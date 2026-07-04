Baroda vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

The Baroda Vs Nagaland Elite Group A match in the ongoing Ranji trophy series will be played on 24th January. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. These are 2 teams that have failed to meet their expectations till now in the ongoing Ranji trophy. While the Nagaland team is at the bottom of the points table, Baroda is slightly better placed at the 4th position.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Baroda vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

The Baroda Ranji team is one of the strongest and oldest Ranji teams. They have won the Ranji trophy 5 times and their squad also includes some big names in domestic cricket who have performed continuously.

The Nagaland team is not a very seasoned domestic cricket team. It was only in 2018 that they started to participate in domestic leagues like the Vijay Hazare trophy and the Ranji trophy. A major disadvantage that Nagaland will be facing is that they will be playing this game in Vadodara's home ground. Nagaland is having a very bad run in the ongoing season and their batting lineup has been nothing less than a disaster. The recent form and the team lineups strongly hint that Baroda will emerge as a winner in their game against Nagaland.

Our Prediction

The matches till now suggest that Baroda has a very dependable batting and bowling lineup while on the contrary, the Nagaland batting lineup has struggled a lot and has been very fragile, to say the least. They continuously lose wickets and even the big names have failed to perform. The Baroda side on the other end looks balanced. Hence, having a prediction after considering all the factors, our prediction is more tilted towards Baroda.

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Baroda vs Nagaland Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

When it comes to the match between Nagaland and Baroda, The momentum is still strongly towards Baroda owing to the balance that they have. They have continuously scored runs and their bowling team has complimented them well by taking wickets however they have not been able to convert these performances into match-winning performances.

For Baroda, the batting duo Jyotsnil Singh and Vishnu Solanki have fared pretty well and the middle order comprising Shashwat Rawat and Priyanshu Moliya has backed the team when needed. Notable contributions have been also made by Abhimanyu Rajput and Bhargav Bhatt down the order.

The Nagaland team will depend on their batting to set up a good total and then try to defend their total. However, considering how dominant the Baroda team have been, it will be difficult for Nagaland batsmen like Joshua Ozukum and Chetan Bist to score runs.

Baroda vs Nagaland Tournament Match Toss Prediction

After having trouble early in the tournament, the batters have now mastered the knack of reading pitches. As a result, this game may also be quite a high scoring. Therefore, the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

On January 24, the temperature in Vadodara Is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius with no chances of rain. It will be a sunny day and there is almost no chance of rain as of now.

Baroda Players List

The Baroda team now finally looks settled after trying combinations in the early stages of the game. They are expected to make fewer changes and stick with a core team.

Baroda team for Ranji Trophy:

Vishnu Solanki (C), Ninad Rathva (VC), Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Vishant More, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Soyeb Sopariya, Akshay More, Priyanshu Moliya, Dhruv Patel, Babashafi Pathan.

Baroda predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Pratyush Kumar Batsman Priyanshu Moliya Batsman V Solanki Batting Wicketkeeper Shashwat Rawat Batsman Mitesh Patel All-Rounder Ninad Rathva Allrounder B Bhatt Bowler B Pathan Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler L Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Team Form

The Baroda team though has not managed to win a lot of matches in the ongoing Ranji series they still have 4 draws to their list and are currently in the 4th position in the group. This tells something about the brand of cricket that they play, they failed to capitalise in the crucial moments of the game although they performed fairly well. The top order comprising Jyotsnil Singh & Pratyush Kumar has done well with the bat while Meriwala has also been consistent with the ball. Ninad Rathva should also find a mention because he has been taking wickets in the middle and has also chipped in with some useful runs.

Nagaland Player List

The Nagaland team has only one draw in their account and has lost all the remaining matches. They have struggled to find their core team and have failed to perform in all the 3 departments of the game.

Nagaland team for Ranji trophy:

Akash Singh, Chetan Bist, Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Rongsen Jonathan, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozukum, Mungkham Phom, Sedezhalie Rupero, Wahad Ali, Yugandhar Singh, Inakato Zhimomi, Hokaito Zhumomi, Khrievitso Kense.

Nagaland Team predicted playing XI.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yugandhar Singh Batsman Joshua Ozukum Batsman S Mundhe All-Rounder Jonathan R Batsman Chetan Bist Batsman/Wickekeeper S Rupero All-Rounder I Lemtur All-Rounder N Chishi Bowler K Kense Bowler A Singh Bowler C Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

The Nagaland cricket team has not been able to perform broadly in this season. They have not been able to find the right team combination and have struggled with the bat as the opposition team has found it very easy to take all the 10 wickets of the Nagaland team. The team has frequently made double-digit scores in the series which tells a lot about their playing stature as it is not a very common phenomenon in the Ranji Trophy for teams to score in double digits.

Baroda vs Nagaland Head-to-Head

As Nagaland is a very new team in the Ranji trophy there's not much data available for the head-to-head record. The last encounter that they had was in the 20-over format in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy where Baroda won by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 91 the Baroda team was able to reach that score in just 14 hours for the loss of 3 wickets.

Baroda vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Considering the recent form of both the teams the balance is heavily in favour of the Baroda cricket team. The betting odds are as follows:

Baroda Betting Odds: 1.40

Nagaland Betting Odds: 4.40

Baroda vs Nagaland Top Team Batsmen

The batsman of the Baroda team has had a decent session with the bat. In the match against Haryana, both the opener Jyotsnil Singh and Pratyush Kumar managed to score 195 and 110, respectively. Priyanshu Moliya who used to play in the middle order has been seen playing at the number 3 spot now he also has a decent average this season.

Top batter Jyotsnil Singh@(3.60) (Dafabet)

Top batter Jyotsnil Singh@(3.30) (Melbet)

As said earlier the Nagaland team has been very inconsistent and the batting lineup has been fragile, to say the least. They have struggled from the start of the session and their batters have a field to convert the stars that they get. However, for Nagaland Jonathan, their captain has shown signs of a good brand of cricket. Therefore the top batsman for Nagaland will be Jonathan R.

Top batter R Jonathan@(3.90) (Dafabet)

Top batter R Jonathan@(3.70) (Melbet)

Baroda vs Nagaland Top Team Bowlers

Baroda has a very dependable bowling line-up and the likes of Luke Meriwala have continuously contributed with the ball. Ninad Rathva has also been chipping in with the ball. However, considering the recent performances Meriwala seems to be Baroda’s best bowler.

Top Bowler Lukman Meriwala@(3.40) (Dafabet)

Top Bowler Lukman Meriwala@(3.20) (Melbet)

The Nagaland cricket team bowler Chopise Hopongkyu has continuously performed and taken wickets. He has also got a strong bowling ally in I Letmur but considering that he is an all-rounder and we predict that Chopise Hopongkyu will be a better pick.