Assam vs Saurashtra Trophy Match Prediction
Assam and Saurashtra will go head to head to begin their Ranji Trophy campaigns for the 2022-23 edition at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Assam and Saurashtra form a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy.
Saurashtra has 1 Ranji Trophy title in their cabinet which they won in the 2019-2020 season. Assam on the other hand has zero.
Both the teams could not make it past the group stage in the last Ranji Trophy season but their performance varied drastically. While Saurashtra did not lose any of their three matches, Assam failed to win any.
Here we are with our analysis of the Assam vs Saurashtra Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match
Assam vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning
While Assam failed to win any of their 3 matches last season, their recent performance is worth noting. They reached the semi-finals in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where they lost to eventual winners Maharashtra.
Saurashtra also had a phenomenal run in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare trophies. They are the runner-up in ht Vijay Hazare trophy.
While both the teams look in excellent touch, we lean more towards Saurashtra with a 60/40 chance to win the game given the overall form.
Our Prediction
Three times runner up and the champions of the 2020 edition, Saurashtra has an advantage over Assam given their current performance and past performances in the Ranji Trophy. Even though Assam is playing in their backyard, Saurashtra has enough firepower to handle any challenges thrown at them
Our prediction - Saurashtra Win
Assam vs Saurashtra Predictions & Betting Tips 2022
Saurashtra looks in fine touch. They have performed well across all the domestic tournaments thus far and the squad looks well balanced. They are the runners up of the Vijay Hazare trophy too.
Assam on the other hand needs to work on their red ball game and adjust to the mistakes they made in the last season.
After an intense four-day play we expect Saurashtra to outright win this match. If Saurashtra bats first, we expect the first innings score to be over 300. If Assam bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 220-280.
We expect Saurashtra to win this match.
Assam vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction
The Indian wickets historically have offered good help to the spinners. As the match progresses, the pitch with all its wear and tear will offer more assistance to spinners. The pitch at Guwahati is a batting-friendly one. We expect high scores in the first innings. Hence, it will be a wise decision to bat first after winning the toss.
It is important to note that first innings victory is also an important factor in Ranji Trophy matches.
Weather Report
The weather at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is expected to be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 25°C, sunny and humid. The winds at 16 km/hr will offer seamers some swing with the new ball.
Assam Player List
Assam Squad- Kunal Saikia (captain, wk), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Hazarika.
Assampredicted playing XI:
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Player Name
|
Role
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Kunal Saikia
|
Captain
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Subham Mondal
|
batsman
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Rishav Das
|
Batsman
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Riyan Parag
|
All-rounder
|
Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
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Sibshankar Roy
|
Batsman
|
Siddharth Samarth
|
Bowler
|
Mrinmoy Duttta
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Lachit
|
Bowler
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Avinav Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Gokul Sharma
|
Batsman
Assam Team Form
Assam will be led by Kunal Saikia. Riyan Parag who represents Rajasthan Royals in IPL is one of the players to watch out for in this Assam Team. Skipper Kunal will also be responsible for leading the batting charge.
Mukhtar Hussain and Mrinmoy Dutta are expected to lead the bowling attack for Assam.
While the team is performing well in the shorter format, they had a terrible run in the Ranji Trophy last time. Assam needs to be at the top of its game if they want to compete against Saurashtra, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and other group teams.
Saurashtra Player List
Saurashtra Squad -Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar and Aditya Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya.
Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI
Cheteshwar Pujara has been named in the Saurashtra squad. The team will be lead by Haydev Unadkat.
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Player Name
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Role
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Jaydev Unadkat
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Captain
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Pujara
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Batsman
|
Sheldon Jackson
|
Batsman
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Dharmendra Jadeja
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Bowler
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Chirag Jani
|
Bowler
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Prerak Mankad
|
All-rounder
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Chetan Sakariya
|
Bowler
|
Arpeet Vasavada
|
Batsman
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Vishcarajsinh Jadeja
|
Batsman
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Sneil Patel
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Batsman
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Parth Bhut
|
All-rounder
Saurashtra Team Form
Cheteshwar Pujara has been called back to the Saurashtra squad. He is expected to score huge runs for his team. The bowling attack will be led by skipper Unadkat and youngster Chetan Sakariya.
In the last season, Saurashtra was exceptional but could not go past the group stage. Here is another opportunity for them to continue their phenomenal run from the limited overs cricket
Assam vs Saurashtra Head to Head
Saurashtra has won two of the last three head to head games between the two sides. Assam won the last head to head match played way back in 2016 with 9 wickets.
Assam vs Saurashtra Betting Odds
After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Assam to win the game is 2.25, while for Andhra Pradesh it's 1.40. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.
Assam vs Saurashtra Top Team Batsman
Cheteshwar Pujara loves the red ball format. He has performed well for the Indian national team all across the world. We expect him to score over 75 runs in this game.
Riyan Parag is an amazing all-rounder. He can be the highest run scorer for Assam in the forthcoming match.
Assam vs Saurashtra Top Team Bowlers
Skipper Jaydev Unadkat has been Saurashtra leading responsibly without hampering his game. He is expected to take four or more wickets in this game.
Mukhtar Hussain has scalped 28 wickets in the last 9 Ranji games and is the bowler to watch out for in this Assam side.