Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Delhi and Andhra Pradesh will lock horns against each other on 10th January 2023 for their fifth group match in Delhi for the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. Both of these teams are a part of Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

The Delhi team, led by youngster Yash Dhull, has had a very heart-breaking start to their Ranji Trophy campaign this time around. Out of the four matches they have played, they are still to win as they have lost two and drawn the other two.

Delhi’s performance in their last match against Saurashtra was very poor as they lost that match by an inning and a huge margin of 214 runs. They were bundled out for 133 runs in their first innings whereas they let their opponent score 574-8 declared in their first innings. Delhi batters were bundled out for a tiny score again of 227 runs in their second innings and faced a huge defeat which has put a huge dent in their chances of winning the trophy in this domestic season.

Dhruv Shorey is not only Delhi’s but the best batter in this ongoing Ranji Trophy as he is the leading run-scorer with 603 runs to his name at an exceptional average of 100.50. In this match, Delhi would want Shorey to continue his form and other batters to chip in with some runs to support him. The bowling department apart from Hrithik Shokeen and Harshit Rana still needs to make an impact this season.

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand has also not played the level of cricket that is expected from them till now in this season. In their four matches, they have won two against Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad, but have also lost two big ones against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

They won their last match against Hyderabad by a great margin and hence are better than Delhi at least on the basis of their current form. They didn’t start the match well as they scored only 135 runs in their first innings but their bowlers ensured that Hyderabad don’t go away with a huge first-innings lead. In their second innings, they scored a massive 462 runs and set a target of 401 runs for Hyderabad where they bundled them for 246 runs and won the match by 154 runs.

Captain Hanuma Vihari has not had much impact this season till now and would desperately want to score some big runs against Delhi to make his team come out on the top. K S Bharat has played some good innings and would look forward to continuing his form. Shoaib Md Khan and Nitish Reddy have been the pick of the bowlers for them this season.

Below is the analysis and prediction for the upcoming Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Chance of Winning

If we see the head-to-head of both these teams, there is not much domination of anyone over the other. For this upcoming match, considering the ground factors and previous form, we would like to favour Andhra Pradesh in this match with a winning chance of 60/40.

Our Prediction

Delhi’s team is very low on confidence as they haven’t won a single match till now in this season whereas Andhra’s team is on top after defeating Hyderabad by a huge margin. Delhi’s team has an uphill task on their hands in the upcoming match.

Our prediction – Andhra Pradesh to win or draw

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Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Predictions & Betting Tips 2023

Delhi has played a very poor brand of cricket this season and their captain is yet to make a mark at this stage. They have never looked like a seven-time champion team. Dhruv Shorey has single-handedly made the team draw two matches out of the four matches played.

Andhra Pradesh is coming after a big win against Hyderabad and is looking good. Their team is not dependent on some individual performers as they have played like a true unit this season.

Delhi might give a tough fight to Andhra Pradesh but we are backing Andhra to win this match. If Delhi bats first, expect the score to be around 230-250 runs whereas if Andhra bats first the first innings score would be around 310-330.

Final Prediction – Andhra Pradesh to win this match or the match could end in a draw.

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The wicket is expected to be a lot wet due to the dew factor in Delhi. The conditions might help bowlers a little bit but both of the teams would want to bat first and put a good first-inning score on the board.

The team winning the toss should choose to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature in Delhi is going to be around 8-10 degree Celsius. The wind current will offer some assistance to the bowlers early on in the innings and dew will play a very important role at the start of the match on all four days. There are no chances of rain hence we do not expect a loss of overs.

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Andhra Pradesh Squad - Hanuma Vihari (c), Shoaib Md Khan, S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Upara Girinath, C R Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Lalit Mohan, Madhav Rayudu, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Reddy, Shaikh Rashid, Abhishekh Reddy, V K Shashikanth, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Pinninti Tapaswi, Vamshi Krishna, Ricky Bhui, K S Bharat.

Andhra Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hanuma Vihari (c) Batter Karan Shinde Batter Abhishek Reddy Batter K S Bharat (wk) Batter CR Gnaneshwar Batter Nitish Reddy All-rounder K V Shashikanth Bowler Ricky Bhui Batter Shoaib Md Khan Bowler Pinninti Tapaswi Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh this season has played some good cricket but has not been up to the mark this season. Hanuma Vihari would be raring to go in this match as he is yet to play big innings. We can expect Andhra’s team to put another collective team performance and not bank on some individual performances.

The batting department is doing well with Abhishek Reddy and Ricky Bhui in top form. If Hanuma Vihari also joins the party, Andhra can eliminate Delhi from this season. A lot will depend on Nitish Reddy and Shoaib Md Khan in the bowling department who bowled really well against Hyderabad.

Delhi Player List

Delhi Squad - Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat, Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Pranshu Vijayran, Yash Dhull (c).

Delhi Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Yash Dhull (c) Batter Anuj Rawat (wk) Batter Nitish Rana Batter Lalit Yadav All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batter Jonty Sidhu Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Shivank Vashisht Bowler Pranshu Vijayran Bowler Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi finds itself in deep waters as they haven’t won a single match this Ranji season. They are seventh on the points table and are on the brink of elimination. They require a collective team performance in this match to register their first win this season.

They would want Dhruv Shorey to continue his form and other batters especially the captain, Yash Dhull, to contribute to the team. Hrithik Shokeen has been the pick of the bowlers till now.

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Andhra Pradesh to win this match are 1.72 whereas for Delhi to win are 2.08. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Top Team Batsman

Dhruv Shorey is undoubtedly Delhi’s top batter with more than 600 runs this season in just 8 innings.

Abhishek Reddy will be the most important batter from Andhra’s perspective as he has played some crucial knocks for them this season.

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Hrithik Shokeen will be the bowler to watch out for from the Delhi camp.

As far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, Shoaib Md Khan can prove to be a vital bowler for them.