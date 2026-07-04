Assam vs Delhi Trophy Match Prediction

Assam and Delhi will go head to head for their second match in the Ranji Trophy campaign for the 2022-23 edition at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Assam and Delhi form a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Delhi has 7 Ranji Trophies titles in its cabinet and has finished runners-up 8 times in this tournament. Assam on the other hand has zero Ranji Trophy to their name.

Both the teams could not make it past the group stage in the last Ranji Trophy season but their performance varied drastically. While Delhi finished the league stage in the 4th spot, Assam failed to win a single match. Delhi couldn’t win their first match of this season against Maharashtra and is at the last spot of the points table of group B. Assam on the other hand had a draw against Saurashtra and is currently in the 5th spot of the points table with 1 point to their name.

Here we are with our analysis of the Assam vs Delhi Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match

Assam vs Delhi Chance of Winning

While Assam failed to win any of their 3 matches last season, their recent performance is worth noting. They reached the semi-finals in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where they lost to eventual winners Maharashtra. They also had a draw against Saurashtra in their previous match after giving a tough competition to them.

Meanwhile, The 7 times champions Delhi are a team to beat but lost their previous match to Maharashtra by 9 wickets. Their batting performance needs to improve if they wish to win against Assam.

While both the teams look in excellent touch, we lean more towards Assam with a 60/40 chance to win the game given the overall form.

Our Prediction

The underrated team, Assam has an advantage over Delhi given their current performance and past performances in the Ranji Trophy. Moreover, Assam is playing in their backyard, and Delhi won’t be able to take home advantage at this pitch.

Our prediction - Assam Win

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Assam vs Delhi Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Assam looks in fine touch. They have performed well across all the domestic tournaments thus far and the squad looks well-balanced. They were the semi-finalist in the Vijay Hazare trophy too.

Delhi on the other hand needs to work on their red ball game and adjust to the mistakes they made in the last season.

After an intense four-day play we expect Assam to outright win this match. If Assam bats first, we expect the first-innings score to be over 350. If Delhi bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 280-320.

We expect Assam to win this match.

Assam vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The Indian wickets historically have offered good help to the spinners. As the match progresses, the pitch with all its wear and tear will offer more assistance to spinners. The pitch at Guwahati is a batting friendly one. We expect high scores in the first innings. Hence, it will be a wise decision to bat first after winning the toss.

It is important to note that first innings victory is also an important factor in Ranji Trophy matches.

Weather Report

The weather at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is expected to be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 25*C, sunny and humid. The winds at 16 km/hr will offer seamers some swing with the new ball.

Assam Player List

Assam Squad - Kunal Saikia (captain, wk), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Hazarika.

Assampredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Kunal Saikia Captain Rahul Hazarika batsman Rishav Das Batsman Riyan Parag All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Sibshankar Roy Batsman Akash Sengupta Bowler Swarupam Purkayastha Bowler Sunil Lachit Bowler Avinav Choudhary Bowler Gokul Sharma Batsman

Assam Team Form

Assam will be led by Kunal Saikia. Riyan Parag who represents Rajasthan Royals in IPL is one of the players to watch out for in this Assam Team. Riyan Parag had some fine inning in both innings of the previous match against Saurashtra and also picked 4 wickets for his team. Skipper Kunal will also be responsible for leading the batting charge.

Mukhtar Hussain and Mrinmoy Dutta are expected to lead the bowling attack for Assam.

While the team is performing well in the shorter format, they had a terrible run in the Ranji Trophy last time. Assam needs to be at the top of its game if they want to compete against Delhi, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and other group teams.

Delhi Player List

Delhi Squad - Yash Dhull (captain), Himmat Singh (vice-captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (W.K), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayan.

Delhi Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan is not in the Delhi squad anymore and Delhi has appointed the youngster Yash Dhull as their captain. Yash Dhull and Himmat Singh led their team from the front in the previous match and will hope to do the same in the upcoming fixture.

Player Name Role Yash Dhull Captain Anuj Rawat Wicket Keeper Nitish Rana Batsman Lalit Yadav All-rounder Vaibhav Rawal Batsman Himmat Singh Batsman Dhruv Shorey Batsman Ishant Sharma Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler Vikas Mishra Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s performance in the past matches is what we don’t expect from them. They won only one match out of their last 5 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also lost their first match against Maharashtra. It will be interesting to see how things unfold under the captaincy of young Yash Dhull.

The bowling attack will be managed by Ishant Sharma who needs no introduction in the test cricket. He will be supported by Vikas Mishra.

Assam vs Delhi Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Assam to win the game is 1.80, while for Delhi it's 2.20. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Assam vs Delhi Top Team Batsman

Delhi captain, Yash Dhull, has averaged 35 plus across his last five innings. He scored 97 runs in both innings of the previous match. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Delhi’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture.

Riyan Parag is an amazing all-rounder. He can be the highest run scorer for Assam in the forthcoming match.

Assam vs Delhi Top Team Bowlers

The skilled right-arm fast medium, Simarjeet Singh is our top bowler pick for Delhi in this match.

Mukhtar Hussain has scalped 28 wickets in the last 9 Ranji games and is the bowler to watch out for in this Assam side.