Baroda vs Haryana Match Prediction

Another big encounter in the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023 season awaits the fans who will be looking to see some of the best matches possible as Baroda will take on Haryana who will be coming here after losing their first match of the season and on the other hand, Baroda will be here after a draw in their first game.

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Baroda vs Haryana Chance of Winning

The match between Baroda and Haryana looks all set to be an amazing contest as both the teams have a star-studded lineup and hence the match will be a close one. However, considering the form of both the teams in the previous matches, it looks like Haryana has a bigger chance of winning against the Baroda team and will look to come up through the ranks now.

Our Prediction

Considering the record of the matches between both teams, we are predicting that Haryana would be coming out as the winner of the match against the Baroda team. Moreover, Haryana lost a match that was out of their league. But now, they will be coming hard at their opponents and hence will look to do better against the Baroda team.

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Baroda vs Haryana Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

After seeing the first match between the Haryana and Baroda teams, we can say that Haryana has a real chance of coming out as the winner as they have been really good in the tournament. However, they just need a bit of luck to favour them so as to win the close moments.

In the Baroda camp, Vishnu Solanki and Lukman Meriwala have a good chance of getting things right for their team. Moreover, their form has been amazing this season and will look to continue it.

In the Haryana camp, players such as Himanshu Rana and Ajit Chahal can come as the game changers for them. Moreover, they have been doing things perfectly and hence can take charge of the game.

Baroda vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

Considering the dimensions and other factors of the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground, Vadodara, we can say that the team winning the toss should take the advantage of the small ground and hence must look to score big. Furthermore, the pitch is batting friendly and hence can easily allow the batters to take their chances against some weak bowling lineup of other teams.

Weather Report

With the weather being clear throughout the match, the batters will be having a great match where they can get a lot of runs. Furthermore, with no rain around the match, there will be less helpful for the bowlers and hence this will become a treat to watch for all four days between Haryana and Baroda now.

Haryana Players List

After losing the first match of the 2022-2023 season, the Haryana team will be having a deep discussion with the management and hence will look to get some changes. However, the team has backed the youngsters and hence will look to do it again.

Haryana Test team for one-off Test:

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

Haryana predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yuvraj Singh Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Dinesh Bana Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder Amit Rana All-Rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Nitesh Satyawan Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

In the last five matches at the Ranji Trophy, Haryana has been playing well and will be hoping to do the same thing again. However, they lost their last match and hence they will be looking to get the required changes so as to give the opportunity to everyone to perform well and get the match practice.

Baroda Players List

For the Baroda team, there have been numerous injuries and many other factors which they need to cover now. However, with the way they have been playing, they will be still looking for a great win against the Haryana team and hence will be hoping to turn things quickly in their favour so as to win the trophy this time for them.

Baroda’s Test team for the one-off Test:

Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathwa, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Vishant More, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Shoaib Sopariya

Baroda Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ninad Rathva Batsman Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Vishant More Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Vishnu Solanki Batsman Mitsh Patel All-Rounder Babashafi Pathan All-Rounder Shashwat Rawat All-Rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Shoaib Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler

Baroda Team Form

For the Baroda team, a win here will get them the confidence back. Moreover, they have been playing with the draws, and hence there will be a big thing for them if they get to win a match against the Haryana team. However, now, things are highly dependent upon how they play against Haryana.

Baroda vs Haryana Head-to-Head

The head-to-head encounters between Haryana and Baroda have been interesting as Baroda has always come out on the top against the Haryana team. Moreover, Baroda has been playing aggressive cricket and hence will look to take things much deeper against the Haryana team now.

Baroda vs Haryana Betting Odds

The betting odds of the match between Baroda and Haryana have been calculated after analyzing the things like ground dimensions, player’s form, team’s performance on the specific ground, and many other factors. However, the odds can be changed as the match progresses but currently, Haryana has an upper hand on the Baroda team and thus are having greater odds of winning the match.

Haryana Betting Odds: 1.50

Baroda Betting Odds: 1.80

Baroda vs Haryana Top Team Batsmen

From the Haryana team, there are several players that have been performing well for the team and will be looking to do well against the Baroda team too. However, after considering the stats of the players, it can be seen that Himanshu Rana has been a batsman who has been dominating the batting charts, and hence he can be the game-changer for them if they are looking to do well against the Baroda team.

The team from the Gujarat arena, Baroda has been a particular team that will look to play their best game against the powerful Haryana team. However, for them to cover up the bowlers of the Haryana team, Vishnu Solanki is the man who can get them on the top of the game and hence he will be having a bigger role to play now.

Baroda vs Haryana Top Team Bowlers

Just like the batters, Haryana bowlers can be the reason why they can be the winners against the Baroda team. And with Ajit Chahal already in the team, the team is having a fair chance of coming up through the ranks. His bowling skills have been great and hence is a real asset for the team.

For the Baroda team, Lukman Meriwala has been the player who has been keeping the hopes of his team high by performing well for them. Furthermore, he has been performing the way he used to do in the IPL and hence the team relies heavily on him to make sure he takes all the big things and comes up with proper results.