Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh is a match between those two teams who have been doing well in recent times, and hence this will take out some of the best innings and moments from the players of both the teams around. Clearly, this contest will come as the best match for the Ranji Trophy Season 2022-2023.

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Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Baroda and Uttar Pradesh are the favourites to win the tournament this year. However, for them, there is still a long way to go as the players from both teams are still looking to keep things up and hence it looks like Uttar Pradesh has a better chance of winning the contest against the Baroda team because of the way Baroda has been doing the things later in this year’s season.

Our Prediction

After considering all the betting odds along with the fact that the players are finding it hard to play on the bouncy pitches, we are predicting that Uttar Pradesh will be the team who will be giving a tough time to the Baroda team and will finally come out as the winners of the contest coming up now.

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Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With both the teams geared up for facing each other, this looks to be a close contest and hence the players will be looking to keep up the challenge. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh looks to be in a better position to win the match against the Baroda team.

The players of the Baroda team have been performing well in the last few matches and the players like Vishnu Solanki and Lukman Meriwala have been doing a fine job to take the team home with some points on the points table.

Considering the Uttar Pradesh team, Rinku Singh and Ankit Rajpoot have been in fine form and hence it makes them a top team in the tournament. Furthermore, these two players have been giving a lot of hope to the fans of the team.

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Moti Bagh Stadium is located in the city of Vadodara and hence the ground isn’t having big dimensions which makes it an even contest for both teams. However, Baroda will have an advantage over the Uttar Pradesh team because of the home advantage. But the ground favours the team that will be batting first as the pitch starts breaking out in the second half. Thus, winning the toss and batting first is the best thing that a team can do.

Weather Report

The weather in Vadodara remains clear and sunny and hence the match won’t be having any rain delays which makes it a contest to look out for. Moreover, the bowlers won’t be getting much from the pitch and hence it makes this one of the most interesting matches for fans who are looking for a well set game.

Baroda Players List

Baroda went on to do quite well in the recent Deodhar Trophy and the team beat Gujarat by a comfortable margin and also beat defending champions Mumbai by an equally good margin. Baroda's team for Ranji has been picked with players who have lots of different qualities and are great all-rounders as well.

Baroda’s Test team for the one-off Test:

Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathwa, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Vishant More, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Shoaib Sopariya

Baroda Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ninad Rathva Batsman Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Vishant More Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Vishnu Solanki Batsman Mitsh Patel All-Rounder Babashafi Pathan All-Rounder Shashwat Rawat All-Rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Shoaib Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler

Baroda Team Form

This is for the first time in their cricketing history that Baroda will be looking to procure new talent to strengthen the squad for their title defence campaign as they are still reeling under the setback of losing all their main players after the season has ended. Furthermore, their form hasn’t been good and hence will look to do well now.

Uttar Pradesh Players List

The chosen players for the Uttar Pradesh team have been given a tough training schedule that includes different fitness tests and techniques to give their best. This tournament is important for these people as it is their chance to prove themselves in front of the big names and make a good name for themselves.

Uttar Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyam Garg Batsman Madhav Kuahsik Batsman Aaradhya Yadav Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rinku Singh Batsman Akshdeep Nath All-Rounder Prince Yadav All-Rounder Karan Sharma All-Rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sayan Mondal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

For a long time now, the Uttar Pradesh team has been getting more attention than the international cricket matches, and it does have to do with the fact that this tournament is fast-paced and has a lot of power packed action. Moreover, their form has been great and hence they will be looking to come up well against the Baroda team now.

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

The head-to-head record between both the teams is pretty equal as the teams have been playing draws and hence this makes an even contest for the teams and the fans. Moreover, they will be looking to come up well and hence will be hoping to do well in the match against each other.

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

The betting odds have been taken for this match with the understanding of the way the players have been playing and hence are carrying them on the field. Moreover, their forms will be important for the teams and hence the fans will be hoping to get a good show from both teams out there.

Baroda Betting Odds: 1.85

Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.70

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

In some matches, Rinku Singh has provided great support to his partner. He made a bad start in the first few matches, but he soon redeemed himself by scoring some precious runs in the last matches that were held in different parts of the country. He also bowled well and took big wickets for just a few runs.

Top Batter Rinku Singh@4.50 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Rinku Singh@4.45 (Melbet)

It is going to be really exciting watching Vishnu Solanki end up doing well for the team. A definite asset to the run of the top two-thirds of the batting line-up for Baroda. This will give them a good chance of winning the Ranji trophy. He is capable of both playing long innings and high-scoring shots, but due to his recent lacklustre performance, will have to play cautiously at the start of the match.

Top Batter Vishnu Solanki@4.35(Parimatch)

Top Batter Vishnu Solanki@4.65 (Melbet)

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Rajpoot's efforts will now be paramount for UP making it to their second consecutive summit. Their bowling has been their mainstay throughout the season and going into the knockouts, a strong performance from every player will be of utmost importance.

Top Bowler Ankit Rajpoot@3.45 (Parimatch)

Top Bowler Ankit Rajpoot@3.55 (Melbet)

With his consistency in the bowling line-up, Lukman is sure to make an impact in the current Ranji Trophy. He has the potential to turn around matches on his own. He will be looking to dominate the opponents.