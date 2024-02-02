Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Match Prediction CHH 52 % Chance of Winning KER 48 % Bet Now! Chhattisgarh and Kerala will square off from February 2 to February 5, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy. Their clash is going to be hosted at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, at 9:15 A.M IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Chances of Winning

Chhattisgarh encountered a humiliating defeat on home soil in their previous match against Andhra. They won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their strategy, and they decided to put Andhra to bat first. However, Andhra mustered a total of 431 runs in the first innings and their bowling unit did a good job of defending it as they bowled out Chhattisgarh for 262 runs. Andhra went on to add 150 runs to their original tally which made it impossible for their opponents to chase in the final innings. Chhattisgarh had no answer as they were bowled out for 193 runs and conceded defeat by 126 runs.

Kerala’s result against Bihar was rather underwhelming as they did not get the opportunity to conclude it decisively. Bihar won the toss and opted to field first, relegating Kerala to securing a target. Kerala took the challenge head-on as they scored 227 runs in the first innings. Bihar, however, responded by taking the lead with 377 runs on the board. Kerala amassed an additional 220/4 but it was all in vain as they did not have the time to continue. The match was drawn.

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 52%

Kerala chance of winning - 48%

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Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Betting Tips

Ashutosh Singh stands as Chhattisgarh’s leading batsman with 305 runs in five innings, followed by opener Rishabh Tiwari who has amassed 255 runs so far. Amandeep Khare, their captain, has also contributed 245 runs in four innings. On the bowling front, Ravi Kiran is the top wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven innings while Sourabh Majumdar has captured 14 wickets.

Sachin Baby leads Kerala’s run charts with 357 runs to his credit in seven innings so far. Rohan Kunnummal, their skipper and opening batsman, is next in line with 260 runs while Shreyas Gopal has showcased brilliant all-rounder capabilities with 215 runs and 13 wickets. Jalaj Saxena is their leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets under his belt in seven innings.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The last match played here during the tournament was between Andhra and Chhattisgarh, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. However, this decision would come back to haunt them as they got bested on home soil and lost by a considerable margin. Given this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to bat first and set the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear skies on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Eknath Kerkar, Ajay Mandal, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Jivesh Butte, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Gagandeep Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shubham Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Vashudev Bareth.

Predicted Playing XI

Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Rishabh Tiwari Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare (C) Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Mandal Bowler Sumit Ruikar Bowler Vashudev Bareth Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh’s form has been rather inconsistent with a victory, a defeat and two draws to their credit. This makes it difficult to gauge their strength but it seems likely that they could overcome Kerala.

Kerala Player List

Rohan Kunnummal (c), Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Krishna Prasad, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vaisakh Chandran, Rohan Prem, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Anand Krishnan, Vishnu Raj, Suresh Vishweshwar, Akhin Sathar.

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Batter Rohan Kunnummal (C) Batter Sachin Baby Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Akshay Chandran All-rounder Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Vishnu Raj Wicket-keeper Jalaj Saxena Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has been marred with misfortune as three out of four of their matches have ended in draws while the remaining match witnessed them lose.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Head-to-Head

Chhattisgarh and Kerala have played against each other on two occasions in the past, out of which Kerala won their most recent encounter while the remaining match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Chhattisgarh - 0

Kerala - 1

Draw - 1

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Betting Odds

Sachin Baby to score a half-century against Chhattisgarh

Sachin Baby has been in incredible form lately, with two centuries and a half-century in the tournament so far. In their previous match against Bihar, he scored 109 runs off 146 deliveries. Previously, in their match against Mumbai, he amassed a half century with 65 runs off 130 balls. Moreover, he achieved his first century of the season against Assam, having accumulated 131 runs from 148 balls. Taking his recent performances into account, it seems highly likely that he could score another half-century in the upcoming match.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Best Batters

Amandeep Khare to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter

Amandeep Khare, Chhattisgarh’s captain, has amassed 245 runs in four innings so far. He was their top run scorer against Andhra in their previous match, having scored 54 runs from 91 deliveries in the first innings and 67 runs off 55 balls in the following innings. Considering his current form, he could be relied upon to be their leading batsman.

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Sachin Baby is the leading batsman for Kerala at the moment with 357 runs in seven innings. In their previous encounter against Bihar, he had a forgettable first innings as he scored just a single run. However, in the second innings, he went on to achieve a century with 109 runs off 146 balls. Given his form, there is a good chance he could remain their top batter.

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala Best Bowlers

Ravi Kiran to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

Ravi Kiran is currently Chhattisgarh’s leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven innings. In their first innings against Andhra, he claimed a whopping seven wickets in 24.5 overs with an economy rate of 3.02. Although he did not capture any more wickets in the second innings, he could be anticipated to remain their best bowler.

Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Jalaj Saxena is the top wicket-taker for Kerala with 16 wickets so far in seven innings. In their previous match against Bihar, he captured two wickets in 23 overs for an economy rate of 2.91. Although he was not the top bowler on that occasion, he could emerge as their leading bowler in the upcoming match.