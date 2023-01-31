Bengal vs Jharkhand Match Prediction BEN 70 % Chance of Winning JHKD 30 % Bet Now! Bengal will take on Jharkhand in the first quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from January 31. The action will kick start from 9:30 AM IST. Bengal topped Elite Group A with 32 points. They won four and lost just one match. Jharkhand, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group C with 23 points. They won three and lost two matches. The two sides had clashed against each other in the quarter-final of the previous season as well. On that occasion, Bengal had emerged victorious on the basis of first innings lead. The two sides are set to renew the rivalry in the all-important clash once again.

Facts During their last match against Odisha, Bengal were bowled out for the first time inside 150 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a fighting hundred and captain Manoj Tiwary also chipped in with a gritty fifty in the second innings.

Jharkhand's batting vulnerability was exposed by Karnataka who bowled them out for 164 and 201 in Jamshedpur. Bowling all-rounder Supriyo Chakraborty top-scored for the team in the second innings. He scored 48 runs off 93 balls as five batters registered single digit scores.

Jharkhand's left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the season. He has picked 41 wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.82.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Match Chance of Winning

Bengal in all likelihood look set to topple Jharkhand at their home ground. The two sides had clashed against each in the quarter-final of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 as Bengal emerged victorious on the basis of first innings lead. Bengal piled up 773 runs for the loss of seven wickets before declaring their first innings. In reply Jharkhand were bowled out for 298. Bengal scored 318 for the loss of seven wickets and did not give Jharkhand another opportunity to bat in the match.

Bengal batters are in form once again. Abhimanyu Easwaran has piled up 633 runs in five matches at an average of 90.42. Anustup Majumdar has also looked in good touch, scoring 565 runs at an average of 62.77. Sudip Kumar Gharami is the third batter from the team to score over 500 runs. He has scored 542 runs at an average of 49.27. Captain Manoj Tiwary has scored 328 runs, while all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has scored 215 runs at an average of 53.75.

Bengal's batting unit is also breathing fire. Akash Deep, Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar have picked 25, 21 and 11 wickets respectively. Left-arm spinners Shahbaz and Pradipta Pramanik have also chipped in with 15 and 13 wickets respectively. These bunch of very talented bowers will test the Jharkhand batters to their core.

Apart from Saurabh Tiwary (653) and Virat Singh (463) no other batter from the team has promised consistency. Kumar Kushagra has also scored over 400 runs but his last fifty-plus score came eight innings ago. Kumar Deobrat (363), Anukul Roy (313) and Kumar Suraj (338) have scored over 300 runs but are carrying a modest average of 36.30, 34.77 and 28.16 respectively. Star batter Ishan Kishan is again set to miss the match as he is part of the ongoing New Zealand T20I series.

Jharkhand bowling unit has also shown its lop-sided nature. The team is relying heavily on Shahbaz Nadeem who has picked 41 wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.82. The next best bowlers in the team have picked 25 (at an average of 23.08) and 16 (at an average of 25.25) wickets.

Bengal clearly have a more balanced side and Jharkhand will have to play their skin out to fancy a chance of beating Bengal in their own den.

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Bengal vs Jharkhand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bengal are in a favourable condition to qualify for the semi-finals, however, they will have to up their ante if they wish to lift the coveted trophy. Three batters from the team have scored bulk of the runs and their early dismissals in the match can lead to a collapse. The bowling unit is among one of the most balanced ones.

Jharkhand's biggest issue is their over reliance on veterans Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem. The younger players will have to come up with a collective effort if they want to see Jharkhand travel the distance. Another major issue with Jharkhand is their lack of efficiency in the pace department. Overall, only three bowlers from the team have picked over 10 wickets.

Notably, Saurashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, Karnataka and Uttarakhand are the other six teams in the race to the finals.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue, Bengal won the match after opting to bowl first against Uttar Pradesh. In the second match at Eden Gardens, Himachal Pradesh opted to bowl first but the match ended in a draw. In the last group stage match at the Eden Gardens, West Bengal lost the match against Odisha by seven wickets after opting to field first. Considering the pattern, the team winning the toss will opt to field first again.

Weather Report

The sun will mostly be out in Kolkata during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 30 degree celsius. Around 50 percent humidity is expected during the period.

Bengal Player List

Bengal squad:

Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ankit Mishra, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Durgesh Dubey, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Koushik Ghosh, Smanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bengal Predicted XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Karan Lal Batsman Sudip Gharami Batsman Anustup Majumdar All-rounder Manoj Tiwari Batsman Suvankar Bal All-rounder Abhishek Porel (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh. They settled for a draw against Himachal Pradesh before registering a thumping innings and 161-run win over Nagaland. Another draw against Uttarakhand followed. Bengal's fifth match witnessed them beat Baroda by seven wickets and Haryana by an innings and 50 runs. Odisha defeated Bengal by seven wickets in their seventh and final group stage match.

Jharkhand Player List

Jharkhand Squad:

Virat Singh (c), Ashish Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Pankaj Kumar, Raunak Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Aryaman Sen, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram.

Jharkhand Predicted XI

Kumar Deobrat Batsman Kumar Suraj Batsman Virat Singh (c) Batsman Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Vinayak Vikram All-rounder Saurabh Tiwary Batsman Kumar Kushagra (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Rahul Shukla Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand suffered defeat in the season opener against Kerala by 85 runs. However, they bounced back and played a draw with Goa. In their third match, Jharkhand defeated Services by nine wickets before playing another draw against Rajasthan. The side then went on to beat Chhattisgarh and Puducherry by 44 runs and 10 wickets respectively. Jharkhand lost to Karnataka by nine wickets in their last group match.

Jharkhand vs Karnataka Head to Head

The two teams have met each other once in the Ranji Trophy till date. Bengal defeated Jharkhand on the basis of the first innings lead in the first quarter-final of Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Bengal to win

With a more balanced side and consistent batters, hosts Bengal are the favourites to win the match against Jharkhand. The two sides had locked horns in the quarter-finals, in the previous season as well as Bengal bullied Jharkhand and piled up 773 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the first innings. Jharkhand could never recover from the onslaught as they lost the match on the basis of the first innings lead. Three Bengal batters have scored over 500 runs at handsome averages. Unlike Jharkhand, the pacers as well as the spinners have done the job beautifully for Bengal. Jharkhand are heavily dependent on veteran spinner Nadeem. The leading pacer from the team is Ashish Kumar who has 16 wickets to his name at an average of 25.25. Jharkhand batters have shown inconsistency and in the absence of Ishan Kishan the team will once again be under high pressure in away conditions.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Top Team Batsmen

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal's top batsman

Abhimanyu Easwaran is the leading run-scorer for Bengal with 633 runs in five matches at an average of 90.42. Three hundreds and a couple of fifties have come off his blade. Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 6209 runs in 83 matches at an average of 47.76. Easwaran had scored 65 runs in his first outing against Jharkhand last year.

Saurabh Tiwary to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

Senior Jharkhand batter Saurabh Tiwary is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 653 runs in seven matches at an average of 59.36. He has hit two hundreds and four fifties in the ongoing season so far. The 33-year-old southpaw scored zero and four runs in his last match and would look to bounce back in style in the knockout match for his team. Overall, he has played 111 matches and scored 7872 runs at an average of 47.70.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Top Team Bowlers

Ishan Porel to be Bengal's top bowler

Talented pacer Ishan Porel is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He has picked 21 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.23. The right-arm pacer picked four wickets in his last outing against Odisha. Overall, he has picked 102 wickets at an average of 25.60 in 36 first-class matches.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand's top bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem started this season on high and picked a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings against Kerala. The left-arm spinner continued his form against Goa and took five wickets. Nadeem again registered a five wicket haul against Services in the second inning. The left-arm spinner picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings of Jharkhand's last match against Karnataka. The 33-year-old has picked 41 wickets at an average of 25.82 in the ongoing season. Notably, Nadeem had registered a five-fer in the second innings of Jharkhand's last year's quarter-final match against Bengal. The veteran, who has played 131 first-class matches, and picked 515 wickets is expected to deliver again for Jharkhand.