Bihar vs Mumbai Match Prediction BIH 1 % Chance of Winning MUM 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Bihar and Mumbai will lock horns for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from January 5 to January 8, 2024. Their encounter is going to be held at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Bihar vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Bihar had a forgettable season in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy as they failed to bag even a single win out of seven matches. Their last match of the season was against Chandigarh, and they were relegated to fielding first after having lost the toss. Chandigarh posted a total of 253/8 by the end of 50 overs. Bihar, in their attempt to chase the score, failed quite terribly and got bowled out in 41.4 overs for just 153. They lost by exactly 100 runs.

Mumbai had a significantly better run in the tournament as they won five out of seven matches. However, they faltered in the last two matches and lost to Odisha in their last match. Mumbai won the toss and opted to field first, restricting Odisha to just 199/9. Under ordinary circumstances, this would be an absolute breeze for Mumbai and they would have no trouble chasing it down. However, in a surprising turn of events, they got bowled out in 32.3 overs for just 113 and lost by 86 runs.

Bihar chance of winning - 1%

Mumbai chance of winning - 99%

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Bihar vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Sakibul Gani stands as Bihar’s most valuable batsman at the moment. He was their top run scorer in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 193 runs in six innings. He was all the more impressive in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, as he was their top batsman then, too, with 585 runs to his credit in eleven innings. Ashutosh Aman was responsible for most of their wickets in the Ranji Trophy last year, as he claimed 28 wickets in 14 innings.

Jay Bista is new to Mumbai’s squad and has already made his mark within the team as he was their highest run scorer during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 318 runs in eight innings. Ajinkya Rahane, their skipper, was remarkable in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, having amassed 634 runs in eleven innings. Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi were tied as the leading wicket-takers for the team during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 16 wickets each.

Bihar vs Mumbai Toss Prediction

The match is set to be hosted at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. A single test match has been held at the venue in the past, and the team batting second emerged victorious. The average first innings score is 127 while the average second innings score stands at 161. Batting second seems to offer quite an advantage as four out of eight One Day International matches held here have also been won by teams batting second. Taking this into account, it seems highly likely that the toss winner could opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather at Panta seems rather conducive for a game of cricket as there is no chance of rainfall and it is likely to be mostly sunny. The temperature is expected to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Alok Kumar, Babul Kumar, Baljeet Bihari, Harsh Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Nawaz Khan, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Malay Raj, Murari Kumar, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Gajendra Singh, Imran Najir, Shirshir Saket, Veer Pratap Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Baljeet Bihari Batter Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Imran Najir All-rounder Sakibul Gani Batter Babul Kumar Batter Sachin Kumar All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh Bowler Ashutosh Aman (C) Bowler Harsh Singh Bowler Gajendra Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Batter

Bihar Team Form

Bihar’s squad was plagued with struggle in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and they are likely to meet a similar fate in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ajit Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Divyaansh Saxena, Sagar Mishra, Sairaj Patil, Saksham Jha, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Khizer Dafedar, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande.

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Bista Batter Divyaansh Saxena All-rounder Hardik Tamore Batter Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Shams Mulani Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai was quite impressive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they were the table toppers in the Group A standings.

Bihar vs Mumbai Head-to-Head

Bihar and Mumbai will be facing each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Bihar vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Bihar

Bihar struggled for form throughout the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy and ended their season with no victories. In their final match of the season, their opening duo of Baljeet Bihari and Bipin Saurabh could only muster a partnership of seven runs before the latter lost his wicket in just 1.5 overs. Mumbai, despite facing an outlier of a situation against Odisha in their last match, managed to achieve a partnership of 21 runs between their opening pair, Jay Bista and Divyaansh Saxena. The former’s wicket was taken in 5.3 overs. Mumbai could outperform Bihar in terms of first wicket partnership in the next game.

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Bihar vs Mumbai Best Batters

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Sakibul Gani was Bihar’s top batsman during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, wherein he accumulated 193 runs in six innings. He was their only batsman who achieved a century during the tournament, and it was in their match against Karnataka where he scored 113 runs from 100 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 113.00. He can be expected to be their top batsman once again.

Jay Bista to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Jay Bista served as Mumbai’s opening batsman during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and he emerged as their top run-getter with 318 runs in eight innings. He achieved a century and a half-century during his run in the tournament. His performance against Railways was nothing short of phenomenal as he scored 144 runs from 137 balls, giving him a strike rate of 105.10. There is a good possibility he could be their best batsman in the upcoming match.

Bihar vs Mumbai Best Bowlers

Ashutosh Aman to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Ashutosh Aman, Bihar’s skipper, was tied as their top wicket-taker during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with five wickets in six innings, four of which were taken in their final match against Chandigarh. His spell was also rather economical considering he delivered ten overs, conceded just 27 runs and bowled two maidens, giving him an economy rate of 2.70. Given his upward trajectory, he can be relied upon to remain their top bowler.

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Tushar Deshpande was tied as Mumbai’s top wicket-taker with 16 wickets in six innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His spell against Puducherry was perhaps the most impressive given that he delivered just five overs, gave away 11 runs and bowled a maiden over, translating to an economy rate of 2.20. He captured four wickets in the process. He can be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.