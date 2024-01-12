Assam vs Kerala Match Prediction
ASM
12%
Chance of Winning
KER
88%
Test
Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Riyan Parag, Assam’s captain, achieved the second best strike rate of the entire tournament so far (140.51).
- Kerala stands just one place above Assam in sixth place of the Group B standings with one point and a net run rate of 0.546.
Assam vs Kerala Chances of Winning
Assam’s match against Chhattisgarh was underwhelming as they were fraught with struggle. They won the toss and opted to field first, but they conceded too many runs which allowed Chhattisgarh to accumulate 327 runs by the end of their first innings. Assam, in their attempt to chase the total, found themselves all out for 159 in the first innings but managed to muster 254 runs as they followed on. However, it wasn’t enough as Chhattisgarh edged out a ten-wicket victory over Assam.
Kerala went up against Uttar Pradesh in their previous match of the season, wherein the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 302 runs in the first innings but Kerala, in their unrelenting spirit, scored 243 runs in their response. Uttar Pradesh kicked it up a notch and scored 323 runs for the loss of just three wickets. Kerala, on the final day, scored 72 runs and lost two wickets which drew the match.
- Assam chance of winning - 12%
- Kerala chance of winning - 88%
Assam vs Kerala Betting Tips
Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, had a slow start to the season with just eight runs in the first innings. However, he found his footing in the following innings wherein he amassed a ton with 155 runs from just 87 deliveries. Rahul Hazarika and Denish Das managed to score a half-century each with 55 and 52 runs, respectively. All five bowlers captured two wickets each in the match.
Vishnu Vinod, Kerala’s wicket-keeper batsman, leads their run charts with 74 runs in a single innings. He was the only batsman from the team to have achieved a 50 in the first match of the season. Rohan Prem is their second highest run-getter with 43 runs in two innings. On the bowling front, three bowlers - Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena and MD Nidheesh - claimed three wickets each in two innings.
Assam vs Kerala Toss Prediction
The match is scheduled to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The pitch offers incredible assistance to batsmen and is conducive for high scoring. The dew is also expected to play a role in the outcome of the match. Taking these factors into consideration, the toss winner of the upcoming match is predicted to elect to bat first and make use of the advantage the ground offers.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be clear on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation whatsoever. The temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius.
Assam Player List
Riyan Parag (c), Denish Das, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishav Das
|
Batter
|
Rahul Hazarika
|
Batter
|
Sumit Ghadigaonkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Riyan Parag (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Denish Das
|
Batter
|
Bishal Roy
|
Batter
|
Akash Sengupta
|
Bowler
|
Kunal Sarmah
|
Bowler
|
Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mrinmoy Dutta
|
Bowler
Assam Team Form
Assam’s form was mediocre in their match against Chhattisgarh and it seems unlikely that it could improve drastically in the next game. They may not be in a position to overcome Kerala despite having done it in the past.
Kerala Player List
Sanju Samson (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Krishna Prasad, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vaisakh Chandran, Rohan Prem, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Anand Krishnan, Vishnu Raj, Suresh Vishweshwar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Krishna Prasad
|
Batter
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Rohan Prem
|
Batter
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
All-rounder
|
Sanju Samson (C)
|
Batter
|
Jalaj Saxena
|
Bowler
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
|
Vaisakh Chandran
|
Bowler
|
MD Nidheesh
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala’s form looked promising as they fought tooth and nail against Uttar Pradesh only to end it in a draw. It appears as though they may not face too much trouble against Assam this time around.
Assam vs Kerala Head-to-Head
In their previous five matches against each other, Assam won on two occasions. Their last three matches have all concluded in draws.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Assam - 2
Kerala - 0
Draw - 3
Assam vs Kerala Betting Odds
Assam to have a better opening partnership than Kerala
Kerala’s openers, Krishna Prasad and Rohan Kunnummal, failed to achieve an opening partnership in their first innings versus Uttar Pradesh. In the following innings, they mustered a mere 13 runs together before the fall of the former’s wicket. Assam, too, struggled in their first innings against Chhattisgarh wherein Rishav Das and Rahul Hazarika, their opening duo, scored just three runs. However, they turned things around in the second innings as they collaborated for 49 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Considering this result, it appears likely that Assam could establish a better first wicket partnership than Kerala.
Assam vs Kerala
Test
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, null
Assam vs Kerala Best Batters
Riyan Parag to be Assam’s Best Batter
Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, emerged as their leading batsman in their first match against Chhattisgarh. His first innings was lackluster as he got out for eight from 29 deliveries. However, in the follow-on innings, he managed to accumulate 155 runs from a mere 87 deliveries, resulting in an excellent strike rate of 178.16. Considering this performance, he could be anticipated to be their standout batsman once again.
Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s Best Batter
Vishnu Vinod, Kerala’s wicket-keeper batsman, batted a single innings against Uttar Pradesh in their previous match, wherein he scored 74 runs from 94 deliveries. Despite not taking part in the following innings, he remained the team’s top run scorer. Given this result, he could be their leading batsman in the next match as well.
Assam vs Kerala Best Bowlers
Mrinmoy Dutta to be Assam’s Best Bowler
Mrinmoy Dutta was tied as Assam’s top wicket-taker against Chhattisgarh, wherein he bagged two wickets in a single innings. During his spell, he delivered 25 overs, conceded just 71 runs and bowled nine maidens, giving him an economy rate of 2.84. Taking this into account, he could be expected to emerge as their leading bowler in the next game.
Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s Best Bowler
Jalaj Saxena was tied as Kerala’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings against Uttar Pradesh. During his first spell, he delivered 23.4 overs and captured two wickets in the process. In the second innings, he bagged one wicket in 26 overs. He was highly economical during the game and could be their premier bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kerala
- Assam to win @ 7.50 (Parimatch)
- Kerala to win @ 1.06 (Parimatch)
Parimatch