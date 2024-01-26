Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Match Prediction CHH 66 % Chance of Winning ANDP 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra and Chhattisgarh will clash in the next game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on January 26, 2024. The game will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh finished 5th in their group table with three wins in seven games last season. They competed in a tough pool but managed to take back a few positives from the tournament. This season, they won their first game against Assam. However, the team faced two back-to-back draws in the competition. With that, they are placed second in the group table with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.196.

Andhra finished second in the group table last season and made it to the play-offs. They were knocked out in the quarter finals. Andhra had a slow start in the current competition but finally made some progress with a win in their last outing. With a win, a loss and a draw, Andhra is placed 3rd in the Elite Group B standings with 9 points and a net run rate of -0.919. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game.

Andhra's chance of winning: 34%

Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 66%

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Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Betting Tips

Andhra to score high before 1st dismissal

Andhra has a great batting order in the competition. They have an impressive batting order starting from their openers. CR Gnaneshwar and Prasanth Kumar open for the team and have established great scores in the competition. Gnaneshwar and Kumar average at 23.00 & 30.40 respectively in the current competition. The duo posted the scores of 64, 57 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. That said, Andhra will be expected to lead a successful opening partnership in the next game. Chhattisgarh conceded a lot of runs in their last game against Bengal and will do the same against Andhra in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Toss Prediction

The playing surface at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium offers a well-rounded experience for both batters and bowlers. Additionally, the pitch tends to favour spinners as the game progresses, adding an additional layer of challenge for the batter. Despite historical records indicating that the ground may not be a high-scoring venue, anticipation is high for an exciting and competitive match to unfold. The team winning the toss should bat here first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 13 to 24 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Ajay Mandal, Anuj Tiwari, Ashish Singh Chouhan, Ashutosh Singh, Eknath Kelkar, Gagandeep Singh, Jivesh Butte, M Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh (vice-captain), Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Sumit Ruikar and Vasudev Bareth.

Chhattisgarh Predicted XI

Rishabh Tiwari Batter Eknath Kerkar Batter Ashutosh Singh All-rounder Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare © Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Mandal Bowler Jivesh Butte Bowler Vashudev Bareth Bowler Ravi Kishan Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh faced a draw against Bengal in the last game. They need to do better with their batting department.

Andhra Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju.

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Prasanth Kumar Batter Shaik Rasheed All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Ricky Bhui (C) Batter Uppara Girinath Wicket-keeper Nitish Kumar Reddy Bowler Shoaib Md Khan Bowler KV Sasikanth Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra won their last game against Assam by 172 runs. Their batters and bowlers look in good form and will be expected to win the next game as well.

Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Head-to-Head Record

Chhattisgarh and Andhra have never contested in the Ranji Trophy before. This will be their first clash in the format.

Andhra Won:

Chhattisgarh Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh faced Bengal in the last game but the game did not reach any conclusion, resulting in a draw. It was an extremely slow game. Bengal batted first and scored 381 runs in the game. Chhattisgarh replied with 214 runs in the game. However, the 4-day period ended and the game had to end in a draw. Shashank Singh, Sourabh Majumdar and Vashudev Bareth picked 2 wickets each in the game. Ashutosh Singh was the top scorer for the side with 88 runs to his name in the game.

Whereas, Andhra had a spectacular outing against Assam. Andhra scored 188 runs in the 1st innings. Surprisingly, Assam replied with 160 runs in the first innings. Andhra piled on another 334 runs in the second innings. Whereas Assam could only post 190 runs in the later innings. This led to Andhra’s victory by 172 runs. Manish Golamaru picked 6 wickets whereas Lalith Mohan was the top bowler in the team with 7 picks in the game. There were not many notable batters in the 1st innings for Andhra but Hanuma Vihari (63) and Vicky Bhui (125) were incredible in the 2nd innings with the bat.

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Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Top Batters

Ricky Bhui to be the top batter for Andhra

Ricky Bhui is the top batter from Andhra. He has amassed 372 runs in 5 innings at an average of 74.40. He scored 125 runs in the second innings of the last game against Assam. He will be expected to bat incredibly for the side in the next game.

Ashutosh Singh to be Chhattisgarh's top batter

Ashutosh Singh was fantastic with the bat in the last game. He has been a key batter for Chhattisgarh in the competition. He scored 280 runs in 3 innings at an average of 140.00. He scored 88 runs in the last game. He will be the top batting pick in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Top Bowlers

Lalith Mohan to be the top bowler for Andhra

Lalith Mohan will be the top bowling pick from Andhra in the next game. He has picked 7 wickets in the last game. He is the top bowler from Andhra and has picked 13 wickets in 6 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.62 in the tournament.

Sourabh Majumdar to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Sourabh Majumdar will be the best bowler from his side in the next game. He has picked 12 wickets in 5 innings in the competition with an economy rate of 3.04 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to replicate a similar performance in the next game.