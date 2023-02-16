Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Prediction BEN 70 % Chance of Winning SAUR 30 % Bet Now! After battling for two months in their respective groups, quarter-finals and then semi-final, Bengal and Saurashtra are all set to lock horns in the final of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final from Thursday, February 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens. The action will start from 9:30 AM IST. Bengal registered a thumping 306 runs win against defending champions Madhya Pradesh, while Saurashtra stunned Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka by four wickets to enter their second final in the last three seasons. Interestingly, Saurashtra and Bengal had locked horns in the final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final as well. Saurashtra had won that match in Rajkot on the basis of first innings to lay their hands on the trophy for the first time. Bengal will have the chance to avenge themselves at their home ground this time.

Facts Senior Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson returned back to form with a hundred in the semi-final against Karnataka.

Bengal is the only team with three batters in the top ten list of highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Bengal pacer Akash Deep and left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik registered five-wicket hauls in the semi-final vs MP.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Chance of Winning

Bengal are the favourites to win the match and there can be no bigger proof than their thumping win against defending champions Madhya Pradesh in an away semi-final. Two batters from the side scored a century each in the first innings. Further, two bowlers from Bengal took a five wicket haul in the match. Three Bengal batters have scored more than 700 runs in the tournament so far. All three feature in the list of highest run-getters in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has piled up 782 runs in six matches at an average of 78.20. Sudip Kumar Gharami, who scored a hundred against MP, now has 789 runs at an average of 56.35. Anustup Majumdar is the leading run-scorer for the team with 790 runs at an average of 65.83. Each of these batters have scored three hundreds so far. Apart from the in-form top-order trio, captain Manoj Tiwary has scored 398 runs, while all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has scored 339 runs at an average of 48.42.

Bengal's bowling unit is also breathing fire. Pace trio of Akash Deep, Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar have been the best in the tournament. They have picked 37, 24 and 18 wickets respectively. Left-arm spinners Shahbaz and Pradipta Pramanik have also chipped in with 20 and 18 wickets respectively. The latter registered a five-fer versus MP in the semi-final.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, have relied heavily on Arpit Vasavada (826) in the batting department. He is the only batter from the team to score over 600 runs. Sheldon Jackson and Chirag Jani have scored over 500 runs but are averaging under 40. Hemant Desai has 560 runs to his name, however, he was dismissed for a duck in both the innings of quarter-finals. In the semi-final, he scored 33 and 11. Chetan Sakariya (21) came up with a spirited performance in the semis and picked seven wickets but will he be able to achieve the same against in-form Bengal batters who will be playing in their own den? The pace department looks highly vulnerable there. The onus will again be on spinners Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (41) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (30). Saurashtra had to fight hard despite taking a 120-run first innings lead and bundling out Karnataka for 234 in the second. Chasing 115, the side lost as many as six wickets.

Beating a very well balanced Bengal team is going to be a daunting task for Saurashtra.

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Bengal vs Saurashtra Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Manoj Tiwary-led Bengal look set to win their third Ranji Trophy title and first since the 1989-90 season. Three batters with more than 700 runs in the tournament, a dangerous pace-trio with a lot of experience and exposure, two deadly left-arm spinners, and playing at home has almost confirmed Bengal's win in the mega final. Once Bengal get rid of Saurashtra captain and their leading run-scorer Arpit Vasavada early, the visiting side could find themselves in tatters.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue, Bengal won the match after opting to bowl first against Uttar Pradesh. In the second match at Eden Gardens, Himachal Pradesh opted to bowl first but the match ended in a draw. In the last group stage match at the Eden Gardens, Bengal lost the match against Odisha by seven wickets after opting to field first. The side opted to field in the quarter-final against Jharkhand and won the match by 9 wickets. The same trend could be followed in the final.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 31-33 degree Celsius during the course of the five days. There are no chances of rain and the wind speed is expected to be somewhere between 10 to 18 kmph.

Bengal Player List

Bengal Squad:

Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ankit Mishra, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Durgesh Dubey, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Koushik Ghosh, Smanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bengal Predicted XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Karan Lal Batsman Sudip Gharami Batsman Anustup Majumdar All-rounder Manoj Tiwari Batsman Suvankar Bal All-rounder Abhishek Porel (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh. They settled for a draw against Himachal Pradesh before registering a thumping innings and 161-run win over Nagaland. Another draw against Uttarakhand followed. Bengal's fifth match witnessed them beat Baroda by seven wickets and Haryana by an innings and 50 runs. Odisha defeated Bengal by seven wickets in their seventh and final group stage match. Bengal defeated Jharkhand by nine wickets in their quarter-final clash. In the semi-final, Bengal thrashed MP by 306 runs.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra squad:

Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), D A Jadeja, Y Dodiya, Chetan Sakariya, K Patel, Snell Patel, Tarang Gohel, Devang Karamta, Navneet Vora, Jay Gohil, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Vishvaraj Jadeja

Saurashtra Predicted XI:

Harvik Desai (wk)Batsman and wicket-keeperSnell PatelBatsmanJay GohilBatsman

Sheldon Jackson Bastman Arpit Vasavada (c) Batsman Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja All-rounder Parth Bhut Bowler Y Dodiya Bowler Chetan Sakariya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra kicked off their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season with back-to-back draws against Assam and Maharashtra. In their third match, they defeated a very strong Mumbai squad by 48 runs, and followed it with two more wins against Delhi and Hyderabad. However, the team then lost their final two group stage matches against Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu by 150 and 59 runs respectively. In the semi-final, Saurashtra defeated Punjab by 71 runs. In the semi-final, Saurashtra defeated Karnataka by four wickets.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Head to Head

Three of the five matches since November 2009 between the two teams have ended in draws. Saurashtra defeated Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final. They were on the winning side during the 2012 clash as well.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

Bengal are the likely winners of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final. They have the advantage of playing at their home ground at Edens where they thrashed Jharkhand by nine wickets in the quarter-final. Their top-order batters are in red-hot form and bowlers are breathing fire. Saurashtra batters are going through a lean patch and are lacking consistency. They lost six wickets while chasing 115 against MP in semi-finals. They rode on the back of centuries from Jackson and Vasavada in the first innings but flunked badly in the second innings as five of their six batters were dismissed inside 20 runs. If not for the unbeaten 47 from Vasavada, the team might have lost the match. The pace unit barring Chetan Sakariya in the semi-finals has also looked highly ineffective.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Top Team Batsmen

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal's top batsman

Abhimanyu Easwaran is the third-highest run-scorer for Bengal with 782 runs in seven matches at an average of 78.20. Three hundreds and as many fifties have come off his blade. Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 6358 runs in 85 matches at an average of 47.80. He was the captain of Bengal when they defeated Saurashtra to win the 2019-20 final.

Sheldon Jackson to be Saurashtra's best batsman

The 36-year-old has a knack of making runs on big stages and his 160-run knock in the first innings of the semi-final against Karnataka proved it. In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, he has scored 529 runs including three fifties and a hundred at an average of 37.78 in nine matches. He would be aiming to leave an impact in the final as well. Overall, he has scored 6549 runs in 89 matches at an average of 48.87. He has 20 hundreds and 35 fifties to his name in the red-ball format.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Top Team Bowler

Ishan Porel to be Bengal's top bowler

Talented pacer Ishan Porel is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He has picked 24 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.00. The right-arm pacer picked four wickets in his third last outing against Odisha and two against Jharkhand in the quarter-final. He bowled just nine overs against MP in the semi-final and picked a wicket. Overall, he has picked 105 wickets at an average of 25.94 in 38 first-class matches.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra in the ongoing season. He has picked 41 wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.87. In the quarter-final match against Punjab, he picked a total of eight wickets including a five-fer in the first innings. He picked four wickets in the second innings of the semi-final match versus Karnataka Overall, the 32-year-old has picked 297 wickets in 73 matches at an average of 28.50.