Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction BEN 64 % Chance of Winning CHH 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal and Chhattisgarh are set to collide in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, January 19th. The two teams, which are part of Group B, will meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The action is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Chance Winning

Bengal will be hosting Chhattisgarh in the third round of the Ranji Trophy. They haven't had a great start, currently occupying fourth spot on the Group B table with four points. Chhattisgarh are placed second with 10 points and a net run-rate of 3.067, having won a game and drawn one.

Bengal are coming off a second consecutive draw but this time they claimed three points courtesy of a first innings lead. Bengal opted to bowl first against Uttar Pradesh and bowlers responded exceptionally. Mohammed Kaif snared 4 for 14 while Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picked 3 for 20 as they skittled out the opponents for just 60. Kaif also top scored for Bengal with 45 not-out to help them get 188.

The match was heavily affected by rain, with only 28 and 18 overs of play possible on the first two days. Kaif bagged three scalps in the second innings as well, with UP 178/4 at the end of the third day. Rain denied any further play on the fourth day as the match ended in a draw.

Chhattisgarh also played out a draw in their previous game versus Bihar. Rain played a big part in this game as well, with only 198 overs of play across four days. Ravi Kiran was outstanding with the ball for Chhattisgarh on the first day, picking 5 for 21. Vashudev Bareth also picked 3 for 21 as they bowled out Bihar for just 108.

Chhattisgarh batters dominated the opponents and declared their innings on 329/2, taking a big lead. Rishabh Tiwari scored 138 while Ashutosh Singh made an unbeaten 134. Bihar put up a better fight in the second innings but Chhattisgarh had reduced them to 226/7. A few more overs could've got them an outright victory.

Talking about this game, Bengal will head into this match as favourites despite being in a worse position, due to their overall strengths. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Bengal's chance of winning: 64%

Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 36%

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Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami failed in the first two games but he has the quality to come good. He has scored 700 runs in the previous 10 FC games at an average of 50. Betting on him to score over 28.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Amandeep Khare, who smashed 116 in the opening game for Chhattisgarh, didn't get an opportunity to bat in the second game. He has amassed 816 runs in the last 10 FC games at an average of 68. You can back him to score over 28.5 runs in the match.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a venue where seamers get good assistance with the new ball. Bengal and Chhattisgarh chose to field first in their respective last games. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, Kolkata could witness rain on Thursday but it should stay away on all four matchdays. The chance of precipitation is predicted to be below 5% throughout the four days. As for the temperature, it is likely to hover between 20 to 24 degree Celsius during the day.

Bengal Player List

Manoj Tiwary (c), Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Abishek Porel (wk), Subham Chatterjee, Prayas Barman, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mohammed Kaif, Ranjot Singh, Ankit Mishra, Kaushik Maity, Suman Das

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sourav Paul Batter Sayan Ghosh Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Manoj Tiwary (c) Batter Mohammed Kaif All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal's first game of this season against Andhra Pradesh ended in a draw, where they conceded the first innings lead. They were dominant in the second game versus Uttar Pradesh, where they took a 128-run lead in the first innings but had to settle for a draw due to rain.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare(c), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Rishabh Tiwari, Eknath Kerkar(w), Sumit Ruikar, Ravi Kiran, Shubham Singh, Shashank Chandrakar, Sanjeet Desai, Anuj Tiwary, Sourabh Majumdar, Vashudev Bareth, Gagandeep Singh, Jivesh Butte, Ashish Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Rishabh Tiwari Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Amandeep Khare (c) Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Ravi Kiran All-rounder Gagandeep Singh All-rounder Sanjeet Desai All-rounder Jivesh Butte Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Vashudev Bareth Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh claimed an outright victory with a bonus point in their opening game of the season, beating Assam by 10 wickets. They faced Bihar in the second game, where they had a 221-run in the first innings but the weather played spoilsport.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head Record

Bengal and Chhattisgarh have faced each other only once, which was back in 2017. Bengal won that match by an innings and 160 runs.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Bengal to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Chhattisgarh's batting unit has performed better so far but they have faced weaker attacks. Bengal have a stronger batting line-up with the likes of Anustup Majumdar, Sourav Paul and Sudip Kumar Gharami. Bet on Bengal to take the lead after the first innings.

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Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters

Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal

Anustup Majumdar was superb in the opening game against Andhra Pradesh, where he made 125. In the last 10 FC games, he has scored 723 runs at an average of 60. Bet on Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal.

Ashutosh Singh to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Ashutosh Singh has been a key player for Chhattisgarh with the bat. He has scored 466 runs in the last six FC games at an average of 77. He's coming off an unbeaten 134 in the last game and can be backed to come good.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers

Mohammed Kaif to be the top bowler for Bengal

The 27-yr old right arm medium pacer has played only two FC games, both in this season. He has snared 10 wickets in three innings at an average of 14.80. Betting on Kaif to be the top bowler for Bengal would be a good move.

Ravi Kiran to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

The 32-yr old medium pacer was magnificent in the first innings of the previous game, picking 5 for 21 in 13 overs. Ravi Kiran has taken 192 wickets in FC cricket at an average of 24.63, including four five-wicket hauls. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh.