Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Chandigarh will take on Vidarbha in their fifth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. The match will kick start from 9: 30 PM IST.

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Vidarbha are currently placed third in Elite Group D. They have lost and won two matches each. Chandigarh, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the eight-team points table after losing two matches and settling for a draw twice.

The match will be an opportunity for Vidarbha to clinch a win against an under-pressure Chandigarh and climb up the order. Notably, Vidarbha are just one and two points behind Punjab and Gujarat respectively. Chandigarh, on the other hand, are expected to give it their all to register their first win of the season.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Match Chance of Winning

Vidarbha have lost their last two matches but the match against Chandigarh will give them the golden opportunity to bounce back to winning ways. Both Vidarbha and Chandigarh have been dismal with the bat and therefore the result of the match is going to heavily depend on the bowlers of the both teams, Vidarbha are ahead of Chandigarh on that front. Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate has picked 24 wickets at an average of 19, off-spinner Akshay Wakhare has picked 19 wickets at an average of 22.94, and pacer Yash Thakur has picked 16 wickets at an average of 18.37. For Chandigarh, Sandeep Sharma is the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps in three matches at an average of 29.28.

Vidarbha are ahead of Chandigarh on the batting front as well. Captain Faiz Fazal and Akshay Wadkar have scored over 300 runs so far, while Atharva Taide and Aditya Sarwate have also scored over 230 runs each. Not to forget Sanjay Raghunath and Ganesh Satish have also scored close to 200 runs at a decent average. No batter from Chandigarh has amassed over 300 runs in the ongoing tournament. Only one batter in the team is averaging over 40.

Our Prediction

Vidarbha look set to get back to winning ways by beating bottom-placed Chandigarh. The bowling unit of Vidarbha is way more superior than that of Chandigarh and that is expected to give them a massive edge. It should also be noted that Chandigarh have failed to win any of their last five matches. As mentioned above, the batting unit of Vidarbha also looks more compact than Chandigarh's.

Chandigarh to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

Vidarbha to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

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Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Chandigarh were placed in the Elite Group B in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy. They played a draw against Baroda but lost to Hyderabad and Bengal by massive difference.

In the ongoing season, the team is still awaiting their first win after playing four matches. They are currently placed at the bottom of Elite Group D, and their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals is almost over.

Vidarbha were placed in Elite Group G in the previous season. They settled for draws against Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra before beating Assam by five wickets. They were knocked out after the group stage.

In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Vidarbha won their first two matches against Railways and Tripura. Later, Jammu and Kashmir stunned them with a 39-run defeat. In the fourth match, Madhya Pradesh thrashed them by 205 runs. Vidarbha faced Chandigarh, Gujarat and Punjab in their last three matches. They are just one and two points behind third-placed Punjab and second-placed Gujarat respectively. The road ahead is not at all easy for Vidarbha and they will have to come all guns blazing and win at least two of their next three matches if they wish to qualify for the quarter-finals. Their chances of doing so are less than 50 percent for now.

Chandigarh and Vidarbha are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Railways, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The last match at the venue was played during the 2019-20 season and Puducherry played a draw against Chandigarh after electing to field first. The previous match between Chandigarh and Puducherry also ended in a draw after the former elected to field first.

Weather Report

Apart from Day 1 of the match, cloud cover is expected over Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. Rain showers are also on cards on Day 4 according to the weather forecast. The temperature will hover around 17-19 degree celsius. Bihar had elected to field first in the third last game at the venue as well. Considering the trend, team winning the toss is more likely to field first.

Chandigarh Player List

Chandigarh Squad:

Manan Vohra (c), Abhijeet Garg, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Chandigarh Predicted XI

Arslan Khan Batsman Arjit Pannu Batsman and Wicket Keeper Manan Vohra (c) Batsman Ankit Kaushik Batsman Gaurav Puri Batsman Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Kunal Mahajan Batsman Gurinder Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler Hartejassvi Kapoor Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh played a draw with Punjab and lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by an innings margin each. Their fourth match against Tripura ended in a draw as only 114.4 overs could only take place due to bad weather.

Vidarbha Player List

Vidarbha Squad:

Faiz Fazal (c), Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Bhosle, Praful Hinge, Akshay Karnewar, Siddesh Wath, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Thakur.

Vidarbha Predicted XI

Vidarbha Predicted XI:

Faiz Fazal (c) Batsman Sanjay R All-rounder Atharva Taide Batsman G Satish Batsman Apoorva Wankhede Batsman Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Akshay Wadkar Batsman and Wicket-keeper Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya T Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha kicked off their campaign with two scintillating wins. They defeated Railways by 194 runs and Tripura by 220 runs. However, their campaign has gone downhill since then. Jammu and Kashmir stunned Vidarbha by grabbing a 39-run win. Later, Madhya Pradesh also thrashed Vidarbha 205 runs. The batting unit was exposed badly on both the occasions.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Head to Head

The teams will be facing each other in a Ranji Trophy match for the first time.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to win

Vidarbha look set to get back to winning ways by beating bottom-placed Chandigarh. The bowling unit of Vidarbha is way more superior than that of Chandigarh and that is expected to give them a massive edge. It should also be noted that Chandigarh have failed to win any of their last five matches. As mentioned above, the batting unit of Vidarbha also looks more compact than Chandigarh's.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Top Team Players

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s top batsman

A cracking knock from Punjab captain Manan Vohra was expected in the last match against Tripura and he stood up to the expectation by hitting a double hundred. Courtesy of the innings, he is the leading run-scorer of the team with 267 runs under his belt at an average of 38.14. The 29-year-old is expected to get a major boost in confidence after the double hundred and score heavily against Vidarbha as well. Overall, he has scored 2735 runs in 46 matches at an average of 37.46. He has eight hundreds and 11 fifties to his name in the format.

Faiz Fazal to be Vidarbha’s top batter

Since making 151 on his first-class debut in December 2003, Fazal has been a constant at the top of Vidarbha's batting order. Even this year he has started with a bang as he scored 112 and 103 in the first game against Railways. He could not score much against Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura, however, he scored gusty 65 runs in his last outing against a top-class Madhya Pradesh bowling attack. The veteran of 132 First Class Games has 9080 runs at an average of 42.23. He has 24 hundreds and 39 fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma to be Chandigarh’s top bowler

The swing maestro Sandeep Sharma can be lethal in the upcoming match. If he gets some assistance off the surface, then it won’t be easy for Vidarbha batsmen to play him. The right-arm medium pacer is known for accurate and economical spells. He bowled a beautiful spell against Madhya Pradesh and scalped 7 wickets in the only innings he got to bowl. He did not get the opportunity to roll his arm in the rain-marred following match against Tripura. The gun pacer would be aching to get going against Chandigarh at his home turf. Overall, he has taken 175 wickets in 49 first-class matches at an average of 27.26.

Aditya Sarwate to be Vidarbha’s Top Bowler

The ongoing 2022-23 season is the season of left-arm spinners and Aditya Sarwate is a proof. The 33-year-old picked 9 wickets against the Railways and played an important part in Vidarbha’s win in their opening fixture. In the following two matches against Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir, he picked seven and six wickets respectively. The onus will be Sarwate to deliver once again for his team. Overall, he has played 48 first-class matches and picked 225 wickets at an average of 20.12.