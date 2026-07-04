Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

The another season of the Ranji Trophy will see two big teams like Bengal and Uttar Pradesh who will be looking to get the crucial points against each other in the first encounter of the day. Both the teams are from Group A and hence will look to give a tough fight to each other.

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Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are the teams who have always been there in the close encounters. Moreover, with the form of the players and the teams playing, it can be seen that Bengal has an upper hand against Uttar Pradesh and hence they have a higher chance of winning this contest.

Our Prediction

With the form and other records in consideration, we are predicting that Bengal will come out as the winner of the contest against Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, Bengal has got some players who have been performing well for a long time and hence the team will be hoping for some more good performances from them. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will be looking to fight hard against their opponents.

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Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the contest between Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the players from both teams will be fighting hard. However, currently, Bengal has been in better form and hence they have a real chance of winning this match.

From Bengal, Anustup Majumdar and Mukesh Kumar have been the players to watch out as they have got the form through which they can rattle the opponents and hence the team will be hoping to get some runs and wickets from both of them.

On the other hand, Rinku Singh along with Ankit Rajpoot is making sure that Uttar Pradesh stays in the competition and hence they both have been the pillars for the team. Furthermore, the team will be hoping that they both play well against Bengal in their first match.

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bengal and Uttar Pradesh is all set to take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata where both the teams have played some good cricket. Moreover, the pitch is more suitable for the players who know how to spin well, and hence the teams winning the toss will opt to bat first as batting in the fourth innings will be difficult and hence the pitch will play some tricks.

Weather Report

The weather for the match between Bengal and Uttar Pradesh looks clear for the first two days. However, for the third day, there are some chances of rain and hence it might change the situation of the game as the pitch might favor swing bowlers because of the overcast conditions that will appear if the rain comes.

Bengal Players List

The squad for Bengal was announced days ago and the players selected for the Ranji Trophy Season have experience which makes them a must in the squad. Furthermore, the players will be looking to play well and hence will look to get the trophy for the team.

Bengal Test team for one-off Test:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra

Bengal Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Anustup Majumdar Batsman Abhishek Porel Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Manoj Tiwary Batsman Writtick Chatterjee All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-Rounder Akash Deep All-Rounder Sayan Mondal All-Rounder Geet Puri Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

In the last five matches, Bengal has been performing well because of the players that they have. Furthermore, they have won their last 3 matches, and apart from it, they have lost just one match and have drawn one. Clearly, they have been in good form and hence have a real chance of taking the game away from their opposition now.

Uttar Pradesh Players List

With the Uttar Pradesh team already being one of the top teams, they have a good chance of making it to the next stage now. And their squad was announced way back to make sure that the players are well prepared for the big tournaments and must be able to give their 100 percent for the team.

Uttar Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyam Garg Batsman Madhav Kuahsik Batsman Aaradhya Yadav Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rinku Singh Batsman Akshdeep Nath All-Rounder Prince Yadav All-Rounder Karan Sharma All-Rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sayan Mondal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

The team of Uttar Pradesh has been consistently doing well because of their players who have been in fine form. From the last five matches, they have won three and haven't lost a single game which makes them a team to beat in the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy.

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

There haven't been many matches between the two teams as they have hardly been in the same group. However, the last time these two teams met, the match ended up in a draw and hence it’s an equal record for both the teams who will be looking to get a win here now.

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Comparing the forms of the players and the way the players have played on slow pitches, the betting odds of both teams have been defined. Furthermore, both the teams have got some good players and hence it will be an even contest between both the teams.

Bengal Betting Odds: 1.75

Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.96

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

From the Bengal camp, the top batsman has been Anustup Majumdar who has been in sublime form in the last 10 matches. He has scored 907 runs at an average of 50 and hence he has been the MVP of the team. Furthermore, the team will be hoping that he continues his good form and hence makes a lot of runs for them.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has got Rinku Singh as their main batter as he is the one who has been making runs for them in the difficult situations. In the last 10 matches, he has scored more than 600 runs at an average of 49 and hence the team will rely on him for some crucial runs.

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

For the Bengal team, Mukesh Kumar has been the bowler who has taken several wickets for them in the middle overs. In the last 10 matches, he has taken 40 wickets and has been economical too which makes him an obvious choice for the team. His bowling variations will be handy for the team in the middle overs.

From the Uttar Pradesh Camp, Ankit Rajpoot has been the bowler who has come up the ranks because of his swing bowling. Furthermore, his 37 wickets in the last 10 matches have been the key for the team and hence they will be hoping that he continues his form in the upcoming matches of the Ranji Season.