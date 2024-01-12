Assam vs Kerala Match Prediction ASM 12 % Chance of Winning KER 88 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From January 12 to 15, 2024, Assam and Kerala are poised to face each other in the Ranji Trophy. Their match will be hosted at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Assam vs Kerala Chances of Winning

Assam’s match against Chhattisgarh was underwhelming as they were fraught with struggle. They won the toss and opted to field first, but they conceded too many runs which allowed Chhattisgarh to accumulate 327 runs by the end of their first innings. Assam, in their attempt to chase the total, found themselves all out for 159 in the first innings but managed to muster 254 runs as they followed on. However, it wasn’t enough as Chhattisgarh edged out a ten-wicket victory over Assam.

Kerala went up against Uttar Pradesh in their previous match of the season, wherein the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 302 runs in the first innings but Kerala, in their unrelenting spirit, scored 243 runs in their response. Uttar Pradesh kicked it up a notch and scored 323 runs for the loss of just three wickets. Kerala, on the final day, scored 72 runs and lost two wickets which drew the match.

Assam chance of winning - 12%

Kerala chance of winning - 88%

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Assam vs Kerala Betting Tips

Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, had a slow start to the season with just eight runs in the first innings. However, he found his footing in the following innings wherein he amassed a ton with 155 runs from just 87 deliveries. Rahul Hazarika and Denish Das managed to score a half-century each with 55 and 52 runs, respectively. All five bowlers captured two wickets each in the match.

Vishnu Vinod, Kerala’s wicket-keeper batsman, leads their run charts with 74 runs in a single innings. He was the only batsman from the team to have achieved a 50 in the first match of the season. Rohan Prem is their second highest run-getter with 43 runs in two innings. On the bowling front, three bowlers - Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena and MD Nidheesh - claimed three wickets each in two innings.

Assam vs Kerala Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The pitch offers incredible assistance to batsmen and is conducive for high scoring. The dew is also expected to play a role in the outcome of the match. Taking these factors into consideration, the toss winner of the upcoming match is predicted to elect to bat first and make use of the advantage the ground offers.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation whatsoever. The temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

Assam Player List

Riyan Parag (c), Denish Das, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishav Das Batter Rahul Hazarika Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag (C) All-rounder Denish Das Batter Bishal Roy Batter Akash Sengupta Bowler Kunal Sarmah Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam’s form was mediocre in their match against Chhattisgarh and it seems unlikely that it could improve drastically in the next game. They may not be in a position to overcome Kerala despite having done it in the past.

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Krishna Prasad, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vaisakh Chandran, Rohan Prem, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Anand Krishnan, Vishnu Raj, Suresh Vishweshwar.

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Rohan Prem Batter Sachin Baby Batter Vishnu Vinod Wicket-keeper Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Sanju Samson (C) Batter Jalaj Saxena Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Vaisakh Chandran Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala’s form looked promising as they fought tooth and nail against Uttar Pradesh only to end it in a draw. It appears as though they may not face too much trouble against Assam this time around.

Assam vs Kerala Head-to-Head

In their previous five matches against each other, Assam won on two occasions. Their last three matches have all concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Assam - 2

Kerala - 0

Draw - 3

Assam vs Kerala Betting Odds

Assam to have a better opening partnership than Kerala

Kerala’s openers, Krishna Prasad and Rohan Kunnummal, failed to achieve an opening partnership in their first innings versus Uttar Pradesh. In the following innings, they mustered a mere 13 runs together before the fall of the former’s wicket. Assam, too, struggled in their first innings against Chhattisgarh wherein Rishav Das and Rahul Hazarika, their opening duo, scored just three runs. However, they turned things around in the second innings as they collaborated for 49 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Considering this result, it appears likely that Assam could establish a better first wicket partnership than Kerala.

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Assam vs Kerala Best Batters

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s Best Batter

Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, emerged as their leading batsman in their first match against Chhattisgarh. His first innings was lackluster as he got out for eight from 29 deliveries. However, in the follow-on innings, he managed to accumulate 155 runs from a mere 87 deliveries, resulting in an excellent strike rate of 178.16. Considering this performance, he could be anticipated to be their standout batsman once again.

Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Vishnu Vinod, Kerala’s wicket-keeper batsman, batted a single innings against Uttar Pradesh in their previous match, wherein he scored 74 runs from 94 deliveries. Despite not taking part in the following innings, he remained the team’s top run scorer. Given this result, he could be their leading batsman in the next match as well.

Assam vs Kerala Best Bowlers

Mrinmoy Dutta to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Mrinmoy Dutta was tied as Assam’s top wicket-taker against Chhattisgarh, wherein he bagged two wickets in a single innings. During his spell, he delivered 25 overs, conceded just 71 runs and bowled nine maidens, giving him an economy rate of 2.84. Taking this into account, he could be expected to emerge as their leading bowler in the next game.

Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Jalaj Saxena was tied as Kerala’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings against Uttar Pradesh. During his first spell, he delivered 23.4 overs and captured two wickets in the process. In the second innings, he bagged one wicket in 26 overs. He was highly economical during the game and could be their premier bowler once again.