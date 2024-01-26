Bihar vs Kerala Match Prediction BIH 1 % Chance of Winning KER 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Kerala will clash in the next game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna on January 26, 2024. The game will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Bihar vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Bihar did not have a good campaign last season and finished at the 4th place of the Plate Group with a single win in five games. This season did not start in their favour as well. They lost their first game against Mumbai but are coming from two consecutive draws in the competition. The team is placed at the 7th place of the Group B table with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.216.

Kerala finished 3rd in their group table with three wins in seven games last season. They did not make the play-offs and are having a much worse campaign this season so far. They faced two draws initially in their campaign but things went south when they faced Mumbai in the last fixture. They lost their last game and have dropped down positions. With a loss and two draws, the team is placed 6th in the Group B table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of +0.064.

Bihar's chance of winning: 1%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 99%

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Bihar vs Kerala Betting Tips

Bihar to score low before 1st dismissal

Bihar is a weak side in the competition. Their opening pair looks inexperienced in the competition. The opening pair revolves around Sharman Nigrodh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Baljeet Singh Bihari who average at 38.00, 7.75 & 0.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted pretty low scores before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games they have played. Bihar scored 2, 1 & 23 runs before their first wicket in those innings. They will face a strong Kerala side in the next game and are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Bihar vs Kerala Toss Prediction

The match is set to be hosted at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. Batting second seems to offer quite an advantage as four out of eight One Day International matches held here have also been won by teams batting second. Taking this into account, it seems highly likely that the toss winner could opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 13 to 17 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Kerala Players List

Rohan Kunnummal (c), Krishna Prasad, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Vaisakh Chandran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vishnu Raj, Anand Krishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal Batter Krishna Prasad Batter Rohan Prem Batter Sachin Baby Batter Vishnu Vinod Wicket-keeper Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Basil Thampi Bowler Suresh Vishweshwar Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Akshay Chandran Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala are coming from a loss against Mumbai by 232 runs. They will have to do better in the batting and bowling department.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Alok Kumar, Babul Kumar, Baljeet Bihari, Harsh Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Nawaz Khan, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Malay Raj, Murari Kumar, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Gajendra Singh, Imran Najir, Shirshir Saket, Veer Pratap Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Sharman Nigrodh Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Babul Kumar Batter Akash Raj All-rounder Sakibul Gani All-rounder Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Sachin Kumar Batter Ashutosh Aman © All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Batter

Bihar Team Form

Bihar’s squad lost their first game and are coming from two consecutive draws. They are struggling in the batting department and should do better in the department.

Bihar vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

Kerala and Bihar have never contested in the Ranji Trophy before. This will be their first clash in the format.

Bihar Won:

Kerala Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Bihar vs Kerala Betting Odds

Bihar faced Uttar Pradesh in their last game but had to face a draw as the game did not yield any conclusive results. Bihar scored 260 runs in the 1st innings. There were a few notable innings from Sharman Nigrodh who scored 87 runs in the game whereas Raghuvendra Pratap Singh who remained unbeaten at 75. UP could only score 45 runs with the loss of 2 wickets before the end of Day 4. Veer Pratap Singh was successful in taking 2 wickets for Bihar.

Kerala faced the strong Mumbai in the previous outing. Mumbai went in to bat first and scored 251 runs in the 1st innings. Kerala replied positively with 244 runs in the initial innings. Mumbai pressed hard and scored 319 runs in the 2nd innings. However, Kerala could not withstand the bowling attack of Mumbai and could only post the score of 94 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Mumbai defeated Kerala by 232 runs. Sachin Baby (65) and Rohan Kunnummal (56) were the top scorers from the side. Whereas Shreyas Gopal was the bowling highlight of the team with 8 wickets in the game.

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Bihar vs Kerala Top Batters

Sharman Nigrodh to be the top batter for Bihar

Sharman Nigrodh is the top batter from Bihar. He scored a total of 194 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.80. He scored 2 fifties in his campaign so far. Nigrodh posted 87 runs in the last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Sachin Baby to be Kerala's top batter

Sachin Baby is the top batter from Kerala. He has amassed 247 runs in 5 innings and averages at 61.75. He scored a century and a fifty in his campaign and is a strong batting presence in the squad. He scored 65 runs in the last game for Kerala against Mumbai.

Bihar vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Veer Pratap Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Veer Pratap Singh was impeccable in the previous game with the ball. Although the team did not win the game, he managed to pick 2 wickets anyhow. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in 3 innings and possesses an economy rate of 2.97.

Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala

Jalaj Saxena is the top bowling pick from Kerala. He has picked 14 wickets so far in the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.88 in the tournament. He was able to pick 6 wickets in the last game.