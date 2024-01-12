Baroda vs Puducherry Match Prediction
BOB
80%
Chance of Winning
PON
20%
Test
Moti Bagh Stadium
Facts:
- Baroda claimed the top spot in the Group D standings of the Ranji Trophy with a net run rate of 1.883.
- Gaurav Yadav of Puducherry is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far with ten wickets in two innings.
Baroda vs Puducherry Chances of Winning
Baroda emerged triumphant in their first encounter of the Ranji Trophy this season against Odisha. They lost the toss and were relegated to batting first, but they made it work in their favor as they scored 351 runs in the first innings. Odisha got bowled out for 178 in their first innings, and Baroda already had a sizable lead over their opponents. Baroda amassed 258 runs in their second innings before they declared the score. They allowed Odisha to accumulate 284 runs in the second innings and eventually won by 147 runs.
Puducherry, too, had a successful outing against Delhi in their previous match, wherein they won the toss and opted to field first. They managed to restrict Delhi to 148 runs in the first innings and scored 244 runs in their turn with the bat. After gaining a considerable lead over their rivals, Puducherry further restricted Delhi to 145 runs in the second innings and were left to score the winning runs. Puducherry amassed 51 runs and lost a single wicket in the second innings, winning by nine wickets.
- Baroda chance of winning - 80%
- Puducherry chance of winning - 20%
Baroda vs Puducherry Betting Tips
Shashwat Rawat is the leading batsman for Baroda with 119 runs in two innings, which includes a century. Mitesh Patel, too, gathered a century for Baroda in the first match of the season, having participated in a single innings. Jyotsnil Singh, their opener, scored 106 runs in two innings so far. On the bowling front, Mahesh Pithiya has bagged six wickets in two innings, five of which were taken in the same spell. Atit Sheth is a close second with four wickets.
Paras Ratnaparkhe leads Puducherry’s run charts with 60 runs from a single innings. Krishna Pandey is next in line with 44 runs to his credit. They are the major contributors on the batting front. However, their bowling department was sensational as Gaurav Yadav bagged a whopping ten wickets in two innings, followed by Abin Mathew with seven wickets under his belt.
Baroda vs Puducherry Toss Prediction
The match is set to be played at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. The last match held at the venue was between Odisha and Baroda, wherein the former won the toss and elected to field first. However, the decision did not work out favorably as they lost by a substantial margin. Fielding first seems to be advantageous and this is evidenced by three One Day International matches played here, out of which two were won by teams bowling first. Considering these results, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be clear with periodic clouds. There is no possibility of precipitation and the temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.
Baroda Player List
Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Pratyush Kumar, Shivang Sane.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batter
|
Kinit Patel
|
Batter
|
Shashwat Rawat
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Solanki (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhimanyusingh Rajput
|
All-rounder
|
Ninad Rathva
|
All-rounder
|
Mitesh Patel
|
Batter
|
Atit Sheth
|
Bowler
|
Mahesh Pithiya
|
Bowler
|
Bhargav Bhatt
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
Baroda Team Form
Baroda’s form seemed rather convincing in their last match against Odisha. They appear to be in a good position to overcome Puducherry.
Puducherry Player List
Fabid Ahmed (c), Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Gaurav Yadav, Jay Pande, Saurabh Yadav, George Samuel, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Raghu Sharma, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Akash Kargave
|
Batter
|
Jay Pande
|
Batter
|
Paras Ratnaparkhe
|
Batter
|
Paras Dogra
|
Batter
|
Arun Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabid Ahmed (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Marimuthu Vikneshwaran
|
Batter
|
Krishna Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Abin Mathew
|
Bowler
|
Gaurav Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Yadav
|
Bowler
Puducherry Team Form
Puducherry’s victory over Delhi, though impressive, could also be attributed to luck as Delhi grapples with poor form and change in leadership. Their current form is difficult to gauge which would make it harder to back them in the next fixture.
Baroda vs Puducherry Head-to-Head
Baroda and Puducherry are going to clash for the first time in the Ranji Trophy in their next game. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.
Baroda vs Puducherry Betting Odds
Puducherry to have a better opening partnership than Baroda
Despite having won their match against Odisha, Baroda failed to achieve decent opening partnerships in both their innings. In the first and second innings, Jyotsnil Singh and Kinit Patel, their opening pair, scored just four runs and two runs, respectively, before the latter’s wicket was taken on both occasions. Puducherry, on the other hand, achieved a partnership of 41 runs in their first innings against Delhi between Akash Kargave and Jay Pande, their openers. In the following innings, they collaborated for 44 runs. Considering this massive disparity in performance, it seems likely that Puducherry could establish a better first wicket partnership than Baroda.
Baroda vs Puducherry
Test
Moti Bagh Stadium, null
Baroda vs Puducherry Best Batters
Mitesh Patel to be Baroda’s Best Batter
Mitesh Patel batted one innings in their previous match against Odisha, wherein he hit a phenomenal knock of 116 runs from 151 deliveries. He currently stands as their second highest run scorer despite not taking part in the second innings. Considering the brilliant form he displayed against Odisha, it seems likely that he could be their leading batsman once again.
Paras Ratnaparkhe to be Puducherry’s Best Batter
Paras Ratnaparkhe participated in a single innings in their previous match against Delhi, where he scored 60 runs from 94 deliveries. Although he did not bat during the second innings, he remained at the top of the team’s run charts. He could be anticipated to continue as their top batsman.
Baroda vs Puducherry Best Bowlers
Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s Best Bowler
Mahesh Pithiya delivered a decent spell in their first innings against Odisha, having captured a single wicket in eight overs. However, he kicked it up a notch in the follow-on innings and bagged five wickets in 25.5 overs with an economy rate of 2.36. Taking this performance into account, he could be relied upon to remain their top bowler in the next game.
Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler
Gaurav Yadav was nothing short of sensational in their first game against Delhi. During his first spell, he claimed a whopping seven wickets in 26.5 overs with an economy rate of just 1.82. He followed it up with three additional wickets in 16.4 overs in the next innings. With a haul of ten wickets in just two innings, he could be expected to emerge as their leading bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda
- Baroda to win @ 1.16 (Parimatch)
- Puducherry to win @ 4.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch