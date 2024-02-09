Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Match Prediction CHH 31 % Chance of Winning MUM 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.411 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai and Chhattisgarh will be up against each other in this next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, February 9th. The Group B fixture will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The action will begin at 9:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Chance Winning

Mumbai have had an outstanding Ranji Trophy campaign so far, leading the Group B table with 27 points after five games. They have won four games and have lost once. Chhattisgarh are placed fifth with 12 points from the same number of games and a net run-rate of 1.147, having won only one game and drawn three.

Chhattisgarh faced Kerala in their recent fixture, which ended in a draw with them conceding a first innings lead. Chhattisgarh opted to field first but their bowlers weren't as effective as they would've wanted. Ashish Chouhan was the pick of the bowlers, with 5 for 100 in his 32 overs as they bowled out the opponents for 350. In response, they posted 312 runs with Eknath Kerkar smashing an unbeaten century while Sanjeet Desai and Ajay Mandal scored fifties.

Chhattisgarh bowling unit couldn't make enough impact in the second innings too, as Kerala declared on 251/5. They had a target of 290 but only 22 overs of play was possible in the innings with the scoreboard reading 79/1.

Mumbai claimed seven points in their most recent match, where they defeated Bengal by an innings and four runs. Having been sent in to bat first, Mumbai found themselves in trouble with 87 for 4 down. Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge then added 144 runs for the fifth wicket, with both batters scoring 70s. Tanush Kotian made 67 while Atharva Ankolekar and Royston Dias scored 46 each to help Mumbai get 412.

Mumbai bowlers did a superb job with Mohit Avasthi picking three wickets while Shivam Dube and Royston Dias bagged two scalps each. They bowled out Bengal for just 199 and enforced the follow on. Mohit Avasthi was sensational in the second innings, snaring 7 for 52 as Mumbai skittled out the opponents for 209.

Moving to this game, Mumbai will head into this match as favourites looking at their overall strengths and form. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 31%

Mumbai's chance of winning: 69%

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Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Mumbai’s Bhupen Lalwani has been excellent with the bat in this season, scoring 332 runs at an average of 47. He has registered four half centuries in the competition. Bet on him to score over 28.5 runs in the first innings.

Rishabh Tiwari is the second highest run-getter for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing tournament with 301 runs at an average of 50. He has hit one century in the season. You can back him to score over 28.5 runs in the first innings.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Toss Prediction

Raipur has hosted three games in this Ranji Trophy and the team winning the toss opted to bowl in all three games. It has been a general trend in this season that teams have looked to exploit the early swing and seam movement. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that the weather in Raipur, Chhattisgarh is likely to be hazy with no threat of rain on three of the four days. However, Sunday could witness some showers with a 46% chance of precipitation. The temperature could hover between 27 to 32 degree Celsius during the day.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare (c), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Rishabh Tiwari, Eknath Kerkar(w), Sumit Ruikar, Ravi Kiran, Shubham Singh, Shashank Chandrakar, Sanjeet Desai, Anuj Tiwary, Sourabh Majumdar, Vashudev Bareth, Gagandeep Singh, Jivesh Butte, Ashish Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shashank Chandrakar Batter Rishabh Tiwari Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Sanjeet Desai All-rounder Amandeep Khare (c) Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Mandal All-rounder Ravi Kiran All-rounder Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh have managed to win only one game this season, beating Assam by 10 wickets. They have lost one game by 127 runs against Andhra. In the most recent round, they played out a draw with Kerala where they failed to get a first innings lead.

Mumbai Player List

Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan (w), Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prithvi Shaw Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Ajinkya Rahane (c) Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Suryansh Shedge Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Tanush Kotian Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai have won four matches in the tournament and have lost only once. Their solitary loss came against Uttar Pradesh by just two wickets. They bounced back quickly to hammer Bengal by an innings in the last round.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai and Chhattisgarh have faced each other only once, which happened in 2019. Mumbai came out victorious in that match by nine wickets.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Mumbai to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Mumbai have a strong batting unit with the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Bhupen Lalwani, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani. Chhattisgarh also have an in-form batting unit but Mumbai have a better bowling line-up. Bet on Mumbai to take the lead after the first innings.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Test Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.60 Bet Now! Mumbai Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.411 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Top Batters

Ashutosh Singh to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Ashutosh Singh has been in magnificent form with the bat for Chhattisgarh. He has scored 361 runs in the season from five games at an average of 72. He has registered a century and two half centuries in the competition.

Shivam Dube to be the top batter for Mumbai

Shivam Dube has been outstanding for Mumbai in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 286 runs in six innings at an average of 47, including a century and two half centuries. Dube averages 48 in FC cricket and can be backed to come good here.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Top Bowlers

Ravi Kiran to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Ravi Kiran is the leading wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the season with 19 scalps at an average of 19.78. The medium pacer has snared 5 for 21 and 7 for 75 in two of the innings. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh.

Mohit Avasthi to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Mohit Avasthi is coming off a career-best bowling performance in the previous game, picking 10 wickets across two innings. He has taken 28 wickets in five games this season at an average of 13.96, including three five-fors. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Mumbai.