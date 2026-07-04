Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh is a contest that will be between both the two teams who have been winning and have come here after getting a win in the first match of the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy Season and hence both the teams will look to win now.

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Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

With both the teams coming here after winning their first match of the season, both the teams will be high on confidence and hence this looks to be an amazing encounter now. However, considering the form of the players, it can be seen that Himachal Pradesh have a real chance of winning against the Haryana team now.

Our Prediction

Bengal and Himachal Pradesh did well in their last match of the season and hence both look to be in great touch for their upcoming match against each other. But looking at the stats and other relevant things, we are predicting that Himachal Pradesh will be the winner of the contest against the Bengal team.

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Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

The players of both teams have been in good form and hence this looks to be an amazing match for both teams. However, Himachal Pradesh has a good chance of coming up against the Haryana team.

From the Bengal team, Anustup Majumdar and Shahbaz Ahmed have been doing well and hence the team will be relying heavily on them to come up well and hence to do good for the team.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has been the team who has been fighting well against the big teams. Players like Akash Vasisht and Rishi Dhawan have been a real deal for them now.

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bengal and Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be at the Eden Gardens Stadium that is in Kolkata. Moreover, the stadium is known for the batting pitches and hence the team that wins the toss will look to bat first and hence will hope to put up a better score against each other in the match.

Weather Report

The weather report for the match between Bengal and Himachal Pradesh looks clear as the forecast is sunny and hence the batting won't be that difficult for both the teams. Furthermore, the rain won't play a part here and hence the teams will be getting some good batting practice.

Bengal Players List

The Bengal team always comes up with high hopes in the Ranji Trophy as they have the players who have been playing well. Moreover, after winning their first match of this season, they really have a good chance to make it big this year.

Bengal Test team for one-off Test:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra

Bengal Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Anustup Majumdar Batsman Abhishek Porel Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Manoj Tiwary Batsman Writtick Chatterjee All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-Rounder Akash Deep All-Rounder Sayan Mondal All-Rounder Geet Puri Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has been playing well this time and has been following the new positive approach of the game and hence are looking to take the game forward. Moreover, they have been keeping things real and hence are able to win most of the matches that they have played in the last few months.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

With the players that the Himachal Pradesh team has, it looks like they have a Ranji Trophy-winning squad and hence will look to put up their best against the Bengal and other teams and will look to do good now for their team.

Himachal Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Himachal Pradesh predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has done a fine job this season after coming here with some players injured. Moreover, the team has been gaining form back and hence can be the team who could be there at the end of the tournament to lift the trophy.

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

The head to head matches between Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have mostly ended up in draws. However, both the teams have always given some best matches of the tournament and hence will look to do it again now. But seeing the lineups, it is sure that the teams will look to put up a good show and hence Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh could again be one of the best matches now.

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh seems to be a contest that will give the viewers some of the best moments possible. Moreover, both teams have been performing well enough to get themselves into the winning position. However, for the betting odds, we can say that Himachal Pradesh have an advantage over the Bengal team and hence they have a good chance of winning the match now.

Bengal Betting Odds: 2.15

Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.65

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

With the Bengal camp having a settled team, the players like Anustup Majumdar will be having a lot to do for the team. Furthermore, he has been a beast for the team and will again look to score most of the runs as his form has been the deciding factor for the team and hence will become the one to take the team out of the difficult positions.

In the Himachal Pradesh camp, Akash Vasisht is the player who has got some of the best skills available with him. Furthermore, with the team playing as a whole, he has been the one who has kept the runs flowing for them. His form has been the main factor for the team to come up through the ranks and hence will look to do it again now.

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Bowlers are an integral part of the game and for both the teams, getting the main bowler is important and hence this time, the bowlers could be taking on the game. From the Bengal team, Shahbaz Ahmed has been a dominant force as he has taken some of the most crucial wickets which makes him one of the best in the business. Furthermore, his contribution will be important as he has been a player who has come forward to take the team out of the breakthrough positions.

Coming up from the Himachal Pradesh camp, Mayank Dagar is someone who has things going because of the way he plays against the big batters. Even the way he bowls, he makes it hard for the batters to pick him and hence is the real deal for the Himachal Pradesh team. His record has been outstanding and hence makes batting a difficult thing for the opposition.