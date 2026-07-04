Bengal vs Baroda Match Prediction

In the match between Bengal and Baroda, the excitement for the fans is guaranteed as both the teams have got some players who can turn the game and hence both the teams are currently placed in the top three of the points table of Group A.

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Bengal vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Between both the teams, Bengal has been the team who has done the most damage to the other teams. However, Baroda is also a team that can come out as a side that can challenge the Bengal team. However, in this contest, Bengal has a higher chance of winning the match because of the way they have been playing.

Our Prediction

The first one is in the form of a comparison of the two teams. It is being said that the Bengal team will definitely be the winner in this competition. It has been proved that whenever these two teams have played a match, it has come down to very few points. So, we predict that Bengal will come out as the winner of this match.

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Bengal vs Baroda Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After analyzing all the things available to us, we can see that Bengal has been a team who can be the winners of this contest by playing their game according to the situation available to them.

From the Bengal camp, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shabaz Ahmed are the two players who can be the game changers for them as they have got some real skills and can take the game away.

Jyotsnil Singh and Bhargav Bhatt are the players whose names always appear first if Baroda is in danger. Both the players have been the star players for them and hence will look to do well again.

Bengal vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

Today's meet is going to be an interesting one, for Bengal has played well in the last few months and is going to be quite aggressive now. And Baroda wants to avenge the defeat from their previous clash, which was an easy one. Moreover, this match is in Eden Gardens Kolkata and hence batting first should be the ultimate choice of the toss-winning team as it will allow them to dominate the opponents.

Weather Report

The weather for the match isn’t suitable for the match as Kolkata is facing rain on a daily basis. However, if the rain stays away, then it could be the best match of the Ranji Trophy for the fans and hence they will be looking to get this done to get some points towards their name on the points table.

Bengal Players List

Finding a squad of 20 players had the Bengal selectors scratching their heads. Several players who have performed well for their teams and for their country over the years have been ignored. The selectors seem to believe that there are better options available. This faith in their ability must come as a great motivation for the players as they prepare themselves to play and win the Ranji Trophy this season.

Bengal Test team for one-off Test:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra

Bengal Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Anustup Majumdar Batsman Abhishek Porel Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Manoj Tiwary Batsman Writtick Chatterjee All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-Rounder Akash Deep All-Rounder Sayan Mondal All-Rounder Geet Puri Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

The form of the Bengal team has been going on well as the players are doing well and hence it makes this team interesting to watch. Moreover, they have been winning continuously and hence will look to gather another win against the Baroda team who is also doing well this season.

Baroda Players List

The Baroda side for this season gets a new look and the team will be probably among the youngest sides in the competition with four of the players being under 16. Furthermore, the team has been doing good and hence they will again look to come out well against the Bengal team.

Baroda’s Test team for the one-off Test:

Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathwa, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Vishant More, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Shoaib Sopariya

Baroda Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ninad Rathva Batsman Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Vishant More Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Vishnu Solanki Batsman Mitsh Patel All-Rounder Babashafi Pathan All-Rounder Shashwat Rawat All-Rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Shoaib Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler

Baroda Team Form

With the team in form, Baroda has got a real chance of making it big in the match against the Bengal team. Moreover, with the way they have been playing, it won’t be hard for them to win against the Bengal as the players have been taking on the game well and hence will look to get a win here.

Bengal vs Baroda Head to Head

The head to head record between both teams lies in the favor of Bengal who has been placed second at the points table this season. Furthermore, Baroda has given a tough fight to the Bengal team but the opponents have been doing so well which makes this battle a must to watch for all the fans who are looking to see the fireworks on the field.

Bengal vs Baroda Betting Odds

Considering the betting odds between both teams, it can be clearly seen that Bengal has an upper hand against the Baroda team. Moreover, Bengal has a team that has got some in-form players and hence it will be important to see how the Baroda team will come up against them this season. Clearly, this battle will be one to watch for the fans who will be eager to see some good cricket.

Bengal Betting Odds: 1.70

Baroda Betting Odds: 1.85

Bengal vs Baroda Top Team Batsmen

The team will be hoping that Abhimanyu Easwaran continues his good form and hence makes a lot of runs for them. He has been the player who has got some of the best stats possible in this year's Ranji Trophy season. Moreover, the team will be backing him to go well against the Barida team too who have some good bowlers with them.

Top Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran@4.70 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran@4.55 (Melbet)

Jyotsnil Singh, the right-handed batsman of Baroda's team has been one of the major assets to the team. He has scored 522 runs in the last 9 matches that he played for Baroda. His contribution to the good form of this Baroda team has been remarkable and has helped it perform much better than they were before.

Top Batter Jyotsnil Singh@3.50 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Jyotsnil Singh@3.40 (Melbet)

Bengal vs Baroda Top Team Bowlers

There is no doubt that Shahbaz Ahmed is one of the most well-known cricketers in the domestic game. He has made his mark in the domestic scene and has proved himself as one of the best bowlers in the domestic circuit. Furthermore, his bowling has been way too good which makes him a bowler to look out for against the Baroda team.

Top Bowler Shahbaz Ahmed@5.15 (Parimatch)

Top Bowler Shahbaz Ahmed@5.35 (Melbet)

Bhargav Bhatt's performance in the last season seems to be threatening the middle order of the team, as he can pick up wickets and bowl economically. Clearly, his bowling has been going well and hence this makes this man one of the best for the Baroda team present there.