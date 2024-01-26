Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Match Prediction
CHH
66%
Chance of Winning
ANDP
34%
Test
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
Facts:
- Chhattisgarh and Andhra have never contested in Ranji Trophy.
- Andhra have won their last game whereas Chhattisgarh is coming from a draw here.
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh finished 5th in their group table with three wins in seven games last season. They competed in a tough pool but managed to take back a few positives from the tournament. This season, they won their first game against Assam. However, the team faced two back-to-back draws in the competition. With that, they are placed second in the group table with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.196.
Andhra finished second in the group table last season and made it to the play-offs. They were knocked out in the quarter finals. Andhra had a slow start in the current competition but finally made some progress with a win in their last outing. With a win, a loss and a draw, Andhra is placed 3rd in the Elite Group B standings with 9 points and a net run rate of -0.919. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game.
- Andhra's chance of winning: 34%
- Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 66%
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Betting Tips
Andhra to score high before 1st dismissal
Andhra has a great batting order in the competition. They have an impressive batting order starting from their openers. CR Gnaneshwar and Prasanth Kumar open for the team and have established great scores in the competition. Gnaneshwar and Kumar average at 23.00 & 30.40 respectively in the current competition. The duo posted the scores of 64, 57 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. That said, Andhra will be expected to lead a successful opening partnership in the next game. Chhattisgarh conceded a lot of runs in their last game against Bengal and will do the same against Andhra in the next game.
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Toss Prediction
The playing surface at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium offers a well-rounded experience for both batters and bowlers. Additionally, the pitch tends to favour spinners as the game progresses, adding an additional layer of challenge for the batter. Despite historical records indicating that the ground may not be a high-scoring venue, anticipation is high for an exciting and competitive match to unfold. The team winning the toss should bat here first.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 13 to 24 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain partly cloudy.
Chhattisgarh Player List
Ajay Mandal, Anuj Tiwari, Ashish Singh Chouhan, Ashutosh Singh, Eknath Kelkar, Gagandeep Singh, Jivesh Butte, M Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh (vice-captain), Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Sumit Ruikar and Vasudev Bareth.
Chhattisgarh Predicted XI
|
Rishabh Tiwari
|
Batter
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Batter
|
Ashutosh Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batter
|
Amandeep Khare ©
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Mandal
|
Bowler
|
Jivesh Butte
|
Bowler
|
Vashudev Bareth
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Kishan
|
Bowler
|
Sourabh Majumdar
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh faced a draw against Bengal in the last game. They need to do better with their batting department.
Andhra Player List
Ricky Bhui (c), Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju.
Predicted Playing XI
|
CR Gnaneshwar
|
Batter
|
Prasanth Kumar
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
All-rounder
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui (C)
|
Batter
|
Uppara Girinath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Md Khan
|
Bowler
|
KV Sasikanth
|
Bowler
|
Lalith Mohan
|
Bowler
|
Satyanarayana Raju
|
Bowler
Andhra Team Form
Andhra won their last game against Assam by 172 runs. Their batters and bowlers look in good form and will be expected to win the next game as well.
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Head-to-Head Record
Chhattisgarh and Andhra have never contested in the Ranji Trophy before. This will be their first clash in the format.
- Andhra Won:
- Chhattisgarh Won:
- No Result/ Abandoned:
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Betting Odds
Chhattisgarh faced Bengal in the last game but the game did not reach any conclusion, resulting in a draw. It was an extremely slow game. Bengal batted first and scored 381 runs in the game. Chhattisgarh replied with 214 runs in the game. However, the 4-day period ended and the game had to end in a draw. Shashank Singh, Sourabh Majumdar and Vashudev Bareth picked 2 wickets each in the game. Ashutosh Singh was the top scorer for the side with 88 runs to his name in the game.
Whereas, Andhra had a spectacular outing against Assam. Andhra scored 188 runs in the 1st innings. Surprisingly, Assam replied with 160 runs in the first innings. Andhra piled on another 334 runs in the second innings. Whereas Assam could only post 190 runs in the later innings. This led to Andhra’s victory by 172 runs. Manish Golamaru picked 6 wickets whereas Lalith Mohan was the top bowler in the team with 7 picks in the game. There were not many notable batters in the 1st innings for Andhra but Hanuma Vihari (63) and Vicky Bhui (125) were incredible in the 2nd innings with the bat.
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra
Test
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Top Batters
Ricky Bhui to be the top batter for Andhra
Ricky Bhui is the top batter from Andhra. He has amassed 372 runs in 5 innings at an average of 74.40. He scored 125 runs in the second innings of the last game against Assam. He will be expected to bat incredibly for the side in the next game.
Ashutosh Singh to be Chhattisgarh's top batter
Ashutosh Singh was fantastic with the bat in the last game. He has been a key batter for Chhattisgarh in the competition. He scored 280 runs in 3 innings at an average of 140.00. He scored 88 runs in the last game. He will be the top batting pick in the next game.
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Top Bowlers
Lalith Mohan to be the top bowler for Andhra
Lalith Mohan will be the top bowling pick from Andhra in the next game. He has picked 7 wickets in the last game. He is the top bowler from Andhra and has picked 13 wickets in 6 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.62 in the tournament.
Sourabh Majumdar to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh
Sourabh Majumdar will be the best bowler from his side in the next game. He has picked 12 wickets in 5 innings in the competition with an economy rate of 3.04 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to replicate a similar performance in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chhattisgarh
- Andhra to win the match @ 2.39 (Parimatch)
- Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 1.49 (Parimatch)
Parimatch