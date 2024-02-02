Bihar vs Andhra Match Prediction BIH 10 % Chance of Winning ANDP 90 % Bet Now! Bihar and Andhra are going to lock horns for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from February 2 to February 5, 2024. They will meet at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Bihar vs Andhra Chances of Winning

Bihar drew yet another match in their previous encounter against Kerala, wherein they won the toss and elected to field first. They allowed Kerala to bat first who went on to amass 277 runs in the first innings with major contributions from the middle order, particularly all-rounder Shreyas Gopal who garnered a ton. Bihar responded by gaining a lead with 377 runs during their innings, which prompted Kerala to add 220 runs to their tally for the loss of four wickets. However, the match was drawn as they ran out of time.

Andhra, on the other hand, showcased incredible form in their match against Chhattisgarh. The latter won the toss and chose to field first, which would eventually turn out to be a misstep as Andhra posted a total of 431 runs on the board. The home side responded with 262 runs during their innings which allowed Andhra to secure an additional 150 runs for the loss of two wickets and declare the total. Chhattisgarh faltered in the final innings of the match and got bowled out for just 193 runs, losing by 126 runs.

Bihar chance of winning - 10%

Andhra chance of winning - 90%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bihar vs Andhra Betting Tips

Sakibul Gani has been great with the bat, having amassed 277 runs in six innings for Bihar, making him their top run scorer. Sharman Nigrodh, their opening batsman, has also contributed 194 runs, followed by Bipin Saurabh who has accumulated 119 runs in five innings. Veer Pratap Singh stands clear of all other bowlers in the team with 10 wickets under his belt in five innings while Himanshu Singh is next in line with six wickets to his credit.

Ricky Bhui, Andhra’s skipper, is their leading run-getter so far with 492 runs in just six innings, which includes three centuries. Hanuma Vihari trails behind in second place with 353 runs to his credit while opener Prasanth Kumar has contributed 208 runs in seven innings. Nitish Kumar Reddy has claimed 13 wickets so far and is tied as their top wicket-taker.

Bihar vs Andhra Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. In the last three matches held at this venue during the season, the previous two concluded in draws while the remaining match was won by the team batting first. However, chasing seems to have been an easier task in the last two matches as the team batting second has been able to post a better total in their chase. Taking this into account, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be clear with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Babul Kumar, Rishav Raj, Bipin Saurabh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Baljeet Bihari, Himanshu Singh, Nawaz Khan, Sharman Nigrodh, Veer Pratap Singh, Akash Raj, Ravi Shankar, Vipul Krishna, Piyush Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Piyush Singh Batter Sharman Nigrodh Batter Babul Kumar Batter Sakibul Gani All-rounder Rishav Raj Batter Baljeet Bihari Wicket-keeper Vipul Krishna Bowler Raghuvendra Pratap Singh Bowler Veer Pratap Singh Bowler Ashutosh Aman (C) Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar’s form has been rather poor as they are yet to secure a victory this season. With just five points on the board against Andhra’s 15, they are unlikely to come out on top.

Andhra Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, Karan Shinde.

Predicted Playing XI

Prasanth Kumar Batter Uppara Girinath Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Ricky Bhui (C) Batter Karan Shinde Batter Shaik Rasheed Bowler Nitish Kumar Reddy Bowler Girinath Reddy Bowler KV Sasikanth Bowler Prithvi Raj Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra has been in surprisingly brilliant shape with two wins out of four matches.

Bihar vs Andhra Head-to-Head

Bihar and Andhra have never faced each other before in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Bihar vs Andhra Betting Odds

Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Bihar

In their previous encounter against Kerala, Bihar’s opening partnership was rather poor as their openers, Piyush Singh and Sharman Nigrodh, set up a rocky foundation for the rest of the team to build on. They scored just seven runs together before the latter’s wicket was taken in 1.5 overs. Andra’s openers, too, struggled in their first innings against Chandigarh as they scored just eight runs. Prasanth Kumar and Karan Shinde went on to collaborate for 77 runs in the following innings until the former’s wicket fell in 11.4 overs. Based on these recent performances, it seems likely that Andhra could establish a better first wicket partnership than Bihar.

Bihar vs Andhra Best Batters

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Sakibul Gani stands as Bihar’s leading batsman with 277 runs in six innings so far. He achieved his first century of the season in their previous match against Kerala, having scored 150 runs from 255 deliveries. Given this recent performance, it seems likely that he could emerge as their top batter once again.

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Ricky Bhui, Andhra’s skipper, is currently their top run scorer with 492 runs in six innings. He amassed yet another century in their last match against Chandigarh, wherein he scored 120 runs from 201 deliveries. He did not get a chance to bat in the second innings but he could be anticipated to be their best batsman once more.

Bihar vs Andhra Best Bowlers

Veer Pratap Singh to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Veer Pratap Singh has captured ten wickets in five overs so far, making him the team’s leading wicket-taker. In their previous match against Kerala, he managed to claim three wickets in ten overs during the first innings. Although he did not take any more wickets in the following innings, there is a good chance he could be their top bowler.

Nitish Kumar Reddy to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

Nitish Kumar Reddy is tied as Andhra’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in eight innings so far. Against Chandigarh, he captured one wicket in the first innings and went on to add three more wickets to his tally in the following innings. He could be relied upon to continue as their top bowler in the upcoming match.