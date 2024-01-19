Chandigarh vs Gujarat Match Prediction CHAN 25 % Chance of Winning GUJ 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Gujarat will clash in the Ranji Trophy from January 19 to January 22, 2024. The match is going to be played at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, and is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Chandigarh vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Chandigarh’s previous outing against Goa was rather interesting, considering the latter’s form improved significantly over the course of the series and from the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won the toss and elected to bat first, which they turned into a major advantage as they went on to achieve a target of 618 runs for the loss of seven wickets before they declared the innings. Chandigarh responded with 479 runs and Goa added 25 runs to their tally in their second innings. However, all their efforts were in vain as the match ended in a draw.

Gujarat’s last match against Karnataka was incredibly successful as they overcame one of the most formidable squads in the tournament this season. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Gujarat to post a total on the board. They amassed 264 runs in the first innings, but Karnataka went on to take the lead with 374 runs. Gujarat added 219 runs to the tally in their second innings, to which Karnataka responded with a score of 103. Gujarat edged out a victory by a mere six runs.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 25%

Gujarat chance of winning - 75%

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Chandigarh vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Kunal Mahajan is the leading run scorer for Chandigarh at the moment with 191 runs in three innings, which includes a century. Arslan Khan, their opening batsman, is next in line with 101 runs in three innings. On the bowling front, Arpit Pannu is their leading wicket-taker with three wickets under his belt.

Umang Kumar has been nothing short of sensational, having accumulated 294 runs in four innings for Gujarat. He leads by a significant margin as the second highest run-getter is Manan Hingrajia, who has amassed 177 runs. In the bowling department, Siddharth Desai is the top wicket-taker with nine wickets in just two innings, followed closely by Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla who have captured eight wickets each.

Chandigarh vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. A single test match has been hosted at the venue before, and it was played between India and Sri Lanka. The former batted first and scored 288 runs in the first innings. However, Sri Lanka only responded with 82 runs in the second innings. Following on, they scored 198 runs but they still fell short in their chase as India won by a dominant margin of an innings and eight runs. Given this outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The skies are projected to be clear with absolutely no chance of precipitation on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to remain around 16 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Sandeep Sharma, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arpit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Raman Bishnoi, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Shresth Nirmohi, Arjun Azad, Karan Kaila, Nipun Pandita, Mandeep Singh, Harnoor Singh, Kunal Mahajan, Raj Bawa, Mayank Sidhu, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Harnoor Singh Batter Arpit Pannu All-rounder Manan Vohra (C) Batter Kunal Mahajan Batter Gaurav Puri Batter Raj Bawa Bowler Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Murugan Ashwin Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh’s recent performance against Goa was quite good and they put up a decent fight against such a compelling total.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunpreetsingh Bagga, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Aditya Patel, Shen Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper Sunpreetsingh Bagga Batter Manan Hingrajia All-rounder Kshitij Patel Batter Umang Kumar Batter Ripal Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja (C) Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Rinkesh Vaghela Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat seems to be in brilliant shape, having defeated Karnataka in their previous match. They look to be in great form at the moment.

Chandigarh vs Gujarat Head-to-Head

Chandigarh and Gujarat have only played against each other once in the 2022 season of the Ranji Trophy, which the latter won by an innings and 87 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Chandigarh - 0

Gujarat - 1

Draw - 0

Chandigarh vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Chandigarh to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat

Although Gujarat’s overall performance was quite impressive, their opening partnerships in both innings were dismal. Priyank Panchal and Het Patel, their openers, scored just five runs in the first innings and six runs together in the following innings. This was a dismal partnership. Chandigarh, on the other hand, batted just one innings against Goa and achieved a partnership of 62 runs between their opening pair, Arslan Khan and Harnoor Singh. Based on these recent performances, Chandigarh seems more likely to establish a better first wicket partnership than Gujarat.

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Chandigarh vs Gujarat Best Batters

Kunal Mahajan to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Kunal Mahajan leads the run charts of Chandigarh with 191 runs in three innings so far, which includes a century from their previous match against Goa. During the innings, he scored 147 runs from 307 balls. Although he was striking at just 47.88, he could be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Umang Kumar to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Umang Kumar achieved two consecutive half-centuries against Karnataka in their previous match. In the first innings, he scored 72 runs from 143 deliveries and in the following innings, he amassed 57 runs from 100 balls. He is currently their leading batsman with 294 runs in four innings, which includes four half-centuries. He could be relied upon to continue as their standout batsman.

Chandigarh vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Jagjit Singh to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Jagjit Singh is currently the second highest wicket-taker for Chandigarh with two wickets in two innings. In their first innings against Goa, he delivered 30.3 overs and ended up with an economy rate of 2.59, having bagged two wickets in the process. Although he failed to claim any wickets in the second innings, he was highly economical as he delivered five overs and conceded eight runs, giving him an economy rate of 1.60. He could be their leading bowler.

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

Siddharth Desai has captured a whopping nine wickets in just two innings so far. In their first innings against Karnataka, he delivered 33 overs and achieved an economy rate of 3.42, having claimed two wickets along the way. However, he kicked things up a notch and bagged seven wickets in the following innings in just 13 overs. There is a good possibility he could be their premier bowler once again.