Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Ranji Season 2022-23, a two-month tournament, will begin on 13th December. Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh will square off in the Plate Group at Patna's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. Both teams shared two points each in the last encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as the match was washed out due to rain.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Bihar was kicked out of the Plate Group early last season. They were defeated by Arunachal Pradesh by a margin of 15 runs, and two games were drawn. Arunachal, on the other hand, lost two of three games. Their only win, against Bihar, will boost their confidence ahead of this match.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Both teams will start their campaigns with this game and will want to make an impact with it. Cricket fans can expect a thrilling game as both teams have shown improvement in the last couple of seasons. Bihar has an edge over Arunachal and can kick off their campaign with a win.

While the bookmakers have handed Bihar odds of 1.1, they have assigned odds of 6 for Arunachal Pradesh to pull off the upset. As far as the implied probability of the match is concerned, Bihar have a probability of 90.91% while Arunachal wll receive 16.67%.

Our Prediction

Melbet has sided completely with Bihar to pull off an easy win in their opening match of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. It is very difficult to argue with that and we will be predicting the same. Bihar have a little too much talent in their squad for Arunachal to pile on the pressure. In a shorter format of the game, Arunachal might still have been able to hold their own but in the longest format of the game, there can be only one winner as far as this head to head match up is concerned.

Bihar to win - 1.1 (Melbet)

Arunachal Pradesh to win - 6.0 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Playing in the plate group, Bihar were handed games against Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in last season’s Ranji Trophy. They had an abject campaign as they started off with a draw against Mizoram. Scoring 686 in the first innings thanks to a triple century from Gani and an unbeaten double century by Babul Kumar, Bihar were well on their way to a win. However, Taruwar Kohli scored back to back centuries for Mizoram and helped them secure a draw with six wickets in hand.

In the next match against Sikkim, Bihar started proceedings with a 431 run score before declaring. However, Sikkim buoyed by a century from skipper Kranthi Kumar and wicket keeper Ashish Thapa managed to put up 673 to not only walk away with the draw but a bonus point as well. The biggest shock though came against Arunachal Pradesh where after scoring just 109 in the first innings and falling behind on the first innings score, Bihar’s 325 in the second innings was 15 runs short of the target.

In the same group, Arunachal were assigned games against Manipur, Nagaland, and Bihar. After suffering a defeat by an innings and 25 runs against Manipur, they were handed an even worse loss by Nagaland. In a terrible loss by an innings and 83 runs, Arunachal were rounded up for a mere 216 in the first innings before conceding 536/7 in response. They could only muster 237 in the second innings leaving them out of contention for the place in the knockouts. While they did get a win against Bihar in the final game, it was no more than a consolation for the Northeastern side.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction



Puducherry elected to field first in the last encounter at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. They won the match by 10 wickets. In the match prior to it, Goa also opted to field first, however, the match ended up in a draw. Bihard had also opted to field first against Mizoram ahead of their encounter against Goa. Bihar won by six wickets. Winning the toss and opting to field is the norm in Patna. The team winning the toss would look to do the same.

Weather Report



According to the current weather forecast, there is a 3% chance of rain on Day 1, after which it will be sunny and ideal for playing for the rest of the four days. The temperature will remain between 24 degree celsius to 27 degree celsius.

Bihar Player List

Bihar Squad:

Ashutosh Aman (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishab, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Abhijeet Saket, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Vikram Singh, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Shivam S Kumar, Malay Raj, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, and Adhiraj Johri.

Bihar Predicted XI

Bipin Saurabh Batsman and Wicket Keeper Rishav Raj Batsman Yashasvi Rishav Batsman Sakibul Gani Batsman Veer Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Harsh Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Anuj Raj All-rounder Abhijeet Saket Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Sakibul Gani of Bihar broke the world record for the highest individual score on a first-class debut when he hammered 341 against Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match last season. Babul Kumar, who scored 372 runs at an average of 93, is not part of the squad. Yashasvi Rishav scored 170 runs in two matches at an average of 85. A similar batting performance will be expected from him. The role of skipper Ashutosh Aman will become crucial. He picked up 14 wickets in three games at an economy of 1.98. Pacer Abhijeet Saket is also expected to give a big support to Aman.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Arunachal Pradesh Squad:

Suraj Tayam (c), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Chetan Anand, Rahul Dalal, Techi Doria, Nabam Abo, Nabam Tempol, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Kumar Nyompu, Rohan Sharma, Akhilesh Sahani, Myendung Singpho, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya

Neelam Obi Batsman Kumar Nyompu Batsman Kamsha Yangfo Batsman and Wicket Keeper Techi Neri All-rounder Suraj Tayam (c) Batsman Rahul Dalal Batsman Rohan Sharma Batsman Akhilesh Sahani All-rounder Myendung Singpho Bowler Nabam Tempol Bowler Yab Niya Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form



Rahul was the only shining star for Arunachal Pradesh during last year’s Ranji Trophy, in which they lost six games outright. Arunachal was represented by 17 players in that season, with 16 of them scoring 2032 runs. Rahul's 1340 runs accounted for 39.74% of the runs aggregated by Arunachal batters during the tournament. The bowling unit will again count on Nabam Abo who picked nine wickets at an average of 8.77 in the previous season. Abo will look to bounce back to form after managing to pick only three wickets in the six matches he played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. Off-spinner Techi Neri (six wickets in three matches last season) will also hold a key position in Arunachal bowling line-up.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

In the last three games, Bihar has won two , and Arunachal has defeated Ashutosh Aman & Co. once.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Bihar to win

Bihar appears to be on track to make a winning start to their campaign by thrashing Arunachal Pradesh. On their day, the powerful unit is capable of annihilating any team on the planet.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Team Batters

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s top batter





The 23-year-old batsman from Bihar drew attention after scoring a triple hundred last season. In three games, he amassed 600 runs with an average of 150.25. In five innings, Gani smashed two centuries and one half-century. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, Gani scored 113 runs in seven matches at an average just over 18. The 23-year-old will look to take fresh guard and deliver on the expectations with the new Ranji Trophy season kicking off on Tuesday.

Rahul Dalal to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top batter

Faridabad-born star Rahul Dalal who plays from Arunachal Pradesh will be the key batter for his team. He did not play in the last season, however, in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season, he amassed 1340 runs including four hundreds and five fifties at an average of 95.71. Overall, the 30-year-old has played 28 first-class matches and scored 1925 runs at an average of 42.77.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Ashutosh Aman to be Bihar’s top bowler

Ashutosh Aman, the skipper of Bihar, was the highest wicket taker in the previous season, with 14 wickets in three games at an average of 1.98. In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy he picked seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 33.57 and an economy of 4.66. The 36-year-old has taken 131 wickets in 20 games and also played some important knocks for his side.



Nabam Tempol to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler

The 28-year-old Arunachal Pradesh pacer Nabam Tempol can be very dangerous for Bihar's top order. In his five-game first-class career, Tempol has taken 21 wickets with the economy of 3.79. He'd like to lead the bowling attack once again. Like Dalal, he did not feature in the previous Ranji Trophy season, however, in the 2019-20 season, he was the pick of the Arunachal Pradesh bowling. Notably, all his 21 wickets came in the same season.