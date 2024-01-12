Bihar vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction BIH 1 % Chance of Winning CHH 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Chhattisgarh will clash in the next game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna on January 12, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

Bihar did not have a good campaign last season and finished at the 4th place of the Plate Group with a single win in five games. This season did not start in their favour as well. They are coming after a disastrous loss against Mumbai in their first match of this season. After a loss, the team is placed at the 8th place of their group table.

Chhattisgarh finished 5th in their group table with three wins in seven games last season. They competed in a tough pool but managed to take back a few positives from the tournament. This season, they won their first game against Assam. As a consequence, the team is placed at the second place of the Group B table with 7 points. They will look to establish dominance with another victory in their next game.

Bihar's chance of winning: 1%

Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 99%

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Bihar vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh to score low before 1st dismissal

Chhattisgarh is a strong side in the competition. However, their opening pair looks inexperienced in the competition. Rishabh Tiwari and Eknath Kerkar open for the team. Tiwari averaged at 19.00 last season whereas Kerkar did not play for the team that season. The duo scored 23 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. This is a pretty low score for them. Bihar, moreover, has an efficient bowling order. Bihar conceded 5 runs before they picked their first wicket in the 1st innings of their previous game against a strong batting order of Mumbai. That said, Bihar should be able to repeat the same in the next game against Chhattisgarh.

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

The match is set to be hosted at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. Batting second seems to offer quite an advantage as four out of eight One Day International matches held here have also been won by teams batting second. Taking this into account, it seems highly likely that the toss winner could opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 13 to 21 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Ajay Mandal, Anuj Tiwari, Ashish Singh Chouhan, Ashutosh Singh, Eknath Kelkar, Gagandeep Singh, Jivesh Butte, M Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh (vice-captain), Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Sumit Ruikar and Vasudev Bareth.

Chhattisgarh Predicted XI

Rishabh Tiwari Batter Eknath Kerkar Batter Ashutosh Singh All-rounder Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare © Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Mandal Bowler Jivesh Butte Bowler Vashudev Bareth Bowler Ravi Kishan Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh won their last game and should be able to carry on the winning momentum.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Alok Kumar, Babul Kumar, Baljeet Bihari, Harsh Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Nawaz Khan, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Malay Raj, Murari Kumar, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Gajendra Singh, Imran Najir, Shirshir Saket, Veer Pratap Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Sharman Nigrodh Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Babul Kumar Batter Akash Raj All-rounder Sakibul Gani All-rounder Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Sachin Kumar Batter Ashutosh Aman © All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Batter

Bihar Team Form

Bihar’s squad was plagued with struggle in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and they are facing a similar fate in the Ranji Trophy currently. They lost their first game by a huge margin.

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head Record

Chhattisgarh and Bihar have never contested in the Ranji Trophy before. This will be their first clash in the format.

Bihar Won:

Chhattisgarh Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Bihar faced Mumbai in their last game but had to face a massive defeat against them. Batting first, Mumbai scored 251 runs in the 1st innings. Veer Pratap Singh was impeccable, picking 5 wickets in the game. However, the main problem was with their batting order. Bihar scored 100 runs in the 1st innings and carried on to post 100 runs in the 2nd innings as well. There were no notable performances in the batting order that led to Bihar’s loss by 51 runs in the game. Bihar will be looking to deliver a better batting performance in the next game.

Whereas Chhattisgarh had a positive start to their campaign in the last game. They batted spectacularly and raised 327 runs in the first innings. There were many impressive batting highlights from the bats of Amandeep Khare (116) and Shashank Singh (82) in the 1st innings. They did equally well in their bowling department, dismissing Assam at 159 & 254 runs in the two consecutive innings. Sourabh Majumdar picked 8 wickets in the two innings and was the best bowler from Chhattisgarh in the game. By the end, it was a two-digit target for Chhattisgarh in the game that they comfortably surpassed with 10 wickets in hand. With that performance, Chhattisgarh will be expected to win the next game as well.

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Bihar vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters

Sakibul Gani to be the top batter for Bihar

Sakibul Gani did not bat well in the 1st game of the competition, however, he holds a good batting skill and will be expected to bat well in the next game. He scored 585 runs in 11 innings last season at an average of 53.18.

Amandeep Khare to be Chhattisgarh's top batter

Amandeep Khare was the top batter from Chhattisgarh in the previous season of the competition. He scored 544 runs in 13 innings at an average of 49.45. He amassed 2 centuries and as many fifties in his campaign. He began this year’s campaign with a score of 116 runs in the 1st innings of the 1st game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Bihar vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers

Veer Pratap Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Veer Pratap Singh was impeccable in the previous game with the ball. Although the team lost the game, VR Singh managed to pick 5 wickets in a single innings to push Mumbai to their back foot in the previous game. He will be the best bowling pick in the next game.

Sourabh Majumdar to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Sourabh Majumdar will be the best bowler from his side in the next game. He picked 8 wickets in the previous game. That included 6 wickets in the 1st innings. He will be expected to replicate a similar performance in the next game.