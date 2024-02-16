Bengal vs Bihar Match Prediction BEN 80 % Chance of Winning BIH 20 % Bet Now! Bengal and Bihar are going to face each other in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their clash will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Bengal vs Bihar Chances of Winning

Bengal were absolutely bested by Kerala in their previous outing as they lost the toss and were tasked with fielding first. Bengal’s bowling unit found it rather challenging to curtail the opposition’s scoring despite having captured two early wickets. However, this did not deter Kerala as their middle order went guns blazing and managed to score 363 runs in the first innings. Bengal found themselves in a bind as nine of their wickets were taken in quick succession and they were dismissed for 180 runs. Kerala added 265 runs to their original tally before they declared the innings. This left Bengal to chase the total and make up a massive deficit, which they ultimately failed to do as they got bowled out for 339 runs. They lost by a 109-run margin.

Bihar, too, were equally dumbfounded in their match against Assam, wherein they won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their strategy. They put Assam to bat first which, in hindsight, was a regrettable decision given that Assam accumulated 405 runs in their first innings. Bihar evidently struggled to make an impact as they were bowled out for a mere 207 runs and, following on, scored an additional 292 runs. This was a no-brainer for Assam who scored 100 runs for the loss of a single wicket and emerged victorious by nine wickets.

Bengal chance of winning - 80%

Bihar chance of winning - 20%

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Bengal vs Bihar Betting Tips

Abhimanyu Easwaran’s return to Bengal’s squad from national duty has already witnessed him knock two exceptional half-centuries in two innings, having amassed 137 runs. Anustup Majumdar had a forgettable outing against Kerala but he continues to lead their run charts with 471 runs in eight innings, including three centuries and a 50. On the bowling front, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal is their leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets in seven innings.

Sakibul Gani and Bipin Saurabh are closely matched in terms of runs as they have accumulated 288 runs and 282 runs, respectively. Sharman Nigrodh is next in line with 254 runs to his credit. In the bowling department, Veer Pratap Singh has managed to capture 13 wickets while skipper Ashutosh Aman has bagged ten wickets.

Bengal vs Bihar Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The last match held here during the tournament was between Bengal and Mumbai, wherein the latter won despite having lost the toss and being asked to bat first. They posted an incredible total of 412 runs which left Bengal with a daunting task ahead of them. Considering this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is anticipated to be rather sunny with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Player List

Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Prayas Ray Barman, Ankit Mishra, Subham Chatterjee, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Anustup Majumdar, Mohammed Kaif, Sourav Paul, Pradipta Pramanik, Shreyansh Ghosh, Suman Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shabaz Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Ranjot Khaira All-rounder Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Manoj Tiwary (C) All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Anustup Majumdar Batter Shabaz Ahmed Bowler Karan Lal Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Bowler Ankit Mishra Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal put up a decent fight against Kerala in their previous encounter but ultimately lost their second match this season. However, they seem to have it in them to overcome Bihar in the next game.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Babul Kumar, Rishav Raj, Bipin Saurabh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Baljeet Bihari, Himanshu Singh, Nawaz Khan, Sharman Nigrodh, Veer Pratap Singh, Akash Raj, Ravi Shankar, Vipul Krishna, Piyush Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amod Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Piyush Singh Batter Sharman Nigrodh Batter Sakibul Gani All-rounder Rishav Raj Batter Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh Batter Paramjeet Singh Bowler Veer Pratap Singh Bowler Ashutosh Aman (C) Bowler Amod Yadav Bowler Vipul Krishna Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar showcased signs of improvement in their match against Assam but they do not look to be in competitive form.

Bengal vs Bihar Head-to-Head

Bengal and Bihar have faced each other on two occasions in the past, both of which concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Bengal - 0

Bihar - 0

Draw - 2

Bengal vs Bihar Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Bihar

Bihar’s openers, Piyush Singh and Sharman Nigrodh, failed to achieve an opening partnership in their first innings against Assam considering the former was out on a duck in 2.6 overs. They improved significantly in their following innings, having collaborated for 73 runs in 28.4 overs, at which point Sharman Nigrodh’s wicket was taken. Bengal’s opening duo was much more consistent against Kerala as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ranjot Khaira scored 43 runs together in their first innings and added 27 runs to the wicket in the second innings. Given that they were much more consistent, it seems likely that Bengal could establish a better first wicket partnership than Bihar.

Bengal vs Bihar Best Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Abhimanyu Easwaran participated in his first match this season against Kerala, wherein he managed to score a half-century in both innings. In the first innings, he amassed 72 runs from 93 deliveries and in the following innings, he scored 65 runs off 119 deliveries. With 137 runs under his belt in a single match, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Piyush Singh to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Piyush Singh has accumulated 166 runs in five innings so far. His form has been fluctuating quite a bit, evidenced by their previous match against Assam where he was duck out in the first innings and went on to gather a ton in the second innings with 103 runs off 258 balls. He could be anticipated to be their top batter once again.

Bengal vs Bihar Best Bowlers

Shabaz Ahmed to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Shabaz Ahmed, having played two innings so far, emerged as their leading wicket-taker against Kerala. During the first innings, he captured four wickets in 23.3 overs and in the following innings, he claimed three more in the same amount of overs. Given his incredible performance in his first match of the season, he could be relied upon to continue as their top bowler.

Veer Pratap Singh to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Veer Pratap Singh stands as Bihar’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in eight innings so far. Against Assam, he captured a wicket in each of the two innings and continues to remain highly economical with an overall economy rate of 3.18. Considering his consistency, he could be their premier bowler in the next game.