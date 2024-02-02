Bengal vs Mumbai Match Prediction BEN 40 % Chance of Winning MUM 60 % Bet Now! Bengal and Mumbai are going to clash in the Ranji Trophy from February 2 to February 5, 2024. Their encounter will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Bengal vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Bengal had an incredibly successful outing against Assam in their previous match. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Bengal to set the target. However, this decision would come back to bite them as Bengal went on to score 405 runs. Their middle order made excellent contributions as Anustup Majumdar and skipper Manoj Tiwary amassed two brilliant centuries. Assam struggled in their chase as they scored just 103 runs in the first innings and, following on, they added 140 runs. Bengal emerged victorious by an innings and 162 runs.

Mumbai, unfortunately, did not have the same luck against Uttar Pradesh in their last match. Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to field first, putting Mumbai to bat first. Mumbai scored 198 runs in the first innings which allowed Uttar Pradesh to take the lead with 324 runs on the board. Mumbai added 320 runs to their tally but Uttar Pradesh scored 195/8 and won by just two wickets.

Bengal chance of winning - 40%

Mumbai chance of winning - 60%

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Bengal vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Anustup Majumdar is Bengal’s top run scorer at the moment with 333 runs in four innings. He leads by a decent margin as the next highest is Abishek Porel, their wicket-keeper batsman, with 196 runs in four innings. Sourav Paul and Manoj Tiwary have also made valuable contributions of 163 runs and 154 runs, respectively. On the bowling front, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal has managed to capture 16 wickets in five innings, followed closely by Mohammed Kaif with 14 wickets.

Bhupen Lalwani, Mumbai’s opening batsman, is their leading batsman with 314 runs in seven innings. He has a sizable lead over the rest of the batting order as the second highest run-scorer is Shivam Dube with 214 runs, followed by Shams Mulani who has amassed 196 runs. Mohit Avasthi leads their bowling attack with a whopping 18 wickets under his belt while Royston Dias is next in line with 12 wickets.

Bengal vs Mumbai Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The last match held at the venue was between Bengal and Chhattisgarh, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. The match was drawn but fielding first seems to be an advantage at this pitch, given that the final between Bengal and Saurashtra in the 2023 edition of the tournament culminated in the latter’s victory after they elected to field first. Based on this result, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms can be anticipated on the day of the match with a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Player List

Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Prayas Ray Barman, Ankit Mishra, Subham Chatterjee, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Anustup Majumdar, Mohammed Kaif, Sourav Paul, Pradipta Pramanik, Shreyansh Ghosh, Suman Das.

Predicted Playing XI

Sourav Paul Batter Shreyansh Ghosh Batter Mohammed Kaif All-rounder Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Manoj Tiwary (C) Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Karan Lal Batter Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Bowler Ankit Mishra Bowler Suman Das Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal’s form has been mixed so far, given that they drew three matches in a row and won their last match.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Bhupen Lalwani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Sylvester D’Souza.

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Bista Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Suved Parkar Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Sylvester D’Souza Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai was on an exceptional three-match winning streak before it was marred by Uttar Pradesh.

Bengal vs Mumbai Head-to-Head

Their previous five encounters against each other have been rather balanced as the last four have ended in draws while the remaining match was won by Mumbai.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bengal - 0

Mumbai - 1

Draw - 4

Bengal vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Bengal

Bengal batted a single innings against Assam in their previous match. Although their overall performance was brilliant, their foundation was rather rocky as the opening duo, Sourav Paul and Shreyansh Ghosh, could only gather 25 runs together before the latter’s wicket fell in 7.5 overs. Mumbai’s openers, Jay Bista and Bhupen Lalwani, maintained a much better partnership against Uttar Pradesh as they scored 41 runs in the first innings and collaborated for 43 runs in the second innings. Considering this disparity in performance, it seems likely that Mumbai could establish a better first wicket partnership than Bengal.

Bengal vs Mumbai Best Batters

Anustup Majumdar to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Anustup Majumdar stands as Bengal’s leading run scorer with 333 in just four innings, which includes two centuries and a half-century. In their previous match against Assam, he notched up a ton and was their top contributor, having scored 125 runs from 235 deliveries. He could be relied upon to be their top batsman once again.

Shivam Dube to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Shivam Dube is the second highest run-getter for Mumbai with 214 runs in five innings so far. He failed to make a mark in their first innings against Uttar Pradesh wherein he scored just four runs before getting out. However, in the following innings, he went on to amass a century with 117 runs from 130 deliveries. He could be anticipated to remain their best batter.

Bengal vs Mumbai Best Bowlers

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal is Bengal’s top wicket-taker at the moment with 16 wickets under his belt in five innings. He bowled two exceptional spells against Assam in their previous match, having captured three wickets in nine overs during the first innings and five wickets in 17 overs in the following innings. There is a good chance he could emerge as their top bowler once again.

Tanush Kotian to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Tanush Kotian has accumulated ten wickets in seven innings so far. In their last encounter against Uttar Pradesh, he bagged one wicket in seven overs during the first innings and claimed a whopping five wickets in 24.5 overs in the second innings. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be their top bowler in the next game as well.