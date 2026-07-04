Chhattisgarh vs Goa Match Prediction

Chhattisgarh and Goa will be clashing against each other in the Elite Group C at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The match will commence from January 24 and the action will kick off from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Chhattisgarh are placed sixth in Group C at 13 points after two wins and four defeats. Their quarter-finals qualification chances are over. However, Goa still has a chance, but a very difficult one. A win in their final group match will take them to 24 and that will place them just behind table-toppers Karnataka (29). However, that will only be possible if Jharkhand (23), Kerala (20) and Rajasthan (20) lose their respective final group game.

The match is a high-octane one for Goa and many superlative performances seem to be on cards.

Chhattisgarh vs Goa Match Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh have now lost four matches in a row and their chances of beating Goa are low again. Goa have been nothing less than impressive this season. Despite their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals being very low, they are looking all set to end their campaign on a high. Just one defeat in six matches speaks a lot about their performance this season. They in fact stunned a strong Kerala side by a seven wicket win over them.

Goa have performed decently in both the departments of the game. Suyash Prabhudessai is the leading run-scorer with 440 runs at an average of 48.88. Darshan Misal (384), Snehal Kauthankar (260), Eknath Kerkar (284), Ishaan Gadekar (202 runs in three matches at an average of 50.50) and a few others have give solid support to Prabhudessai. The bowling unit has also been good with their job. Left-arm spinner Darshan Misal is the leading run-scorer with 21 scalps, off-spinner Mohit Redkar has picked 18 wickets, pacers Lakshay Garg and Arjun Tendulkar have picked 12 wickets apiece.

For Chhattisgarh, Amandeep Khare (584) is the leading run-scorer. Apart from him, only Harpreet Singh (324) has scored more than 250 runs. Apart from these two, Ashutosh Singh has looked impressive with 214 runs in three matches at an average over 50. Leave three three batters, and the team has not a single player who is averaging over 30 and has scored over 200 runs at the same time. Chhattisgarh have been bowled out thrice inside 200 in their last three matches. There is over-dependence on left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal (30) and pacer Ravi Kiran (21) and because of the same reason oppositions have found opportunity to bounce back despite crumbling in one of their two innings in the match.

Goa are also entering the match on the back of an innings and 4-run win over Services. In this must-win game for them, they will surely come all guns blazing against an under-pressure Chhattisgarh.

Our Prediction

Goa are the favourites to win the upcoming match against Chhattisgarh. The side has lost just one match so far and this must-win match they are expected to leave no stones unturned. Chhattisgarh have plenty of problems to deal with. They have now lost four consecutive matches and the lopsided batting unit has collapsed time and again. The team has been dismissed under scores of 200 on three occasions in their last three matches. The bowling department has time and again failed to capitalise on the opportunity and given oppositions that room to bounce back. On the flip side, Goa will enter the match on the back of a massive win against Services. Earlier, they defeated Kerala and played draws against very strong opponents in Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Group C table-toppers Kerala. They have shown character as well. The side lost to Puducherry by nine wickets but recollected themselves quickly to thrash Services by an innings and four runs in the following match. With a possible semi-final berth in the line, Goa look set to pick their third win of the season.

Goa to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

Chhattisgarh to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

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Chhattisgarh vs Goa Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Chhattisgarh opened their campaign with a promising 8-wicket win over Jharkhand but failed to win any of their next two matches against Tamil Nadu and Delhi later. They finished second in Elite Group H and failed to qualify for the knockout rounds.

The side is placed sixth in the Elite Group C in the ongoing season, and their chances of qualifying for the knockouts are over. Regardless, they would aim to end their season on a high by registering their third win.

Goa played a draw against Odisha in the first match, and then lost to Mumbai and Saurashtra by massive difference to finish their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign as the bottom-ranked team in Elite Group D.

They have brought tremendous change in their fortune this season. They first played a high-scoring draw against Rajasthan and followed it up with two more draws against Jharkhand and Kerala respectively. Later, they shocked Kerala picked their first win of the season by a comprehensive 7-wicket margin. The following match saw them getting beaten by Puducherry by nine wickets. Goa once again picked momentum by beating Services by an innings and four runs in their last match.

However, their fate is not in their hand as they will have to beat Chhattisgarh in their last match and expect Jharkhand, Kerala and Rajasthan to lose their respective matches. All things taken into consideration, there is a very slim chance that Goa will move into the knockout rounds.

Chhattisgarh vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur has hosted any match in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. No games were held in the last season as well. The last match at the venue was held during the 2019-20 season. In the match, Services elected to field first as the match against Chhattisgarh ended in a draw. In the match prior to it, Chhattisgarh won the match and elected to field first. They won the match by an innings and 28 runs against Tripura. Chattisgarh had elected to field first in the third-last match as well but they lost to Haryana by 89 runs. India opted to bowl first in the last ODI played at the venue on January 21 and thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets. It's almost certain that side winning the toss will opt to field.

Weather Report

The sun would be shining bright in Jodhpur throughout the four days of play as per the weather forecast. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degree Celsius and the wind speed would be somewhere between 5 to 6 kmph.

Chhattisgarh Squad:

Harpreet Singh (c), Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Amandeep Khare, Sourabh Majumdar, Ajay Mandal, Mayank Verma, Mayank Yadav, Aayush Pandey, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shahbaz Hussain (wk), Shashank Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Vashudev Bareth

Chhattisgarh Predicted XI

Aayush Pandey Batsman Sanidhya Hurkat Batsman Ashutosh Singh Batsman Harpreet Singh (c) Batsman Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shahbaz Hussain (wk) Batsman Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Sumit Ruikar Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh defeated Puducherry by 132 runs to kick off their campaign. In the second match they defeated Services by 10 wickets. However, the team's campaign has turned south since then. Kerala defeated Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. Later Karnataka also defeated Chhattisgarh by a similar margin. In their second last match, they lost to Jharkhand by 44 runs. The sixth match saw them face a 167-run defeat against Rajasthan.

Goa Player List

Goa Squad:

Snehal Kauthankar, Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Darshan Misal (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar, Felix Alemao, Lakshay Garg, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Siddhesh Lad, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Desai, Arjun Tendulkar

GoaPredicted XI

Sumiran Amonkar Batsman Amogh Sunil Desai Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Snehal Kauthankar Batsman Siddhesh Lad Batsman Eknath Kerkar Batsman and Wicket-keeper Darshan Misal (c) All-rounder Mohit Redkar All-rounder Shubham Desai Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa kicked off their campaign with a draw against Rajasthan and then enforced a similar result against Jharkhand and Karnataka. In their fourth match they defeated Kerala by seven wickets before going down against Puducherry by nine wickets. Services lost to Goa by an innings and four runs in the following match.

Chhattisgarh vs Goa Head to Head

The two teams have clashed against each other twice in the Ranji Trophy. Goa registered an 8-wicket win in 2016. The match in 2017 ended in a draw.

Chhattisgarh vs Goa Betting Odds

Goa to win

Goa are the favourites to win the upcoming match against Chhattisgarh. The side has lost just one match so far and this must-win match they are expected to leave no stones unturned. Chhattisgarh have plenty of problems to deal with. They have now lost four consecutive matches and the lopsided batting unit has collapsed time and again. The team has been dismissed under scores of 200 on three occasions in their last three matches. The bowling department has time and again failed to capitalise on the opportunity and given oppositions that room to bounce back. On the flip side, Goa will enter the match on the back of a massive win against Services. Earlier, they defeated Kerala and played draws against very strong opponents in Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Group C table-toppers Kerala. They have shown character as well. The side lost to Puducherry by nine wickets but recollected themselves quickly to thrash Services by an innings and four runs in the following match. With a possible semi-final berth in the line, Goa look set to pick their third win of the season.

Chhattisgarh vs Goa Top Team Batsmen

Amandeep Khare to be Chhattisgarh's top batter

Amandeep Khare is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He has amassed 529 runs in six matches at an average of 52.90. Two hundreds and two fifties each have flown from his bat so far. The 25-year-old has scored two fifties and a hundred in his last three matches and is expected to give it his all to end his Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign on a high. Overall, he has scored 2777 runs in 40 matches at an average of 46.28. He has 10 hundreds and eight fifties to his name in the format.

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s top batsman

The batting all-rounder of Goa started his season with a brilliant double hundred against Rajasthan. He scored 212 runs in 416 balls and took his side to a massive score of 547. He has been the side's leading run-scorer since then. He has scored 440 runs in six matches at an average of 48.88. Apart from the double hundred, the 25-year-old has also scored a couple of fifties. The right-hander has scored 29, 15, 12, 14 and 3 in his last five innings. Regardless, it is expected that Prabhudessai would be looking to deliver big time in a must-win game for Goa. Overall, he has featured in 25 matches and scored 1598 at an average of 44.38.

Chhattisgarh vs Goa Top Team Bowlers

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has picked 30 wickets (including three 5-wicket haul) in six matches at an average of 19.70. The 26-year-old hasn't done much in his last four games but is expected to bounce back against Goa and end his Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign on a high. Overall, he has picked 98 wickets in 28 matches at an average of 24.88.

Arjun Tendulkar to be Goa’s top bowler

Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar has played six matches and picked 12 wickets at an average of 40.50 and an economy of 3.35. India pacers had a superb outing in their second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur. The same hints that the Raipur track will have a lot to offer to the pacer. Arjun will have in front of him a wonderful opportunity to make a name for himself by delivering with the ball in a must-win game for his team. The fact that Chhattisgarh batting unit has also crumbled from time to time, Arjun's chances of emerging as the leading wicket-taker increases.