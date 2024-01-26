BOB (Baroda) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction BOB 82 % Chance of Winning JAK 18 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From January 26 to January 29, 2024, Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir will square off during the Ranji Trophy. They are going to meet at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, and the action is expected to kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning

Baroda showcased immense dominance over Himachal Pradesh in their previous encounter. The latter won the toss and put Baroda to bat first which, in hindsight, was a massive mistake. Baroda made the most of their predicament and went on to accumulate 482 runs. Himachal Pradesh had their work cut out for them during the chase and they struggled quite a bit. They scored 184 runs in their first innings and, following on, they managed to amass 280 runs but, unfortunately, they could not make it over the line. Baroda won by an innings and 18 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir, too, had a favorable outing against Odisha in their last match. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Odisha to set the target. Odisha, in their first innings, scored 130 runs, which Jammu & Kashmir chased down with ease and established a lead with 180 runs on the board. Odisha added 198 runs to their original total and left their opponents to chase it down once more. Jammu & Kashmir saw the light and scored their winning runs but lost eight wickets along the way, winning by a margin of just two wickets.

Baroda chance of winning - 82%

Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 18%

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Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Shashwat Rawat is Baroda’s top contributor with the bat, having amassed 344 runs in five innings. He is in a league of his own, considering the second highest run scorer from the team is Shivalik Sharma with 188 runs from a single innings. Both of them have been absolutely phenomenal so far. Bhargav Bhatt leads their bowling attack with 18 wickets in six innings, followed by Mahesh Pithiya who has captured 13 wickets in four innings.

Jammu & Kashmir’s squad has been rather underwhelming, especially since no batsman from the team has managed to surpass the 100-run mark yet in three matches. Abid Mushtaq is currently their top run-getter with 85 runs while Abdul Samad has amassed 73 runs. Rohit Sharma is their leading wicket-taker with ten wickets in three innings.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be hosted at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. The last match played here during the Ranji Trophy was between Baroda and Puducherry earlier this season, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 218 and 154 runs while Puducherry only managed to achieve 155 and 119 runs, leading Baroda to win by 98 runs. Taking this recent result into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for a similar strategy and bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy conditions on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Pratyush Kumar, Shivang Sane, Akash Singh, Babashafi Pathan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Kinit Patel Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Batter Abhimanyusingh Rajput All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Batter Atit Sheth All-rounder Shivang Sane Wicket-keeper Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Akash Singh Bowler Babashafi Pathan Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda’s flawless run of three consecutive victories has put them comfortably at the top of their standings. They are riding a wave of success and could continue to do so in the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Lone Nasir, Musaif Ajaz, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir, Waseem Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Vivrant Sharma Batter Shubham Khajuria (C) Batter Abhinav Puri Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Abdul Samad Batter Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Auqib Nabi All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Umar Nazir Mir Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Rohit Sharma Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir won their first match this season but it appears to be unlikely that they could defeat Baroda in the next match. With eight points on the board and a significantly worse run rate than that of Baroda, their chances look slim.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head

Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir have only locked horns once during the 2014 season of the tournament which ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Baroda - 0

Jammu & Kashmir - 0

Draw - 1

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Shashwat Rawat to score a half-century against Jammu & Kashmir

Shashwat Rawat has showcased some impressive knocks this season. In their first match of the tournament against Odisha, he amassed 102 runs from 154 deliveries, making him the leading batsman of the team. In their previous match against Himachal Pradesh, he achieved an exceptional double century. Considering his current trajectory, it seems highly likely that he could accumulate a half-century in the upcoming match.

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Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Best Batters

Shashwat Rawat to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Shashwat Rawat stands as Baroda’s leading batsman with 344 runs in five innings. He achieved a remarkable double century against Himachal Pradesh in their previous match, having scored 207 runs from 324 deliveries. Considering this brilliant performance, it seems highly likely that he could continue to be their leading batsman.

Abdul Samad to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Abdul Samad is Jammu & Kashmir’s second highest run scorer with 73 runs in three innings. His performance during their first innings against Odisha was not particularly impressive given that he scored just a single run. However, he turned things around in the second innings and amassed 66 runs from 83 deliveries. He could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Best Bowlers

Bhargav Bhatt to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Bhargav Bhatt is Baroda’s leading wicket-taker with a haul of 18 wickets in six innings. In their previous match against Himachal Pradesh, he bagged one wicket during the first innings and went on to claim four more wickets in the following innings. He has also been highly economical given that his overall economy rate stands at 2.46. Taking this into account, he could be their premier bowler once again.

Rohit Sharma to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Rohit Sharma stands as Jammu & Kashmir’s top wicket-taker with ten wickets in three innings. During his first spell against Odisha, he captured a whopping five wickets in 13 overs and went on to add two more wickets to the tally in the second innings. Considering his recent performances, it seems likely that he could emerge as their top bowler once more.