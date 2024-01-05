Chhattisgarh vs Assam Match Prediction CHH 98 % Chance of Winning ASM 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.116 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Chhattisgarh and Assam are scheduled to square off from January 5 to January 8, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy. Their clash is going to be hosted at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Chances of Winning

Chhattisgarh showcased decent strength in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Jharkhand. The latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Chhattisgarh to post a total on the board. They went on to score 274/8 and defended it quite well. They limited Jharkhand to just 178 runs and bowled them out in 39.1 overs. They emerged victorious by 96 runs.

Assam, on the other hand, faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of Rajasthan in their previous match. Despite winning the toss and having the advantage of choosing a strategy, Assam could not make the most of the situation. They opted to bat first but were restricted to just 118 runs. Their total was not good enough to defend and Rajasthan walked away with an eight-wicket victory over Assam with 156 balls to spare.

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 98%

Assam chance of winning - 2%

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Chhattisgarh vs Assam Betting Tips

Shashank Singh showcased incredible all-rounder abilities with 450 runs in just six innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as well as eleven wickets in seven innings. He has arguably been their most valuable player, followed by Rishabh Tiwari who scored 263 runs in seven innings. Shubham Singh was tied as their leading wicket-taker with eleven wickets under his belt.

Rishav Das was Assam’s second highest run scorer during the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy with 103 runs in four innings. In the 2023 edition of the Ranji Trophy, he was their leading batter with 545 runs in 13 innings. Sumit Ghadigaonkar emerged as their top run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 106 runs in six innings. Akash Sengupta was exceptionally dominant in the bowling unit with ten wickets in six innings.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Toss Prediction

The match will be hosted at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Test and first class matches are yet to take place at this venue. However, a single One Day International match was played here before, and it was between India and New Zealand. The former emerged victorious after batting second and chasing down a total of 108 runs. Taking this consideration, the toss winner of the next match could elect to field first and chase the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a slight 10% chance of precipitation on the day of the match and the temperature is likely to remain around 20 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ashutosh Singh, Harpreet Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Mayank Yadav, Satyam Dubey, Eknath Kerkar, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Deepak Yadav, Shubham Agarwal, Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishabh Tiwari Batter Shashank Chandrakar Wicket-keeper Harpreet Singh Batter Amandeep Khare (C) Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Singh Batter Ajay Mandal Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Shubham Singh Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh displayed average performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but it seems to be enough to overcome Assam.

Assam Player List

Riyan Parag (c), Abhilash Gogoi, Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Rishav Das, Saahil Jain, Sibsankar Roy, Subham Mandal, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Erik Roy, Kunal Saikia, Ruhinandan Pegu, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Abir Chakraborty, Avinov Choudhury, Bhargav Dutta, Darshan Rajbongshi, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit.

Predicted Playing XI

Kunal Saikia Wicket-keeper Denish Das Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Batter Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Bishal Roy Batter Riyan Parag (C) All-rounder Akash Sengupta Bowler Mayukh Hazarika Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam was absolutely dismal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and managed to secure one win out of six matches.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Head-to-Head

Chhattisgarh and Assam played against each other for the first time in the 2020 season and the match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Chhattisgarh - 0

Assam - 0

Draw - 1

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Betting Odds

Shashank Singh to score a half-century against Assam

Shashank Singh was incredibly impressive in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, especially against Manipur wherein he scored 152 runs from 113 deliveries, against Vidarbha where he outdid himself and amassed 154 runs from 111 balls and against Jharkhand, where he scored a half-century with 79 runs from 62 deliveries. He was extremely reliable and dependable as a batsman and showcased brilliant consistency in the tournament. He has the potential to score a half-century in their next game against Assam, who have shown signs of severe struggle.

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Chhattisgarh vs Assam Best Batters

Shashank Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter

Shashank Singh was Chhattisgarh’s highest contributor with the bat, having garnered a whopping 450 runs in just six innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored two back-to-back centuries during the tournament - he amassed 152 runs from 113 deliveries against Manipur and then 154 runs from 11 balls against Vidarbha. It seems highly likely that he could remain their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Rishav Das to be Assam’s Best Batter

Rishav Das participated in just four innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy but was tied as the second highest run-getter for the team. He amassed 103 runs during the tournament and achieved an overall strike rate of 59.19. He could be anticipated to be their top batter in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Best Bowlers

Shubham Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

Shubham Singh was tied as Chhattisgarh’s top wicket-taker with eleven wickets in just four innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In their match against Meghalaya, he delivered a full quota of ten overs and conceded 54 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.40. He bagged four wickets during this spell. Taking his reliability into account, he could emerge as their top bowler once again in the next game.

Akash Sengupta to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Akash Sengupta was the leading wicket-taker for the team in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy with ten wickets in six innings, five of which were taken in a single innings against Andhra. During this spell, he delivered just 5.5 overs and conceded 20 runs which translated to an economy rate of 3.42. His consistency makes him the top candidate to emerge as the best bowler.