singh Binny, Himanshu Singh, Ravi Shankar, Nawaz Khan, Sharman Nigrodh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Baljeet Singh Bihari Batter Sharman Nigrodh Wicket-keeper Piyush Singh Batter Babul Kumar All-rounder Sakibul Gani Batter Bipin Saurabh All-rounder Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Aman (c) Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar have lost two games in the season and have drawn three. They lost to Mumbai by 51 runs in the opening game and suffered a 157-run defeat versus Andhra in the most recent fixture.

Assam vs Bihar Head-to-Head Record

Bihar and Assam have faced each other only once, which took place way back in 2000. Bihar came out on top in that match by 191 runs.

Assam vs Bihar Betting Odds

Bihar to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Assam's batting looks stronger on paper compared to Bihar. Assam have Riyan Parag, Rahul Hazarika, Parvej Musaraf, Rishav Das and Denish Das in decent form. Bet on Assam to take the lead after the first innings.

Assam vs Bihar Test Barsapara Cricket Stadium, null Assam Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Bihar Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.2 Bet Now!

Assam vs Bihar Top Batters

Rahul Hazarika to be the top batter for Assam

Rahul Hazarika has been pretty good with the bat for Assam this season. He has scored 358 runs in five games at an average of nearly 40, including two centuries. You can take a punt on him to be Assam's top batter.

Sakibul Gani to be the top batter for Bihar

Sakibul Gani has looked in decent touch in the competition, getting good starts regularly. He has scored 277 runs from five games in this edition, averaging 35 with one century. Bet on Gani to be the top batter for Bihar.

Assam vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Rahul Singh to be the top bowler for Assam

Rahul Singh has been the best bowler for Assam in the tournament so far. He has taken 14 wickets in three games at an average of 23.28. He snared 6 for 46 in the first innings against Andhra. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Assam.

Veer Pratap Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Veer Pratap Singh has been the best bowler for Bihar in the ongoing tournament. He has taken 11 wickets in five games at an average of 20.54. The medium pacer has 109 wickets in FC cricket with five five-fors. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Bihar.