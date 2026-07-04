Bihar vs Sikkim Match Prediction

Bihar will take on Sikkim in their third match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna and the action will begin from 9.30 AM IST from 3rd January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Bihar lost their last game against Meghalaya by four wickets. Until the first inning they were dominating the game. Batting first they scored 264 and restricted Meghalaya to 167 in the first inning. After that Abhishek Kumar and Akash Choudhary of Meghalaya bowled a fiery spell and wrapped up the second innings of Bihar to 99 and registered their third win of this season. On the other hand, Sikkim has won two games out of three, their only defeat came against Meghalaya by 10 wickets.

In the previous season, Bihar drew with Mizoram and Sikkim and lost to Arunachal Pradesh, while Sikkim won against Manipur, drew with Bihar, and lost to Nagaland.

Bihar vs Sikkim Match Chance of Winning

Bihar performed well in their last couple of matches and it will be a hard nut to crack for Sikkim. Although, losing against Meghalaya would have dented their confidence. They started their campaign with a victory over Arunachal Pradesh in a one-sided contest. Wicket keeper batsman smashed a brilliant century against Meghalaya in the first inning. Sachin Kumar and Sakibul Gani scored half centuries in the first inning and would look to continue their form with the bat. Spin wizard Ashutosh Aman and all-rounder Sachin Kumar shared 3-3 wickets each.

Sikkim confidence would be soaring high as they are coming after hammering Mizoram. Batting first Mizoram scored 263 runs and took the lead of 87 runs in the first inning. Sikkim star bowler Palzor Tamang broke the rid of Mizoram’s batting order. He gave them an early blow and they couldn’t recover after that. Their bowling attack was also ineffective and looked all over the ground against Sikkim in the second inning.

Our Prediction

Bihar is more likely to emerge victorious in this contest although they have lost their last encounter but their batting unit have proved their mettle and it will be a tough task for Sikkim to topple them. Experienced campaigner Ashutosh Aman has led his side from the front and provided a breakthrough at the important phase of the game. For Sikkim Nilesh Lamichaney played a match winning knock in the last game. He scored 108 runs in 216 deliveries and guided his side to a comfortable win. Also Bihar haven’t lost to Sikkim in the last three matches and it would be a good opportunity for them to continue their winning streak.

Bihar to win - 1.50 (Melbet)

Sikkim to win - 2.40 (Melbet)

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Bihar vs Sikkim Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bihar played two draw matches in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. They were up against Mizoram in the first game, which saw the marathon inning of 341 runs from Sakibul Gani. Bihar played their second match against Sikkim and saved the match by batting the whole day. They lost their last game against Arunachal Pradesh by 15 runs in a close encounter and finished fifth in the Point table in their group.

Sikkim started their campaign with a huge loss against Nagaland by six wickets, but they settled with a draw against Bihar in their second match and won their last contest by 190 runs against Manipur.

Bihar and Sikkim are placed alongside Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram in the plate group. Bihar has won their first game and would want to keep their momentum going.

Bihar vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

This will be the first game at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in this edition of Ranji Trophy. Earlier in the 2018-19 season, Bihar played four games at this venue and won all of them. Three out of four wins for Bihar came while batting first. Considering past records of this venue, the team winning the toss will be more likely to choose bat first.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Patna during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 27 to 29 degree celsius. 30 percent humidity is expected.

Bihar Player List

Bihar Squad:

Ashutosh Aman (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar Singh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Mridul, Yashaswi Rishab, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Abhijeet Saket, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Vikram Singh, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Shivam Kumar, Malay Raj, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, and Adhiraj Johri.

Bihar Predicted XI

Babul Kumar Batsman Kumar Mridul Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder Sakibul Gani Batsman Bipin Saurabh (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh Batsman Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Anuj Raj Bowler Abhijeet Saket Bowler Shivam Kumar Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar lost their last game against Meghalaya by four wickets. Until the first inning they were dominating the game. Batting first they scored 264 and restricted Meghalaya to 167 in the first inning. After that Abhishek Kumar and Akash Choudhary of Meghalaya bowled a fiery spell and wrapped up the second innings of Bihar to 99 and registered their third win of this season.

Sikkim Player List

Sikkim Squad:

Ashish Thapa (c), Akash Luitel, Ankur Malik, Arun Chettri, Nitesh Gupta, Kiran Regmi, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Md Saptulla, Bijay Prasad, Pankaj Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Jeetendra Sharma, Sumit Singh, Chitiz Tamang, Palzor Tamang, Tarun Sharma.

Sikkim Predicted XI

Arun Chettri Batsman Pankaj Rawat Batsman Nilesh Lamichaney All-rounder Ashish Thapa (c) & (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sumit Singh All-rounder Anwesh Sharma Batsman Palzor Tamang All-rounder Ankur Malik All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim confidence would be soaring high as they are coming after hammering Mizoram. Batting first Mizoram scored 263 runs and took the lead of 87 runs in the first inning. Sikkim star bowler Palzor Tamang broke the rid of Mizoram’s batting order. He gave them an early blow and they couldn’t recover after that. Their bowling attack was also ineffective and looked all over the ground against Sikkim in the second inning.

Bihar vs Sikkim Head to Head

Since 2018, Both teams have faced each other thrice. Out of three games, Bihar emerged victorious once by 395 runs and two matches resulted in a draw.

Bihar vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Bihar to Win

Bihar are most likely to win this contest of the Plate Group. They will get the advantage of playing at their home ground. Bihar’s batsmen are in sublime touch and would want to make the most of it. Bihar’s bowling attack also looks lethal with the presence of Malay Raj in the pace department and as usual skipper Ashutosh Aman with his spin has the potential to turn the tide in his favour on any given day. Bihar has shown improvement in the recent years and they are definitely the contenders for the top two teams from the Plate Group.

Bihar vs Sikkim Top Team Batsmen

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s top batter

After smashing 300 runs he came into limelight and since then he has performed exceptionally well. In the last game against Meghalaya, Gani scored 56 runs. Although it came in a losing cause, that inning definitely would have boosted his confidence. In six games, he has amassed 796 runs with an average of 88.44. In ten innings, Gani smashed two centuries and three half-century. With four wickets under his name, he can be a part time bowler for his team.

Nilesh Lamichaney to be Sikkim’s top batter

The right hand batsman of Sikkim was the saviour for his side in their last game against Mizoram. Lamichaney showed up when his team needed him the most. He scored 108 runs in 216 balls in the second inning and helped his side to register their second win of this season. Overall, he has played 18 first class games and amassed 701 runs at an average of 22.61.

Bihar vs Manipur Top Team Bowlers

Ashutosh Aman to be Bihar’s top bowler

Although Bihar lost their last game against Meghalaya, Ashutosh Aman was outstanding with the ball as he picked four wickets in the game. The skipper of Bihar, was the highest wicket taker in the previous season, with 14 wickets in three games at an average of 1.98. The veteran spinner bowled a brilliant spell in the first game as he took five wickets. The 36-year-old has taken 145 wickets in 23 games and also played some important knocks for his side.

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s top bowler

Sikkim has won two out of their three games and Palzor Tamang has played an important role in the success of his team. Once again Sikkim was trailing behind in the last game against Mizoram and Tamang stepped up with the ball. He took four wickets in the first inning and registered a five wicket haul in second innings. Tamang has played 18 matches and scalped 54 wickets at an economy rate of 3.03.