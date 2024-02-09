Chandigarh vs Tripura Match Prediction CHAN 35 % Chance of Winning TRI 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh will take on Tripura in their sixth Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on Friday, February 9. The match is scheduled to start from 9:30 AM IST.

Chandigarh vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Tripura currently ranked third in a strong Group C and have the momentum on their side to beat Chandigarh who are reeling at the seventh spot in the eight-team table. Chandigarh have lost one and drawn four games, while Tripura have won two and lost one of their five games.

What has been impressive is their fight against big teams like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat. They defeated Gujarat by 156 runs in their last fixture, played a draw against Tamil Nadu and lost by 29 runs only against a very strong Karnataka side.

Chandigarh settled for a draw in their last game, and lost by an innings and 293 runs in their second last match. They have leaked over 400 runs in each of their last three complete bowling innings,

Chances of Tripura beating Chandigarh is very high. Gujarat were bundled out for 172 and 161 in their last match.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 35%

Tripura chance of winning - 65%

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Chandigarh vs Tripura Betting Tips

Manan Vohra will expect himself to contribute with some handy runs for Chandigarh. The star batter has played 54 first-class matches and scored 2918 runs at an average of 36.93. The 30-year-old is yet to hit a fifty this season.

Tripura batter Bikramkumar Das has scored 389 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 35.36. He scored 15 and 82 runs in his last match against Gujarat. He would aim to score big against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh vs Tripura Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first. The match ended in a draw. Chandigarh elected to field first in the second-last match. The match against Gujarat ended in a draw. Railways elected to field first in the first match at the venue this season. This match also ended in a draw. The team winning the toss, can choose to field first once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Chandigarh on Friday, February 9. With a humidity level of 63 percent, the temperature will hover around 17 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue is expected to be close to 10 km/h.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Sandeep Sharma, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arpit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Raman Bishnoi, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Shresth Nirmohi, Arjun Azad, Karan Kaila, Nipun Pandita, Mandeep Singh, Harnoor Singh, Kunal Mahajan, Raj Bawa, Mayank Sidhu, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma.

Chandigarh Predicted Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Manan Vohra (CAP) Batter Kunal Mahajan All-rounder Gaurav Puri Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Mayank Sidhu (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Gurinder Singh All-rounder Jagjit Singh Bowler Hartejassvi Kapoor Bowler Karan Kaila Bowler Shivam Bhambhir Bowler

Chandigarh U-19 Recent Form

Chandigarh kicked off their campaign with a draw against. Two more draws against Goa and Gujarat followed, before they were hammered by Tamil Nadu by an innings and 293 runs. They settled for their fourth draw of the season in their last match against Punjab.

Tripura Player List

Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Parvez Sultan, Manisankar Murasingh, Bikramjit Debnath, Rana Dutta, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Nirupam Sen, Ajay Sarkar, Arjun Kshitish Debnath, Sankar Paul, Amaresh Das, Joydeb Deb, Kaushal Acharjee, Sanjay Majumder

Tripura Predicted Playing XI

Bishal Ghosh Batter Bikramkumar Das Batter Sridam Paul Batter Sudip Chaterjee Batter G Satish Batter M Murasingh All-rounder Wridhimman Saha (Cap) Wicketkeeper-batter Birkamjit Debnath Bowler Sankar Paul Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura won their first match against Goa by 237 runs. They played two draw matches against Tamil Nadu and Punjab, before losing a close contest against Karnataka by 29 runs. In their last match, Tripura thrashed Gujarat by 156 runs.

Chandigarh vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have clashed one against each other. The match in 2023 ended in a draw.

Chandigarh vs Tripura Betting Odds

Tripura opening partnership to be over 19.5

Tripura openers Bishal Ghosh and Bikramkumar Das stitched a decent partnership despite their team getting bundled out for 146 in the first innings against Gujarat. They scored 15 runs each and partnered for 34 runs in the first innings. In the second innings as well, they forged a 29-run partnership. Das opened with Wriddhiman Saha in the match against Punjab, and the pair partnered for 45 runs in the only innings Tripura batted. A 21-run opening stand came against Tamil Nadu, while in the second innings against Goa, Das and Ghosh partnered for 79 runs together. Chandigarh bowlers are struggling and there are high chances of Tripura openers scoring over 19 runs together.

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Chandigarh vs Tripura Top Batters

Kunal Mahajan to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Chandigarh batter Kunal Mahajan has scored 508 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 72.57. The 32-year-old scored a hundred against Goa, and has scored 28 and 17 in his last two innings since then. Mahajan has scored 582 runs at an average of 48.50 in his 14-match first-class career.

Sudip Chatterjee to be the top batter for Tripura

Sudip Chatterjee has shown glimpses of his brilliance in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He has scored thrice over 40 runs - 42 against Goa in the first innings, 82 against Karnataka in the second innings, and 46 against Gujarat in the second innings. The 32-year-old has scored 4636 runs at an average of 38.95 in 75 matches. The last 10 matches has seen him score 495 runs at an average of 49.5.

Chandigarh vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Jagjit Singh to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Chandigarh pacer Jagjit Singh picked one wicket against Punjab in his last outing. He picked two wickets in the only innings against Gujarat, and two wickets against Goa in the first innings. The 27-year-old has featured in 16 first-class matches and picked 51 wickets at an average of 25.41. He has picked six wickets in his last five matches at an economy rate of 4.04.

Rana Dutta to be the top bowler for Tripura

Tripura pacer Rana Dutta is one fire this season, he picked only one wicket in his last match, but grabbed nine wickets in two matches prior to it. In total, Dutt has picked five three-wicket hauls this season. Overall, Dutt has featured in 82 first-class matches and picked 230 wickets at an average of 27.47.