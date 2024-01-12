Baroda vs Puducherry Match Prediction BOB 80 % Chance of Winning PON 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Puducherry will lock horns for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from January 12 to 15, 2024. The match is going to be held at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Baroda vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Baroda emerged triumphant in their first encounter of the Ranji Trophy this season against Odisha. They lost the toss and were relegated to batting first, but they made it work in their favor as they scored 351 runs in the first innings. Odisha got bowled out for 178 in their first innings, and Baroda already had a sizable lead over their opponents. Baroda amassed 258 runs in their second innings before they declared the score. They allowed Odisha to accumulate 284 runs in the second innings and eventually won by 147 runs.

Puducherry, too, had a successful outing against Delhi in their previous match, wherein they won the toss and opted to field first. They managed to restrict Delhi to 148 runs in the first innings and scored 244 runs in their turn with the bat. After gaining a considerable lead over their rivals, Puducherry further restricted Delhi to 145 runs in the second innings and were left to score the winning runs. Puducherry amassed 51 runs and lost a single wicket in the second innings, winning by nine wickets.

Baroda chance of winning - 80%

Puducherry chance of winning - 20%

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Baroda vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Shashwat Rawat is the leading batsman for Baroda with 119 runs in two innings, which includes a century. Mitesh Patel, too, gathered a century for Baroda in the first match of the season, having participated in a single innings. Jyotsnil Singh, their opener, scored 106 runs in two innings so far. On the bowling front, Mahesh Pithiya has bagged six wickets in two innings, five of which were taken in the same spell. Atit Sheth is a close second with four wickets.

Paras Ratnaparkhe leads Puducherry’s run charts with 60 runs from a single innings. Krishna Pandey is next in line with 44 runs to his credit. They are the major contributors on the batting front. However, their bowling department was sensational as Gaurav Yadav bagged a whopping ten wickets in two innings, followed by Abin Mathew with seven wickets under his belt.

Baroda vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. The last match held at the venue was between Odisha and Baroda, wherein the former won the toss and elected to field first. However, the decision did not work out favorably as they lost by a substantial margin. Fielding first seems to be advantageous and this is evidenced by three One Day International matches played here, out of which two were won by teams bowling first. Considering these results, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with periodic clouds. There is no possibility of precipitation and the temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Pratyush Kumar, Shivang Sane.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Kinit Patel Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Wicket-keeper Abhimanyusingh Rajput All-rounder Ninad Rathva All-rounder Mitesh Patel Batter Atit Sheth Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda’s form seemed rather convincing in their last match against Odisha. They appear to be in a good position to overcome Puducherry.

Puducherry Player List

Fabid Ahmed (c), Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Gaurav Yadav, Jay Pande, Saurabh Yadav, George Samuel, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Raghu Sharma, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran.

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Jay Pande Batter Paras Ratnaparkhe Batter Paras Dogra Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Fabid Ahmed (C) All-rounder Marimuthu Vikneshwaran Batter Krishna Pandey Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Saurabh Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry’s victory over Delhi, though impressive, could also be attributed to luck as Delhi grapples with poor form and change in leadership. Their current form is difficult to gauge which would make it harder to back them in the next fixture.

Baroda vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Baroda and Puducherry are going to clash for the first time in the Ranji Trophy in their next game. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Baroda vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Puducherry to have a better opening partnership than Baroda

Despite having won their match against Odisha, Baroda failed to achieve decent opening partnerships in both their innings. In the first and second innings, Jyotsnil Singh and Kinit Patel, their opening pair, scored just four runs and two runs, respectively, before the latter’s wicket was taken on both occasions. Puducherry, on the other hand, achieved a partnership of 41 runs in their first innings against Delhi between Akash Kargave and Jay Pande, their openers. In the following innings, they collaborated for 44 runs. Considering this massive disparity in performance, it seems likely that Puducherry could establish a better first wicket partnership than Baroda.

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Baroda vs Puducherry Best Batters

Mitesh Patel to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Mitesh Patel batted one innings in their previous match against Odisha, wherein he hit a phenomenal knock of 116 runs from 151 deliveries. He currently stands as their second highest run scorer despite not taking part in the second innings. Considering the brilliant form he displayed against Odisha, it seems likely that he could be their leading batsman once again.

Paras Ratnaparkhe to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Paras Ratnaparkhe participated in a single innings in their previous match against Delhi, where he scored 60 runs from 94 deliveries. Although he did not bat during the second innings, he remained at the top of the team’s run charts. He could be anticipated to continue as their top batsman.

Baroda vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Mahesh Pithiya delivered a decent spell in their first innings against Odisha, having captured a single wicket in eight overs. However, he kicked it up a notch in the follow-on innings and bagged five wickets in 25.5 overs with an economy rate of 2.36. Taking this performance into account, he could be relied upon to remain their top bowler in the next game.

Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Gaurav Yadav was nothing short of sensational in their first game against Delhi. During his first spell, he claimed a whopping seven wickets in 26.5 overs with an economy rate of just 1.82. He followed it up with three additional wickets in 16.4 overs in the next innings. With a haul of ten wickets in just two innings, he could be expected to emerge as their leading bowler.