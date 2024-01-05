Chandigarh vs Railways Match Prediction CHAN 55 % Chance of Winning RAI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.962 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Chandigarh and Railways are set to clash from January 5 to January 8, 2024, during the Ranji Trophy at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. The match is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Chandigarh vs Railways Chances of Winning

Chandigarh’s previous outing against Bihar in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy was quite a success. They won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their strategy, so they opted to bat first and set the target. They posted a respectable total of 253/8 by the end of 50 overs, and defended it well considering they bowled out their opposition for just 153 runs in 41.4 overs. They clinched victory by a margin of exactly 100 runs.

Railways, too, had a decent run against Kerala in their final match of the tournament. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Railways to set the target. This worked out favorably for Railways as they scored 255/5 by the end of 50 overs. During their defense, they were able to restrict Kerala’s scoring rather effectively as they mustered a total of 237/8. Railways won by a narrow margin of 18 runs.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 55%

Railways chance of winning - 45%

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Chandigarh vs Railways Betting Tips

Arslan Khan proved to be an absolute revelation for Chandigarh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He accumulated 508 runs in just seven innings, including two centuries and four half-centuries. Gaurav Puri was next in line with 253 runs in seven innings. Sandeep Sharma has consistently been their leading wicket-taker, having claimed 12 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 15 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Vivek Singh, Railways’ opening batter, was one of the leading run-getters for the team with 212 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 456 runs in the Ranji Trophy. He has been an absolute gem of a player among the batting order of the team. Karn Sharma has been incredible on the bowling front with seven wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 20 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Chandigarh vs Railways Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. A single test match between India and Sri Lanka was hosted here in the past. The former emerged victorious by an innings and eight runs after batting first. The average first innings score at the ground stands at 288 runs. Given that India achieved such a resounding victory in the past, it appears likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for a similar strategy and bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear skies with absolutely no chance of rainfall on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Sandeep Sharma, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arpit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Raman Bishnoi, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Shresth Nirmohi, Arjun Azad, Karan Kaila, Nipun Pandita, Mandeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Arjun Azad Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Gaurav Puri Batter Arpit Pannu Wicket-keeper Karan Kaila Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Nipun Pandita Bowler Mandeep Singh Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh’s form has undergone slight improvement from the 2023 Ranji Trophy, but it looks like they still have their work cut out for them.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c), Mohammad Saif, Nishant Kushwah, Pratham Singh, Raj Choudhary, Shivam Chaudhary, Adarsh Singh, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh Batter Sahab Yuvraj Singh Batter Upendra Yadav (C) Wicket-keeper Mohammad Saif Batter Nishant Kushwah Batter Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler Raj Choudhary Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways had a mixed bag of results during the Vijay Hazare Trophy but their victories were impressive.

Chandigarh vs Railways Head-to-Head

Chandigarh and Railways clashed for the first time in the previous season and the match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Chandigarh - 0

Railways - 0

Draw - 1

Chandigarh vs Railways Betting Odds

Arslan Khan to score a half-century against Railways

Arslan Khan led Chandigarh’s run charts with 508 runs in just seven innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has accumulated 1203 runs in 20 innings in his List A career so far, which includes four centuries and eight half-centuries. He also achieved a half-century in the team’s final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 58 runs from 48 deliveries against Bihar. Prior to this, he scored 63 runs against Delhi, 102 runs against Karnataka, 54 runs against Uttarakhand, 76 runs against Jammu & Kashmir and 131 runs against Mizoram. He seems poised to achieve yet another half-century in the upcoming match against Railways.

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Chandigarh vs Railways Best Batters

Arslan Khan to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Arslan Khan scored a whopping 508 runs in seven innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His score includes two centuries and four half-centuries. Considering his brilliant consistency with the bat, he can be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Sahab Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ Best Batter

Sahab Yuvraj Singh amassed a ton of runs in Railways’ last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 121 runs from 136 deliveries, having knocked 13 boundaries and one six. Given that he only participated in two innings during the tournament and achieved a century, he could be anticipated to remain their best batter.

Chandigarh vs Railways Best Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Sandeep Sharma was Chandigarh’s leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His best spell was against Mizoram, wherein he captured three wickets in eight overs, having conceded a mere 25 runs. There is a good possibility he could be their top bowler.

Rahul Sharma to be Railways’ Best Bowler

Rahul Sharma achieved a haul of four wickets in their last match during the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Kerala. He conceded just 44 runs in ten overs, earning him an economy rate of 4.40. He amassed a total of seven wickets in just four innings. He can be relied upon to be their best bowler.