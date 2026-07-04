Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Prediction

Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh will square off in the Elite Group D match at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The match will start from 9:30 AM and will be played from 24th January to 27th January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Jammu & Kashmir started their campaign with back to back defeat. They lost to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat but defeated Vidarbha and they would have celebrated it as one of their achievements in this season so far. They lost the last game against Punjab after putting up a decent fight and in the last game against Tripura they settled with a draw. While Chandigarh played a draw with Punjab and lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by a huge difference. After that they have played three draw games in a row.

In the previous edition, Jammu & Kashmir started their campaign with a win against Pondicherry in Elite Group C but later they lost two consecutive games against Karnataka and Railways. Chandigarh lost against Hyderabad by 217 runs in the first game. They were placed in the Elite Group B and finished at the bottom of the table after losing two of their three matches.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Chance of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir are expected to beat Chandigarh at their home ground. The Manan Vohra-led side started their season with a draw against Punjab. After that they suffered a massive defeat by an innings and 125 runs against Madhya Pradesh and surprisingly, they have played three back to back draw games.

Jammu & Kashmir doesn’t have much in their report card to show in this season. Their only win came against Vidarbha. In the last game against Tripura, Abhinav Puri, Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad and wicketkeeper batsman Fazil Rashid played some important knocks and looked in good nick.

Our Prediction

Jammu & Kashmir look all set to register their second win of this season. Chandigarh haven’t won any games in this season. They have played four draws and lost two games in their last six outings while Jammu & Kashmir have played one draw in their last six matches.

Jammu and Kashmir to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

Chandigarh to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

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Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition, Jammu & Kashmir were placed in the Elite Group C along with Karnataka, Railways and Pondicherry. They won their first game against Pondicherry by eight wickets but suffered defeat against Karnataka and Railways.

Chandigarh were placed in the Elite Group B in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy. They played a draw against Baroda but lost to Hyderabad and Bengal by massive difference.

Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Railways, Punjab and Tripura. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Both teams might find it really difficult to move to the next round again this time as they are in the bottom of the point table.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

This will be the third game at this venue. In the first two games Chandigarh won the toss and decided to field first. Both matches resulted in a draw. Keeping in mind about the weather forecast and past records, the team winning the toss will be more likely to field first.

Weather Report

A bit of rain is expected on the third day of the match. The temperature will hover around 18 to 21 degree celsius with a wind speed between 5 to 8 kmph.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Jammu & Kashmir Squad

Shubham Pundir (c), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Shubham Khajuria, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Suryansh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma, Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir predicted XI:

Shubham Khajuria Batsman Suryansh Raina Batsman Henan Nazir Batsman Vivrant Sharma Batsman Shubham Pundir Batsman Fazil Rashid Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sahil Lotra All-rounder Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Auqib Nabi All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Umar Nazir Mir Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir suffered a massive defeat against Madhya Pradesh in their first game by an innings and 17 runs. They were up against Gujarat in their second game and again they lost it by nine wickets. After that they defeated Vidarbha by 39 runs and made a statement with their game. Their players have the potential but they will have to play as a unit to topple Chnadigarh. The Jammu & Kashmir team consists of players like Vivrant Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh who can create some difficulties for Manan Vohra & Co.

Chandigarh Player List

Chandigarh Squad:

Manan Vohra (c), Abhijeet Garg, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Chandigarh Predicted XI

Arslan Khan Batsman Arjit Pannu Batsman and Wicket Keeper Manan Vohra (c) Batsman Ankit Kaushik Batsman Gaurav Puri Batsman Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Kunal Mahajan Batsman Gurinder Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler Hartejassvi Kapoor Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh played a draw with Punjab and lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by a huge difference. Later they played three draw games in a row. Manan Vohra & Co. would look to make a comeback in the upcoming match, but it won’t be a walk in the park for them as Jammu & Kashmir’s players are in brilliant form.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Head to Head

Both teams haven’t played any first class game against each other and this will be the first instance, they would lock horns against each other.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Jammu & Kashmir to win

Jammu & Kashmir are favourites to win this contest. Their batsmen are in good knick and will look to capitalise on it. Although they settled with a draw in their last encounter against Tripura, they put up a decent fight. Their only win came against Vidarbha where they surprised everyone with their magnificent performance. They have the mix of experience and youth in their bowling attack that makes Jammu & Kashmir a very balanced team on paper.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Team Batsmen

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top batsman

Shubham Khajuria was outstanding against Vidarbha. After getting out on the first ball of the game, he came back stronger and smashed a century in the second inning. He smashed a half century in the last outing as well.The Jammu & Kashmir team will expect a cracking start from their openers. Khajuria who bats in the top order has amassed 3210 runs in first class cricket with the average of 31.47. Khajuria has six centuries and 20 half-centuries to his name.

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s top batsman

Chandigarh's captain amazed everyone with his performance in his last outing. He smashed 126 runs before he got run-out against Railways. Before that he looked comfortable against Gujarat as well. Vohra has played 48 matches and scored 2861 runs with an average of 38.66. He will have to lead by example again if they want to beat Jammu & Kashmir.

Chandigarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Team Bowlers

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

The left arm spinner Abid Mushtaq was one of the heroes from their famous win against Vidarbha. He dismissed 11 batsmen of Vidarbha by conceding only 84 runs. Overall, Mushtaq has played 19 games and scalped 71 wickets at an economy rate of 2.91.

Sandeep Sharma to be Chandigarh’s top bowler

The swing maestro Sandeep Sharma can be lethal in the upcoming match. If he gets some assistance off the surface, then it won’t be easy for Jammu & Kashmir’s batsman to play him. The right arm medium pacer is known for accurate and economical spells. He bowled a beautiful spell against Madhya Pradesh and scalped 7 wickets at an economy rate of 3.67. Overall, he has taken 183 wickets in 51 first-class matches at an economy rate of 2.94.