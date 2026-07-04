Assam vs Saurashtra Trophy Match Prediction

Assam and Saurashtra will go head to head to begin their Ranji Trophy campaigns for the 2022-23 edition at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Assam and Saurashtra form a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Saurashtra has 1 Ranji Trophy title in their cabinet which they won in the 2019-2020 season. Assam on the other hand has zero.

Both the teams could not make it past the group stage in the last Ranji Trophy season but their performance varied drastically. While Saurashtra did not lose any of their three matches, Assam failed to win any.

Here we are with our analysis of the Assam vs Saurashtra Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match

Assam vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

While Assam failed to win any of their 3 matches last season, their recent performance is worth noting. They reached the semi-finals in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where they lost to eventual winners Maharashtra.

Saurashtra also had a phenomenal run in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare trophies. They are the runner-up in ht Vijay Hazare trophy.

While both the teams look in excellent touch, we lean more towards Saurashtra with a 60/40 chance to win the game given the overall form.

Our Prediction

Three times runner up and the champions of the 2020 edition, Saurashtra has an advantage over Assam given their current performance and past performances in the Ranji Trophy. Even though Assam is playing in their backyard, Saurashtra has enough firepower to handle any challenges thrown at them

Our prediction - Saurashtra Win

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Assam vs Saurashtra Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Saurashtra looks in fine touch. They have performed well across all the domestic tournaments thus far and the squad looks well balanced. They are the runners up of the Vijay Hazare trophy too.

Assam on the other hand needs to work on their red ball game and adjust to the mistakes they made in the last season.

After an intense four-day play we expect Saurashtra to outright win this match. If Saurashtra bats first, we expect the first innings score to be over 300. If Assam bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 220-280.

We expect Saurashtra to win this match.

Assam vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The Indian wickets historically have offered good help to the spinners. As the match progresses, the pitch with all its wear and tear will offer more assistance to spinners. The pitch at Guwahati is a batting-friendly one. We expect high scores in the first innings. Hence, it will be a wise decision to bat first after winning the toss.

It is important to note that first innings victory is also an important factor in Ranji Trophy matches.

Weather Report

The weather at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is expected to be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 25°C, sunny and humid. The winds at 16 km/hr will offer seamers some swing with the new ball.

Assam Player List

Assam Squad- Kunal Saikia (captain, wk), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Hazarika.

Assampredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Kunal Saikia Captain Subham Mondal batsman Rishav Das Batsman Riyan Parag All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Sibshankar Roy Batsman Siddharth Samarth Bowler Mrinmoy Duttta Bowler Sunil Lachit Bowler Avinav Choudhary Bowler Gokul Sharma Batsman

Assam Team Form

Assam will be led by Kunal Saikia. Riyan Parag who represents Rajasthan Royals in IPL is one of the players to watch out for in this Assam Team. Skipper Kunal will also be responsible for leading the batting charge.

Mukhtar Hussain and Mrinmoy Dutta are expected to lead the bowling attack for Assam.

While the team is performing well in the shorter format, they had a terrible run in the Ranji Trophy last time. Assam needs to be at the top of its game if they want to compete against Saurashtra, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and other group teams.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra Squad -Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar and Aditya Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya.

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI

Cheteshwar Pujara has been named in the Saurashtra squad. The team will be lead by Haydev Unadkat.

Player Name Role Jaydev Unadkat Captain Pujara Batsman Sheldon Jackson Batsman Dharmendra Jadeja Bowler Chirag Jani Bowler Prerak Mankad All-rounder Chetan Sakariya Bowler Arpeet Vasavada Batsman Vishcarajsinh Jadeja Batsman Sneil Patel Batsman Parth Bhut All-rounder

Saurashtra Team Form

Cheteshwar Pujara has been called back to the Saurashtra squad. He is expected to score huge runs for his team. The bowling attack will be led by skipper Unadkat and youngster Chetan Sakariya.

In the last season, Saurashtra was exceptional but could not go past the group stage. Here is another opportunity for them to continue their phenomenal run from the limited overs cricket

Assam vs Saurashtra Head to Head

Saurashtra has won two of the last three head to head games between the two sides. Assam won the last head to head match played way back in 2016 with 9 wickets.

Assam vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Assam to win the game is 2.25, while for Andhra Pradesh it's 1.40. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Assam vs Saurashtra Top Team Batsman

Cheteshwar Pujara loves the red ball format. He has performed well for the Indian national team all across the world. We expect him to score over 75 runs in this game.

Riyan Parag is an amazing all-rounder. He can be the highest run scorer for Assam in the forthcoming match.

Assam vs Saurashtra Top Team Bowlers

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat has been Saurashtra leading responsibly without hampering his game. He is expected to take four or more wickets in this game.

Mukhtar Hussain has scalped 28 wickets in the last 9 Ranji games and is the bowler to watch out for in this Assam side.