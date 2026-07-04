Chandigarh vs Railways Match Prediction

Chandigarh will take on Railways in their sixth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. The match will kick start from 9:30 PM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Chandigarh are currently the bottom-ranked team in Elite Group D which consists of eight teams. Out of the five matches Chandigarh have played, they have lost two and settled for a draw thrice. Railways, on the other hand, have lost two and played two draws.

The match will give Railways the perfect chance to push their chances to qualify for the quarter-finals. They are currently tied with Gujarat who are also having 13 points after the end of five matches. Punjab are second with 19 points, and Madhya Pradesh are the table-toppers with 32 points. Chandigarh will play for pride again.

Chandigarh vs Railways Match Chance of Winning

Railways are the clear favourites to win the match, and the form of Chandigarh is the sole reason for it. Chandigarh have been dismal with the bat throughout. They have been made to follow on twice, and only one batter from the team has a batting average in excess of 40. The bowling unit hasn't impressed either. Sandeep Sharma is the leading wicket-taker with nine scalps in four matches at an average of 29.33.

Railways' batters haven't impressed either and it has revolved around Mohammad Saif (413) and Vivek Singh (246). However, the bowlers have been on song. Left-arm spinner Akash Pandey has picked 24 wickets at an average of 21.37. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma has picked 14 wickets at an average of 15.35 in just three matches. Sagar Jadhav, Adarsh Singh and Yuvraj Singh have picked nine wickets apiece.

Bowlers are expected to decide the course of the match and Railways are ahead of Chandigarh in that department. Chandigarh batters will have to show a lot of grit if they wish to enforce or draw or pull off their first win of the season.

Our Prediction

Riding on the back of their in-form pacers, Railways are expected to grab their third win of the season. Railways batter Mohammad Saif has been in some form, amassing over 413 runs. Others from the team have also chipped in with handy contributions from time to time. As many as eight Railways batters have scored more than 100 runs in the tournament. For Chandigarh, six batters have crossed the 100-run mark. Further, Sandeep Singh is the only Punjab batter to take more than five wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. On the flip side, Railways bowlers have done a tremendous job. Akshay Pandey has picked 24 wickets and has found a great companion in experienced Karn Sharma (14). Pace trio of Sagar, Adarsh and Yuvraj have picked nine wickets apiece. Chandigarh batters have time and again been found wanting in front of quality bowling attack. Also, Railways have won their last two matches and the momentum is also on their side.

Chandigarh to win - 1.95 (Melbet)

Railways to win - 1.75 (Melbet)

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Chandigarh vs Railways Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Chandigarh were placed in the Elite Group B in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy. They played a draw against Baroda but lost to Hyderabad and Bengal by massive difference.

In the ongoing season, the team is still awaiting their first win after playing five matches. They are currently placed at the bottom of Elite Group D, and their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals is almost over.

Last year, Railways finished second in the Elite Group C points table but failed to move to the next round. The team bagged a win and settled for a couple of draws to add 10 points to their kitty.

In this season, Railways are tied with 14 points with Gujarat. They face Chandigarh and Gujarat in their last two group stage matches. They can qualify for the knockout rounds if they emerge victorious in both these matches and Punjab lose both their matches. Their own fate is not in their hands and that's a worrying sign for Railways.

Chandigarh and Railways are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Vidarbha, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals.

Chandigarh vs Railways Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Chandigarh opted to bowl first against Vidarbha. The match ended in a draw. The second-last match at the venue was played during the 2019-20 season and Puducherry played a draw against Chandigarh after electing to field first. The previous match between Chandigarh and Puducherry also ended in a draw after the former elected to field first. Before the Chandigarh-Puducherry game, Bihar had elected to field first in the third last game at the venue as well. Considering the trend, the team winning the toss is more likely to field first. Going by the trend, the team winning the toss will elect to field first.

Weather Report

Apart from Day 1 of the match, cloud cover is expected over Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The temperature will hover around 14-17 degree celsius. Notably, the previous game at the venue between Chandigarh and Vidarbha saw only 78.2 overs of game due to bad light.

Chandigarh Player List

Chandigarh Squad:

Manan Vohra (c), Abhijeet Garg, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Chandigarh Predicted XI

Arslan Khan Batsman Arjit Pannu Batsman and Wicket Keeper Manan Vohra (c) Batsman Ankit Kaushik Batsman Gaurav Puri Batsman Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Kunal Mahajan Batsman Gurinder Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler Hartejassvi Kapoor Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh played a draw with Punjab and lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by an innings margin each. Their fourth match against Tripura ended in a draw as only 114.4 overs could only take place due to bad weather.

Railways Player List

Railways Squad

Vivek Singh, Rahul Rawat, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Shubham Chaubey, Upendra Yadav(w/c), Mohit Raut, Yuvraj Singh, Sagar Jadhav, Akash Pandey, Adarsh Singh, Karn Sharma, Arindam Ghosh, Amit Chandika Prasad Mishra, Amit Kuila, Pratham Singh

Railways Predicted XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batsman Vivek Singh Batsman Pratham Singh Batsman Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav (c) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shubham Chaubey Bastman Mohit Raut All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways began their campaign with a 194-run loss against Vidarbha and went on to play a draw against Punjab in their second clash. The side suffered a narrow two-wicket loss against Madhya Pradesh but bounced back to defeat Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 73 runs. Thanks to Akash Pandey’s 10-wicket haul and Mohammad Saif’s 233-run knock, Railways secured their maiden win of the season.

Chandigarh vs Railways Head to Head

The teams will be facing each other in a Ranji Trophy match for the first time.

Chandigarh vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways to win

Riding on the back of their in-form pacers, Railways are expected to grab their third win of the season. Railways batter Mohammad Saif has been in some form, amassing over 413 runs. Others from the team have also chipped in with handy contributions from time to time. As many as eight Railways batters have scored more than 100 runs in the tournament. For Chandigarh, six batters have crossed the 100-run mark. Further, Sandeep Singh is the only Punjab batter to take more than five wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. On the flip side, Railways bowlers have done a tremendous job. Akshay Pandey has picked 24 wickets and has found a great companion in experienced Karn Sharma (14). Pace trio of Sagar, Adarsh and Yuvraj have picked nine wickets apiece. Chandigarh batters have time and again been found wanting in front of quality bowling attack. Also, Railways have won their last two matches and the momentum is also on their side.

Chandigarh vs Railways Top Team Players

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s top batsman

A cracking knock from Punjab captain Manan Vohra was expected in his second-last match against Tripura and he stood up to the expectation by hitting a double hundred. Courtesy of the innings, he is the leading run-scorer of the team with 267 runs under his belt at an average of 38.14. The 29-year-old is expected to get a major boost in confidence after the double hundred. He did not get the chance to bat against Vidarbha but he would be raring to go against Railways. Overall, he has scored 2735 runs in 47 matches at an average of 37.46. He has eight hundreds and 11 fifties to his name in the format.

Mohammad Saif to be Railways’ top batsman

26-year-old Mohammad Saif has struck 413 runs in the tournament so far including an unbeaten double hundred against Jammu and Kashmir. He has an average of 68.83. Saif made his first-class debut in 2015 and since then he has featured in 34 matches for Services. The Varanasi-born right-handed batter has hit a total of 2316 runs at an average of 50.34. Also, he has five hundreds and 12 fifties to his name.

Chandigarh vs Railways Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma to be Chandigarh’s top bowler

The swing maestro Sandeep Sharma can be lethal in the upcoming match. If he gets some assistance off the surface, then it won’t be easy for Vidarbha batsmen to play him. The right-arm medium pacer is known for accurate and economical spells. He bowled a beautiful spell against Madhya Pradesh and scalped 7 wickets in the only innings he got to bowl. He did not get the opportunity to roll his arm in the rain-marred following match against Tripura. In his last outing Vidarbha, the 29-year-old picked two wickets for 59 runs in the only innings his side bowled in a match which witnessed 79 runs. Overall, he has taken 177 wickets in 50 first-class matches at an average of 27.28.

Akash Pandey to be Railways’ top bowler

Left-arm spinner Akash Pandey has grabbed 24 scalps in six innings of the competition at an average of 21.37. The 23-year-old claimed 10 wickets in the game against Jammu and Kashmir to help Railways register their first win of the season. In the last match against Tripura, took four wickets in each of the innings. Overall, the youngster has played six games for Railways and has been able to bag 26 wickets.