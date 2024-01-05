Baroda vs Odisha Match Prediction BOB 45 % Chance of Winning ODI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 2.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Baroda and Odisha are going to meet from January 5 to January 8, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy. Their encounter will be held at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Baroda vs Odisha Chances of Winning

Baroda enjoyed a victory over Goa in their last fixture of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won the toss and chose to field first, putting Goa to bat and set the target. Goa posted a decent total of 228 but their bowling attack was unable to defend it. Baroda, in their response, completed the match in 47 overs and claimed victory by a margin of four wickets with just 18 balls remaining.

Odisha, too, found themselves in a position to rejoice as they defeated Mumbai in their previous match. The latter won the toss and decided to field first, allowing Odisha to set the target. They could muster a meager total of just 199/9 by the end of 50 overs. Odisha’s probability of winning seemed rather bleak going into the fixture but in an interesting turn of events, they managed to bowl out their opposition in 32.3 overs for just 113, winning by 86 runs.

Baroda chance of winning - 45%

Odisha chance of winning - 55%

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Baroda vs Odisha Betting Tips

Kinit Patel was absolutely destructive in the two innings that he participated in during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored two half-centuries and accumulated 140 runs in an incredibly short time frame. Shivalik Sharma was also amongst the leading batsmen with 167 runs in six innings. Ninad Rathva has consistently been at the top of his game, as he led their bowling attack in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the Ranji Trophy with 11 and 29 wickets, respectively.

Subhranshu Senapati was Odisha’s second highest run-getter during the 2023 Ranji Trophy with 498 runs in 12 innings. He was also their second highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 159 runs in six innings. Sandeep Pattnaik, their opener, was their leading batsman with 211 runs in just four innings. Debabrata Pradhan was undoubtedly their most formidable bowler, considering he captured 18 wickets in seven innings.

Baroda vs Odisha Toss Prediction

The match is set to take place at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. Test and first class cricket games have not been played at this venue so far. However, out of three One Day International matches played here, two have been won by teams batting second and the remaining was won by the team batting first. The average first innings score stands at 242 and the pitch seems to offer assistance to teams batting second. It seems likely that, given the recent outcomes, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for a similar strategy and field first.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of precipitation at Vadodara on the day of the match and the temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Yadav, Mitesh Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya.

Predicted Playing XI

Kinit Patel Batter Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Shashwat Rawat Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya (C) All-rounder Bhanu Pania Batter Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Atit Sheth Bowler Pradeep Yadav Bowler Vishal Yadav Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda’s form was rather inconsistent during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and they seemed to be grappling with their rhythm.

Odisha Player List

Biplab Samantray (c), Abhishek Yadav, Anurag Sarangi, Devendra Kunwar, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shantanu Mishra, Subhranshu Senapati, Tarani Sa, Abhishek Raut, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Prabin Luha, Rajesh Dhuper, Harshit Rathod, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Biplab Samantray (C) Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Prabin Luha Wicket-keeper Kartik Biswal Batter Govinda Poddar All-rounder Abhishek Raut Batter Abhishek Yadav Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Tarani Sa Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha’s success at the end of the Vijay Hazare Trophy could be an indication of their form for the upcoming match, and they appear to be in great form at the moment.

Baroda vs Odisha Head-to-Head

In their previous five fixtures, Baroda clinched victory on one occasion, and the remaining four matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Baroda - 1

Odisha - 0

Draw - 4

Baroda vs Odisha Betting Odds

Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Odisha

Odisha’s opening partnership in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy was not particularly exceptional, despite having won the match. Their opening duo, Sandeep Pattnaik and Shantanu Mishra, only collaborated for six runs before the latter lost his wicket in 3.5 overs. Baroda, on the other hand, in their final match against Goa, achieved a partnership of 22 runs between their openers, Kinit Patel and Mitesh Patel. They kept their partnership alive for 6.2 overs, which is when the latter’s wicket was taken. Baroda has a good chance of establishing a better first wicket partnership than Odisha in the upcoming match.

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Baroda vs Odisha Best Batters

Kinit Patel to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Kinit Patel only participated in two innings during the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, and he managed to achieve two half-centuries. In his first match against Goa, he scored 68 runs from 104 deliveries and in the following match against Madhya Pradesh, he amassed 72 runs from 92 balls. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Sandeep Pattnaik to be Odisha’s Best Batter

Sandeep Pattnaik was Odisha’s top run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 211 runs in four innings, which includes two half-centuries. His best performance was against Puducherry, having scored 77 runs from 104 deliveries. He achieved his second 50 against Sikkim, wherein he scored 57 runs from 61 balls. There is a good possibility he could be their top batsman in their forthcoming match against Baroda.

Baroda vs Odisha Best Bowlers

Ninad Rathva to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Ninad Rathva was Baroda’s leading wicket-taker by quite a margin as he captured eleven wickets in just six innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was particularly incredible against Tamil Nadu, wherein he delivered 7.3 overs, gave away 23 runs and bowled a maiden, resulting in an economy rate of 3.06. He claimed three wickets during the spell. Given his consistency, he could be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the next match as well.

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s Best Bowler

Debabrata Pradhan emerged as Odisha’s top wicket-taker during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a whopping 18 wickets in just seven innings. His most impressive haul was against Tripura, considering he bowled just six overs, conceded a mere 14 runs and captured four wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 2.33. He could be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler in the next game, too.