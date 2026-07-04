Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

A thrilling contest between two teams who are well placed at the points table and hence will be now looking to keep themselves in a better position for the rest of the tournament will be up against each other now. Moreover, they will be looking to come up and hence perform better now.

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Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

It is not the fact that Himachal Pradesh has been playing well against Baroda in the last few games, but the fact that the Himachal Pradesh team has been consistent with their performances over the last few years, and the players are confident of their plot of winning this match. Currently, Himachal Pradesh has a better chance of winning against the Baroda team.

Our Prediction

The match is between the state teams of Himachal Pradesh and Baroda; both teams have played a lot of high-quality games. And as both of them are ready to win higher in the league, they can perform well against each other. So, we are predicting that Himachal Pradesh will come out as the winner of the contest against the Baroda team and hence it will be a good contest now.

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Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh has to be a contest where the fans will be looking to keep things up for their fans. Moreover, Himachal Pradesh will look to focus on the win against the Baroda team.

From the Baroda camp, Jyotsnil Singh has been the star player as he has been taking the game up and hence along with Lukman Meriwala, he has been the star player for the camp.

On the other hand, the Himachal Pradesh camp is the one who is having players like Akash Vasisht and Mayank Dagar. Both the players have been in top form and hence the team will look to be at their best.

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Both the teams have played some good cricket so far. The match between Baroda and Himachal Pradesh will be played at the Moti Bagh Stadium. Moreover, the pitch is more suitable for the players who know how to spin well, and hence the teams winning the toss will opt to bat first as batting in the fourth innings will be difficult and hence the pitch will play some tricks.

Weather Report

The weather of the stadium is fine on all four days of the match but there is a possibility of rain on the third day and hence it will be interesting to see whether swing bowling will change the situation of the match or not. The temperature ranges from 25-35 degrees which is really comfortable for watching a match.

Baroda Players List

The Baroda squad for the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy season was announced just a few days ago and the team has been picked after looking at the players who have been performing well at the big stage and have been handling the pressure well for the team.

Baroda’s Test team for the one-off Test:

Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathwa, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Vishant More, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Shoaib Sopariya

Baroda Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ninad Rathva Batsman Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Vishant More Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Vishnu Solanki Batsman Mitsh Patel All-Rounder Babashafi Pathan All-Rounder Shashwat Rawat All-Rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Shoaib Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda is placed at number 3 and hence will be on the verge of making a cut into the next level in the tournament. They have done considerably well for themselves to earn this place and will definitely want to secure it. They have played really well and also have done well in terms of batting and bowling.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

The team is captained by Rishi Dhawan which is a great choice as he has shown a lot of skill and scored some good runs in the Ranji Trophy last season. Himachal Pradesh did very well last season, they almost made the semi-finals. Himachal Pradesh up to the end of the 2012-13 season, was in 11th position with 4 wins, 1 loss and 7 draws in 16 games.

Himachal Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Himachal Pradesh predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

While we cannot discard Haryana on the basis of the above analysis, we can surely say that Himachal is in a brilliant form. Therefore any team playing against them will have to be extremely cautious while playing the club. Moreover, the team has been doing well and hence will look to give something to the fans.

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Head to Head

The Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh head to head record lies in the favour of the Baroda team as they have won the last three matches out of the five that they have played. Moreover, the team looks strong and hence will have a great chance of coming out on the top against the Himachal Pradesh team if the odds are in the favour of the team.

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Now there is no doubt that Himachal Pradesh has a much stronger team than Baroda and hence the probability of Baroda winning this match was very low. Furthermore, the betting odds of the match have been calculated after getting all the facts related to the match which makes this thing an amazing one for the betters.

Baroda Betting Odds: 1.95

Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.60

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

He has been the top run scorer of the Himachal Pradesh cricket squad and has played a tremendous role in getting the team out of crucial situations. His natural batting abilities have also been seen when he made an unbeaten century against Gujarat in October 2018. The Himachal cricket team has several players who have some experience in the field, but in interpreting the situation well, Akash is better than them.

Top Batter Akash Vasisht@4.15 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Akash Vasisht@4.40 (Melbet)

The team will be highly dependent on Vishnu Solanki as he has scored 522 runs in the last 9 matches that the team has played. Even his batting technique will be well suited for the slow pitch of Cuttack. The KSCA and ground staff groundsmen gave a magic touch to this pitch which is slow and good for batting.

Top Batter Vishnu Solanki@5.15(Parimatch)

Top Batter Vishnu Solanki@5.25 (Melbet)

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Overall, Mayank Dagar is one of the best bowlers on the Himachal Pradesh team. His unique action and different variations make him an excellent bowler in the limited overs format. Furthermore, his stint with Himachal Pradesh has been one of the best ones as he has picked 25 wickets in just 7 matches for his team.

Top Bowler Mayank Dagar@5.00 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Mayank Dagar@5.20 (Melbet)

Lukman Meriwala is a right arm medium pace bowler who took 36 wickets in the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy season at an average of 27.48 and a strike-rate of 35. His appearances in the competition are more than 40; his best performance was 11 for 104 against Saurashtra in the 2007-08 season.