Chandigarh vs Punjab Match Prediction CHAN 23 % Chance of Winning PUN 77 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Punjab are going to square off in the Ranji Trophy from February 2 to February 5, 2024. They will meet at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Chandigarh vs Punjab Chances of Winning

Chandigarh’s form seems to have taken a turn for the worse as they lost their first match of the season after three consecutive drawn results. They won the toss and elected to bat first in order to secure the target, but this backfired as they got bowled out for just 111 runs. Tamil Nadu absolutely wiped the floor with Chandigarh as they went on to post a total of 610/4, at which point they declared the innings. Chandigarh had to make up nearly 500 runs which was an impossible feat in the final innings. They did not stand a chance and eventually got dismissed for 206 runs, losing by an innings and 293 runs.

Punjab, on the other hand, had a successful outing against Goa in their previous encounter. They won the toss and relegated Goa to bat first and secure a target. Goa, however, could only muster 104 runs by the end of their first innings which allowed Punjab to take the lead with 190 runs. It was not a particularly remarkable lead but Goa seemed to have been struggling as they posted 179 runs on the board. Although they put up a decent fight against Punjab, there was no holding them back as the target was not defendable, leading Punjab to win by six wickets.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 23%

Punjab chance of winning - 77%

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Chandigarh vs Punjab Betting Tips

Kunal Mahajan leads Chandigarh’s run charts by a significant margin, having accumulated 236 runs in five innings. He has a sizable lead over the rest of the batting order considering the second highest is opener Arslan Khan with 128 runs to his credit. Their bowling unit has been somewhat lackluster as their leading wicket-taker is Arpit Pannu who has bagged just five wickets so far.

Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab’s wicket-keeper batsman, is their leading batsman at the moment with 214 runs in seven innings. Nehal Wadhera and Abhishek Sharma are next in line with 178 runs and 156 runs, respectively. Siddharth Kaul leads their bowling attack with ten wickets, followed closely by Prerit Dutta with nine wickets under his belt.

Chandigarh vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. One match has been held at the venue during the tournament so far and it was between Chandigarh and Gujarat. However, the match concluded in a draw as there was no play for three out of four allotted days. A single test match was hosted at this venue between India and Sri Lanka which was won by the former after batting first by a margin of an innings and eight runs. Considering this result, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The skies are anticipated to be clear on the day of the match with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to be around 15 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Sandeep Sharma, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arpit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Raman Bishnoi, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Shresth Nirmohi, Arjun Azad, Karan Kaila, Nipun Pandita, Mandeep Singh, Harnoor Singh, Kunal Mahajan, Raj Bawa, Mayank Sidhu, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Hartejassvi Kapoor.

Predicted Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Harnoor Singh Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Kunal Mahajan All-rounder Ankit Kaushik Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Gurinder Singh Bowler Arpit Pannu Bowler Murugan Ashwin Bowler Hartejassvi Kapoor Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh is yet to redeem themselves in the tournament but their campaign is marred with misfortune. With three draws and a defeat, it does not seem likely that they could overcome Punjab.

Punjab Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Gitansh Khera, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhinav Sharma, Vishwanath Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishwanath Singh Batter Naman Dhir Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Nehal Wadhera Batter Mandeep Singh (C) Batter Abhinav Sharma All-rounder Prerit Dutta Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab experienced a reversal in fortune and won their first match of the season. They could be anticipated to build on this and emerge as the victors once again.

Chandigarh vs Punjab Head-to-Head

Chandigarh and Punjab met for the first time in the Ranji Trophy during the 2022 season, and their match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Chandigarh - 0

Punjab - 0

Draw - 1

Chandigarh vs Punjab Betting Odds

Chandigarh to have a better opening partnership than Punjab

Vishwanath Singh and Naman Dhir, Punjab’s opening duo, failed to achieve a partnership at all in their initial innings against Goa, wherein the former was dismissed before they scored a run. Their second innings was not much better as they scored seven runs together but the latter’s wicket was taken in the third over. Chandigarh’s openers, conversely, were much more consistent as Arslan Khan and Harnoor Singh collaborated for 32 runs in their first innings against Tamil Nadu and maintained a partnership of 31 runs in the second innings. Chandigarh could establish a better first wicket partnership than Punjab.

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Chandigarh vs Punjab Best Batters

Kunal Mahajan to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Kunal Mahajan leads Chandigarh’s run charts with 236 runs in five innings. He was their top run scorer in their first innings against Tamil Nadu, wherein he scored 28 runs from 66 deliveries. In the second innings, he only contributed 17 runs off 57 balls. However, given his consistency, he could be anticipated to remain their top batter.

Anmolpreet Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Anmolpreet Singh has only participated in three innings so far, having garnered 76 runs. In their first innings against Goa, he emerged as their leading batsman as he amassed 60 runs off 162 deliveries. In the following innings, he scored an additional 12 runs off 33 balls. He could be relied upon to be their best batsman once again.

Chandigarh vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Arpit Pannu to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Arpit Pannu is currently the top wicket-taker for Chandigarh, having captured five wickets in three innings. In their previous encounter against Tamil Nadu, he delivered 26.1 overs, conceded 96 runs and bowled four maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.66. He bagged two wickets in the process, making him the top pick to remain their premier bowler.

Prerit Dutta to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Prerit Dutta is the second highest wicket-taker for Punjab at the moment with nine wickets in five innings. In their first innings against Goa he only delivered one over but in the following innings, he bowled 14.3 overs, gave away 48 runs and delivered three maidens, translating to an economy rate of 3.31. He also captured five wickets during the process. He could continue to be their leading bowler in the next game as well.