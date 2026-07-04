Bihar vs Manipur Match Prediction



Bihar will take on Manipur in their second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad and the action will begin from 9.30 AM IST from December 20.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In their first match, Bihar defeated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 221 runs. After restricting Arunachal Pradesh on 212 runs Bihar piled up 517 runs in the first innings and took a 305-run lead. In the second innings, Arunachal Pradesh batting order collapsed and managed to score only 84-run and Bihar registered a thumping win to climb to the top of the point table in their group. On the other hand, Manipur lost to Sikkim by eight wickets in the season opener. Manipur scored 186 runs in the first innings and in reply Sikkim reached 220. Trailing behind 34-runs, Manipur didn’t have an ideal start in the second innings. At one stage they were three down on 25 runs but somehow managed to reach 193 runs in the end.

In the previous season, Bihar drew with Mizoram and Sikkim and lost to Arunachal Pradesh, while Manipur won against Arunachal Pradesh, drew with Mizoram, and lost to Sikkim.

Bihar vs Manipur Match Chance of Winning



Bihar performed exceptionally well in their first game and it will be a hard nut to crack for Manipur. The confidence of Bihar will be soaring high as they are coming to this match after thrashing Arunachal Pradesh in a one-sided contest and on the other side Manipur suffered a defeat against Sikkim. Sachin Kumar and Adhiraj Johri smashed a century in the first game and would look to continue their form with the bat. Sakibul Gani and Rishav Raj also scored half centuries and took their side to a massive score of 517 runs. Spin wizard Ashutosh Aman took four-fer in the first innings and Malay Raj pace did the trick for Bihar in the second innings as he bundled out Arunachal in the second innings and claimed a five wicket-haul.

Batting first Manipur scored 186 runs in the first innings. They were struggling after losing four wickets on 40 runs and huffing & Puffing they reached the 186 run mark. Sikkim star bowler Sumit Singh gave them an early blow and they couldn’t recover after that. Their bowling attack was also ineffective and looked all over the ground against Sikkim.

Our Prediction

Bihar is more likely to emerge victorious in this contest. Both the batting and bowling department of Bihar has done well in the last game and it will be a tough task for Manipur to stop them. Experienced campaigner Ashutosh Aman has led his side from the front and provided a breakthrough at the important phase of the game. For Manipur Ronald Longjam has shown the potential with the bat against Sikkim. He scored 41 and 50 in the first and second innings respectively. Also Bihar has dominated in the last two games against Manipur and it would be a good opportunity for them to continue their winning streak.

Bihar to win - 1.25 (Melbet)

Manipur to win - 3.50 (Melbet)

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Bihar vs Manipur Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022



Bihar played two draw matches in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. They were up against Mizoram in the first game, which saw the marathon innings of 341 runs from Sakibul Gani. Bihar played their second match against Sikkim and saved the match by batting the whole day. They lost their last game against Arunachal Pradesh by 15 runs in a close encounter and finished fifth in the Point table in their group.

Manipur started their campaign with an emphatic win over Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 25 runs, but they played a draw against Mizoram in their second match and lost to Sikkim by 190 runs in their last game.

Bihar and Manipur are placed alongside Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Mizoram in the plate group. Bihar has won their first game and would want to keep their momentum going.

Bihar vs Manipur Toss Prediction



Spectators can expect a cracking game of cricket between both teams. The forecast before the game is ideal and the team winning the toss would like to bowl first and take advantage of the condition.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Ahmedabad during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 29 to 32 degree celsius. 30 percent humidity is expected.

Bihar Player List





Bihar Squad:

Ashutosh Aman (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishab, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Abhijeet Saket, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Vikram Singh, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Shivam Kumar, Malay Raj, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, and Adhiraj Johri.

Bihar Predicted XI

Baljeet Singh Bihari Batsman Adhiraj Johri Batsman Rishav Raj Batsman Bipin Saurabh Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sakibul Gani Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder Harsh Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh All-rounder Shivam Kumar Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form





Bihar crushed Arunachal Pradesh in their opening game and their confidence would be on top at this moment. The team combination worked for them in the previous game and their every player contributed to register a massive win and that certainly helped them to climb to the top of the table. In the batting department Sachin Kumar, Adhiraj Johri, Sakibul Gani and Rishav Raj made their presence felt with blistering knocks and their skipper Ashutosh Aman has done exceptionally well in the bowling along with Malay Raj.

Manipur Player List





Manipur Squad:

Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman, Prafullomani Singh, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Ronald Longjam, Rex Rajkumar, L Kishan Singha, Pheiroijam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Ahmed Shah, Bikash Singh, Najarul Islam, Kishan Thokchom

Manipur Predicted XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batsman Basir Rahman Batsman Prafullomani Singh Batsman Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam Batsman and Wicket Keeper Johnson Singh Batsman Kangabam Singh All-rounder Ronald Longjam All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha All-rounder Pheiroijam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form



Manipur weren’t up to the mark in the last game against Sikkim. Batting first they could only accumulate 186 runs with the loss of ten wickets. Ronald Longjam scored 41 and 50 runs in the both innings respectively apart from him no other batsman were able to find their feet against Sikkim. Although in bowling they showed some potential, especially Pheiroijam Singh who took nine wickets in the first innings and one in the second innings. In the end, it was an easy chase for Sikkim and they marched ahead with six points.

Bihar vs Manipur Head to Head





Bihar holds the upper hand in head-to-head encounters. They have defeated Manipur in both the Ranji Trophy matches they have played against them. In 2019 Bihar won by three wickets. The side went on to beat Manipur by an innings and 183 runs in 2020.

Bihar vs Manipur Betting Odds





Bihar to Win

Bihar is most likely to win this contest of the Plate Group. Bihar’s batsmen are in sublime touch and would want to make the most of it. Their confidence would be on top as they defeated Arunachal Pradesh in the first game with a huge margin and it would have given them a self-belief before going for the next game. Bihar’s bowling attack also looks lethal with the presence of Malay Raj in the pace department and as usual skipper Ashutosh Aman with his spin has the potential to turn the tide in his favour on any given day. Bihar has shown improvement in the recent years and they are definitely the contenders for the top two teams from the Plate Group.

Bihar vs Manipur Top Team Batsmen





Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s top batter

After smashing 300 runs he came into limelight and since then he has performed exceptionally well. In the last game against Arunachal Pradesh, Gani scored 66 runs and made a valuable partnership with Adhiraj Johri. In four games, he amassed 600 runs with an average of 133.40. In six innings, Gani smashed two centuries and two half-century. With four wickets under his name, he can be a useful bowler for his team.

Ronald Longjam to be Manipur’s top batter

Ronald Longjam made his debut in the last game against Sikkim and impressed everyone with his batting. He showed the temperament to play at this level and has the calibre to perform against any side. When wickets were falling around him, he kept his calm and scored 41 runs in 71 balls. When he came to bat in the second innings, he seemed more determined. Longjam took his time to complete his first half century, it came in 198 balls. Before he could have converted it into a big knock, he was run out.

Bihar vs Manipur Top Team Bowlers

Ashutosh Aman to be Bihar’s top bowler

Ashutosh Aman, the skipper of Bihar, was the highest wicket taker in the previous season, with 14 wickets in three games at an average of 1.98. The veteran spinner was outstanding with the ball in the first game as he took five wickets. The 36-year-old has taken 136 wickets in 21 games and also played some important knocks for his side.



Pheiroijam Singh to be Manipur’s top bowler

The 16-year-old made his debut in the last game against Sikkim and gave a sensational performance in the first innings of the game. He took nine wickets in the first innings at an economy rate of 3.13. Manipur and their fans would be expecting expecting something similar from him against Bihar.